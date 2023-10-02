Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A unique tournament on the DP World Tour schedule takes place across three renowned Scottish courses, The Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

The event features two distinct competitions, a pro tournament and a team event with amateur golfers playing alongside the professionals. However, most of the attention will, as ever, be on the main 72-hole stroke play action, and there are some big names in the field.

The 44th Ryder Cup at Marco Simone may have only concluded a matter of days before the tournament begins, but three members of the victorious European team will participate.

Matt Fitzpatrick contributed to Team Europe’s 16.5-11.5 success over Team USA with a win in his Friday fourball match, and the World No.8 is the highest-ranked player in the field. He is joined by European teammate Tommy Fleetwood, who played the decisive hole that took the team to the all-important 14.5 point threshold to guarantee the trophy.

Finally, one of Europe’s standout players in the match, Robert MacIntyre, returns to his homeland to participate.

Team Europe Ryder Cup hero Tommy Fleetwood is in the field for the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Away from those associated with the Ryder Cup, Fitzpatrick’s brother Alex also plays, while two players who got close, but not close enough, to the European team, Adrian Meronk and Yannik Paul, also play.

Several LIV Golf players, Talor Gooch, Louis Oosthuizen, Hudson Swafford, Peter Uihlein and Dean Burmester, play too after receiving invites from the tournament sponsor.

The impressive field is further enhanced by appearances from seven-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel and defending champion Ryan Fox. As well as victory in 2022, the New Zealander enters the tournament just weeks after his win in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Another former winner in the field is 2019 champion Victor Perez, who is looking for his first victory since January’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. However, after enduring three missed cuts in succession, including most recently in his homeland in the Cazoo Open de France, he will, first and foremost, be looking to merely stop the slide.

Thorbjorn Olesen, who won in 2015, also plays, along with 2014 winner Oliver Wilson. There’s also an appearance from three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington.

Players are competing for a purse of $5m, with the winner receiving $850,000.

Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $850,000 2nd $550,000 3rd $315,000 4th $250,000 5th $212,000 6th $175,000 7th $150,000 8th $125,000 9th $112,000 10th $100,000 11th $92,000 12th $86,000 13th $80,500 14th $76,500 15th $73,500 16th $70,500 17th $67,500 18th $64,500 19th $62,000 20th $60,000 21st $58,000 22nd $56,500 23rd $55,000 24th $53,500 25th $52,000 26th $50,500 27th $49,000 28th $47,500 29th $46,000 30th $44,500 31st $43,000 32nd $41,500 33rd $40,000 34th $38,500 35th $37,000 36th $35,500 37th $34,500 38th $33,500 39th $32,500 40th $31,500 41st $30,500 42nd $29,500 43rd $28,500 44th $27,500 45th $26,500 46th $25,500 47th $24,500 48th $23,500 49th $22,500 50th $21,500 51st $20,500 52nd $19,500 53rd $18,500 54th $17,500 55th $17,000 56th $16,500 57th $16,000 58th $15,500 59th $15,000 60th $14,500 61st $14,000 62nd $13,500 63rd $13,000 64th $12,500 65th $12,000 66th $11,500 67th $11,000 68th $10,500 69th $10,000 70th $9,500

Aiken, Thomas

Albertse, Louis

Aphibarnrat, Kiradech

Armitage, Marcus

Arnaus, Adri

Axelsen, John

Bachem, Nick

Baldwin, Matthew

Barbieri, Nathan

Barron, Haydn

Bekker, Oliver

Besseling, Wil

Bjørn, Thomas

Bradbury, Dan

Bring, Christoffer

Bromborough Gc

Brown, Daniel

Brun, Julien

Burke, Christiaan

Burmester, Dean

Cabrera Bello, Rafa

Campillo, Jorge

Canter, Laurie

Catlin, John

Clements, Todd

Cockerill, Aaron

Colsaerts, Nicolas

Crocker, Sean

Dantorp, Jens

De Jager, Louis

Del Rey, Alejandro

Donaldson, Jamie

Du Plessis, Hennie

Easton, Bryce

Elvira, Nacho

Ferguson, Ewen

Figueiredo, Pedro

Filippi, Luca

Fisher, Ross

Fitzpatrick, Alex

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Forrest, Grant

Forsström, Simon

Fox, Ryan

Franssen, Rory

Freiburghaus, Jeremy

Gale, Daniel

Gallacher, Stephen

Gandas, Manu

Garcia, Sebastian

Gavins, Daniel

Germishuys, Deon

Gooch, Talor

Gough, John

Green, Gavin

Guerrier, Julien

Hanna, Chase

Harrington, Padraig

Helligkilde, Marcus

Hidalgo, Angel

Higa, Kazuki

Hill, Calum

Hillier, Daniel

Højgaard, Rasmus

Horschel, Billy

Howell, David

Huizing, Daan

Hundebøll, Oliver

Jamieson, Scott

Jarvis, Casey

Johannessen, Kristian Krogh

Jordan, Matthew

Kaminski, Rupert

Kawamura, Masahiro

Kieffer, Maximilian

Kimsey, Nathan

Kjeldsen, Søren

Knappe, Alexander

Ko, Jeong Weon

Kuchar, Matt

Lagergren, Joakim

Langasque, Romain

Law, David

Lawrence, Thriston

Lee, Joshua

Levy, Alexander

Li, Haotong

Lindberg, Mikael

Lombard, Zander

Long, Hurly

Lorenzo-Vera, Mike

Luiten, Joost

Macintyre, Robert

Mansell, Richard

Mckibbin, Tom

Meronk, Adrian

Micheluzzi, David

Migliozzi, Guido

Moolman, Pieter

Morrison, James

Mostert, Dylan

Murphy, John

Naidoo, Dylan

Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus

Nemecz, Lukas

Nienaber, Wilco

Nørgaard, Niklas

O'kennedy, Hennie

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Oosthuizen, Louis

Paratore, Renato

Parry, John

Paul, Yannik

Pavon, Matthieu

Pepperell, Eddie

Perez, Victor

Potgieter, Aldrich

Power Horan, Thomas

Power, Mark

Premlall, Yurav

Prinsloo, Jaco

Pulkkanen, Tapio

Ramsay, Richie

Ravetto, David

Rcg La Moraleja

Rcg La Moraleja

Ritchie, Jc

Rozner, Antoine

Saddier, Adrien

Samooja, Kalle

Schaper, Jayden

Schneider, Marcel

Schott, Freddy

Sciot-Siegrist, Robin

Scott, Sandy

Scrivener, Jason

Sharma, Shubhankar

Shinkwin, Callum

Simonsen, Martin

Smith, Jordan

Söderberg, Sebastian

Sordet, Clément

Southgate, Matthew

Stalter, Joël

Suwannarut, Sarit

Swafford, Hudson

Syme, Connor

Tarrio, Santiago

Tighe, Lincoln

Uihlein, Peter

Välimäki, Sami

Van Driel, Darius

Van Velzen, Ryan

Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai

Vorster, Martin

Wallace, Matt

Walters, Justin

Wang, Jeunghun

Waring, Paul

Warren, Justin

Warren, Marc

Whitnell, Dale

Wiebe, Gunner

Wilkin, Aaron

Wilson, Andrew

Wilson, Oliver

Winther, Jeff

Wood, Christopher

Zanotti, Fabrizio

Which Celebrities Are In The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship? A host of celebrities are playing in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, including actors Catherine Zeta-Jones, Andy Garcia, Kathryn Newton and Matthew Goode and from the world of music, Ronan Keating, Tom Chaplin and Mike Rutherford.