'Are You Kidding Me?' - Golf Fans Frustrated Over Commercial Playing During Russell Henley's Arnold Palmer Invitational Winning Chip-In

Golf fans were left frustrated during the closing stages of the Arnold Palmer Invitational when much of Russell Henley's tournament-winning chip-in on Bay Hill's par 5 16th hole was missed due to a commercial.

The American entered the 16th just one back of playing partner Collin Morikawa but secured a dramatic two-shot swing after chipping in from the right side of the green to go one clear.

Morikawa could only par the hole to dramatically lose his lead to Henley, having been three clear standing on the 13th tee.

However, golf fans in the US voiced their frustrations on social media after re-joining the action on NBC Sports while Henley's ball was on its way to the bottom of the cup.

A Rolex commercial was playing while Henley was shaping up to hit his eagle chip, with fans subsequently missing much of what turned out to be the key moment in the tournament.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy was one high profile voice criticizing the broadcast feed for missing the lead-up to Henley's shot and the moment he made contact.

He posted a clip of what viewers witnessed and questioned: "Why is golf just the worst at TV? Are you kidding me? What's the point of watching golf if you miss the most important shot of the whole tournament?"

Portnoy wasn't the only viewer questioning what had just happened on X:

HAHAHAHAHAHA Henley holing out for eagle to take the lead on the 70th hole and they weren't back from commercial in time for the shot 😂😂😂😂March 9, 2025

Trying to understand how NBC missed Russell Henley's tournament-deciding chip-in: - NBC went into a 1-minute Rolex ad 45 seconds after showing Morikawa/Henley's approach into 16. - Henley was visible walking up to the green as Morikawa's approach landed. Lots of balls in the… pic.twitter.com/wsWDkh6ZrCMarch 9, 2025

Bro did NBC just miss the first half of that Henley eagle or was that just streamingMarch 9, 2025

The fact that NBC cuts to commercial and we miss Henley chip in for Eagle to take the lead, tells you all you need to know about the state of golf coverage.March 9, 2025

It comes after the PGA Tour announced earlier in the week that fans watching the Arnold Palmer Invitational would notice "fewer commercials" during the tournament.

"Viewers will notice fewer commercials within the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard broadcast, with time repurposed for live golf segments focused on the player-caddie interaction," the PGA Tour announced.

It seems that one of the commercials came at the wrong time.

Henley's chip-in was followed with two consecutive pars as the American closed out the biggest win of his career. He won the huge $4m first-place check and moves up to 7th in the world.

"I've grown up watching this event and just seeing all the amazing finishes coming down the stretch, and you never really think you're going to get that opportunity to come down the 18th and make a par to win," he said.

"It's really just hard to take in right now. It's a tremendous honor, and that's what's so cool about this game, is to go play where all the legends have played."

Henley described his chip-in on 16 as "surreal."

"That's just kind of golf. I mean, sometimes you get a good break like that and it hits the pin and goes in," he said.

"I asked Andy [his caddie, Andrew Sanders] after, and he said he didn't think it would be but 5 or 6 feet by, but I guess I need to watch it on the replay to see how fast it was moving, but kind of surreal."

Watch Russell Henley's chip-in eagle at the Arnold Palmer Invitational: