Are These The Best Looking Scotty Cameron Putters Ever?

While a lot of new putter releases seem to be tech heavy mallet design putters, Scotty Cameron has announced the release of a super premium line of blade putters that combine some familiar shapes with a modern twist.



(Image credit: Scotty Cameron)

Scotty Cameron is a master craftsman who is always thinking of ways to improve putter design and performance, which is evident on models like the new 2024 Phantom 9 putter. However, these new limited edition B3 Triple Black putters will resonate with long-term Scotty Cameron putter lovers due to the revival of the Newport 2 Long Neck, Sante Fe and Catalina models that were extremely popular and considered some of the best putters on the market after their release in the early 2000s.

(Image credit: Scotty Cameron)

Not only are these popular head shapes and designs back available at retail, albeit in limited quantities, they come primed in this modern ‘Triple Black’ design, where the head, shaft and grip are 'stealthed' out, which ironically enhance the shelf appeal.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Scotty Cameron) (Image credit: Scotty Cameron) (Image credit: Scotty Cameron)

While the Triple Black design certainly ticks the boxes aesthetically, the design is also practical and serves purpose particularly when playing in the sun.

“With the B3 Triple Black Design LTD putters, we’re giving players new designs based on our established Super Select profiles and formats," says Austie Rollinson, Senior Director of Putter R&D for Scotty Cameron. "The Newport 2 is always the most popular model, and with the Santa Fe, Newport 2 Long Neck and Catalina models, we’re presenting playable options not available in the current line. Golfers have an opportunity to game a longstanding design concept, refined and made with our modern milling and manufacturing processes.”

What are the models available?

(Image credit: Scotty Cameron)

The Newport 2 is the flagship model of this limited edition range and is essentially a stealthed out version of the already existing Newport 2 model. This classic looking shape with sightline on the flange will be a popular choice for many.

(Image credit: Scotty Cameron)

The I-beam style long neck option is what makes this putter stand out from the existing Newport 2 model. The longer neck allows golfers to game a bladed putter who typically prefer putting with a straighter arc to their stroke. The near face-balanced set-up found in this model is a rare occurrence in a blade.

(Image credit: Scotty Cameron)

The Sante Fe features an I-beam style flare 1.5 neck and features more rounded edges as opposed to the straighter edges found on the Newport 2 heads. This neck style combined with this head model has previously been a ‘Tour Only’ product and is as close to Cameron Smith’s beautiful Circle T Scotty Cameron as you’ll find at retail.

(Image credit: Scotty Cameron)

The Catalina is a wider bodied version of the Newport model and bears close resemblance to the Super Select Newport Plus. This putter features a modern single-bend shaft design that allows for a near face-balanced design, ideal for those seeking the stability of a mallet while receiving the feel from a bladed putter.

The Scotty Cameron B3 Triple Black Design LTD Putters will be available worldwide from the 26th July and will retail at £729.