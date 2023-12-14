Angel Cabrera Plays First Competitive Round Of Golf After Release From Prison
Angel Cabrera shot level par in his first competitive round following his release from prison earlier this year
Angel Cabrera has played his first round back in competitive golf action since serving 30 months in prison for domestic assault and other charges relating to former partners.
The two-time Major champion served prison time in Brazil and Argentina before being released on parole in August this year, and has targeted a return to professional golf.
The 54-year-old was last seen on the PGA Tour Champions in 2020, and after his release from prison was quickly back on the course practising for what he hopes will be a return to the pro ranks.
And after heading back out on the golf course near his home in Cordoba, Argentina, Cabrera has now played a first competitive round at the Abierto del Litoral, also known as the Coast Open, in his native Argentina.
The 2007 US Open champion and 2009 Masters winner shot a level-par round of 71 in the event that dates back to 1932 and has been a regular on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica Developmental Series.
A report in Golfweek said that Cabrera played well off the tee, but naturally his short game looked a little rusty as he mixed three bogeys with three birdies in his return to competitive golf.
There's talk that Cabrera could play in February's Argentina Open, which is part of the Korn Ferry Tour schedule for the first time - as he looks to return to professional golf.
And as a Green Jacket winner, Cabrera is also eligible to play in the Masters for life, but will have to also wait for confirmation from Augusta National that he can still take up that option.
His coach and old friend Charlie Epps has previously told Golfweek that Cabrera has learnt his lesson and dreams of getting back into professional tournament golf.
“He wants to play, he’s learned his lesson, he wants to get on with his life. I think he’s in a great frame of mind for what he’s been through,” Epps told Golfweek.
“He’s got to go through the mechanics of getting his visa back and then approach the PGA Tour and I think it’s going to end up being good.”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
