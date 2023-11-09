‘He’s Learned His Lesson’ - Angel Cabrera Targets Pro Return After Jail Time

Two-time Major champion Angel Cabrera has his game in shape and is looking to resume his professional golf career after spending 30 months in prison.

The 54-year-old spent time in prison in Brazil and Argentina for domestic assault and other charges relating to former partners, before being released on parole in August this year.

After heading back out on the golf course near his home in Cordoba, Argentina, Cabrera is now looking to try and get back into the professional game on the PGA Tour Champions circuit.

His coach and old friend Charlie Epps has been talking to Golfweek, saying Cabrera has learnt his lesson and dreams of getting back into professional tournament golf.

“He wants to play, he’s learned his lesson, he wants to get on with his life. I think he’s in a great frame of mind for what he’s been through,” Epps told Golfweek.

“He’s got to go through the mechanics of getting his visa back and then approach the PGA Tour and I think it’s going to end up being good.”

Cabrera, who won the US Open in 2007 and the 2009 Masters, last played on the PGA Tour Champions in 2020, and must now wait for his visa issues and whether the Tour will allow him back to play.

As a Green Jacket winner, Cabrera is also eligible to play in the Masters for life, but will have to also wait for confirmation from Augusta National that he can still take up that option.

Angel Cabrera won the Masters in 2009 (Image credit: Getty Images)

As far as Epps is concerned though, Cabrera still has the game to challenge on the senior circuit after watching his friend in action at Cordoba Golf Club recently.

“He demonstrated his talent and drive is still there,” Epps added. “We played five rounds of golf at Cordoba Golf Club, where we both grew up playing, and he was always under par.

"Right now, he’s just trying to get his life in shape and practice and stuff like that and get here to the United States.

"He’s been humbled. He knows what he needs to do and he said he’s ready for a second chance. He prays to God he doesn’t take another drink.

Angel Cabrera spent 30 months in prison (Image credit: Getty Images)

"And he’s so headstrong. When he puts his mind to doing something, he’ll do it just like that.

“The way Angel plays on hard courses, I think he can still win the US Senior Open. I want him to be the comeback player of the year.”

On its part, the PGA Tour is not giving much away just yet, with a statement published by Golfweek on Cabrera saying: “The Tour is aware that Angel Cabrera has been released on parole.

"While we do not have any update on his status as a PGA Tour member at this time, the Tour may consider new and relevant information to determine if any change to his status is appropriate in the future.”