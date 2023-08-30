Angel Cabrera Spotted Back On The Golf Course After Release From Prison

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Two-time Major champion Angel Cabrera has been spotted back out on the golf course following his recent release from prison.

The Argentinian was recently released on parole following a 30-month sentence served for domestic assault and other charges relating to former partners.

The 2007 US Open champion and 2009 Masters winner said he wanted to get on with his life after his recent release, and has already been spotted back on the golf course, according to Matias Miguel Torge, who runs the Handicap 54 Twitter account.

The social media account has released a series of videos of Cabrera playing at El Terron Golf Club in Cordoba, Argentina.

Former World No.9 Cabrera is seen taking several swings and not looking too bad at all considering his time away from the course.

Having previously said he would try and rekindle his professional career after his release, these could be the first steps along the road back.

And being a Green Jacket winner he has a lifetime exemption to the Masters at Augusta National so in theory could even make a return to the second Major of the year in 2024.

🇦🇷 ÁNGEL CABRERA RETURN TO PLAYING GOLFExclusively, we have received this video. This was today, at El Terrón Golf Club. Physically and technically, “El Pato” looks really good, taking into account the circumstances of public knowledge. We will see how his story continues, in… pic.twitter.com/WMAY89L9ADAugust 29, 2023 See more

Cabrera has been serving consecutive sentences on charges relating to domestic assault, theft and illegal intimidation towards a previous partner, Cecilia Torres Mana.

The Argentine was first arrested in 2021 after charges were filed against him by his ex-partner relating to incidents that occurred between 2016 and 2018.

Having left the country prior to a court appearance, he was then served a Red Notice by Interpol before being extradited from Brazil to Argentina to face charges. He was eventually found guilty and sentenced to two years in prison.

Cabrera's friend and coach Charlie Epps told the Sydney Morning Herald in April that the 53-year-old still harbours ambitions of a return to professional golf.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"It’s been a rough go,” Epps said. “He was in prison in Brazil and then Argentina. He’s weathered the storm and it’s taught him a couple of very important lessons. He’s admitted that.

"He’ll probably get out some time in the summer and he’s already at a halfway house. He wants to continue his golf career, the good Lord willing. I always welcome him. We’re just waiting for him to come home."