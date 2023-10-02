Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

Three Team Europe Ryder Cup players are among a strong field that also includes defending champion Ryan Fox

Ryan Fox with the trophy after his win in the 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at The Old Course, St Andrews
Ryan Fox defends his Alfred Dunhill Links Championship title
A unique tournament on the DP World Tour schedule takes place across three renowned Scottish courses, The Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

The event features two distinct competitions, a pro tournament and a team event with amateur golfers playing alongside the professionals. However, most of the attention will, as ever, be on the main 72-hole stroke play action, and there are some big names in the field.

The 44th Ryder Cup at Marco Simone may have only concluded a matter of days before the tournament begins, but three members of the victorious European team will participate.

Matt Fitzpatrick contributed to Team Europe’s 16.5-11.5 success over Team USA with a win in his Friday fourball match, and the World No.8 is the highest-ranked player in the field. He is joined by European teammate Tommy Fleetwood, who played the decisive hole that took the team to the all-important 14.5 point threshold to guarantee the trophy.

Finally, one of Europe’s standout players in the match, Robert MacIntyre, returns to his homeland to participate.

Tommy Fleetwood after his winning putt in the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone

Team Europe Ryder Cup hero Tommy Fleetwood is in the field for the tournament

Away from those associated with the Ryder Cup, Fitzpatrick’s brother Alex also plays, while two players who got close, but not close enough, to the European team, Adrian Meronk and Yannik Paul, also play.

Several LIV Golf players, Talor Gooch, Louis Oosthuizen, Hudson Swafford, Peter Uihlein and Dean Burmester, play too after receiving invites from the tournament sponsor.

The impressive field is further enhanced by appearances from seven-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel and defending champion Ryan Fox. As well as victory in 2022, the New Zealander enters the tournament just weeks after his win in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Another former winner in the field is 2019 champion Victor Perez, who is looking for his first victory since January’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. However, after enduring three missed cuts in succession, including most recently in his homeland in the Cazoo Open de France, he will, first and foremost, be looking to merely stop the slide.

Thorbjorn Olesen, who won in 2015, also plays, along with 2014 winner Oliver Wilson. There’s also an appearance from three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington.

Players are competing for a purse of $5m, with the winner receiving $850,000.

Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Prize Money

PositionPrize Money
1st$850,000
2nd$550,000
3rd$315,000
4th$250,000
5th$212,000
6th$175,000
7th$150,000
8th$125,000
9th$112,000
10th$100,000
11th$92,000
12th$86,000
13th$80,500
14th$76,500
15th$73,500
16th$70,500
17th$67,500
18th$64,500
19th$62,000
20th$60,000
21st$58,000
22nd$56,500
23rd$55,000
24th$53,500
25th$52,000
26th$50,500
27th$49,000
28th$47,500
29th$46,000
30th$44,500
31st$43,000
32nd$41,500
33rd$40,000
34th$38,500
35th$37,000
36th$35,500
37th$34,500
38th$33,500
39th$32,500
40th$31,500
41st$30,500
42nd$29,500
43rd$28,500
44th$27,500
45th$26,500
46th$25,500
47th$24,500
48th$23,500
49th$22,500
50th$21,500
51st$20,500
52nd$19,500
53rd$18,500
54th$17,500
55th$17,000
56th$16,500
57th$16,000
58th$15,500
59th$15,000
60th$14,500
61st$14,000
62nd$13,500
63rd$13,000
64th$12,500
65th$12,000
66th$11,500
67th$11,000
68th$10,500
69th$10,000
70th$9,500

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Field

  • Aiken, Thomas
  • Albertse, Louis
  • Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
  • Armitage, Marcus
  • Arnaus, Adri
  • Axelsen, John
  • Bachem, Nick
  • Baldwin, Matthew
  • Barbieri, Nathan
  • Barron, Haydn
  • Bekker, Oliver
  • Besseling, Wil
  • Bjørn, Thomas
  • Bradbury, Dan
  • Bring, Christoffer
  • Bromborough Gc
  • Brown, Daniel
  • Brun, Julien
  • Burke, Christiaan
  • Burmester, Dean
  • Cabrera Bello, Rafa
  • Campillo, Jorge
  • Canter, Laurie
  • Catlin, John
  • Clements, Todd
  • Cockerill, Aaron
  • Colsaerts, Nicolas
  • Crocker, Sean
  • Dantorp, Jens
  • De Jager, Louis
  • Del Rey, Alejandro
  • Donaldson, Jamie
  • Du Plessis, Hennie
  • Easton, Bryce
  • Elvira, Nacho
  • Ferguson, Ewen
  • Figueiredo, Pedro
  • Filippi, Luca
  • Fisher, Ross
  • Fitzpatrick, Alex
  • Fitzpatrick, Matt
  • Fleetwood, Tommy
  • Forrest, Grant
  • Forsström, Simon
  • Fox, Ryan
  • Franssen, Rory
  • Freiburghaus, Jeremy
  • Gale, Daniel
  • Gallacher, Stephen
  • Gandas, Manu
  • Garcia, Sebastian
  • Gavins, Daniel
  • Germishuys, Deon
  • Gooch, Talor
  • Gough, John
  • Green, Gavin
  • Guerrier, Julien
  • Hanna, Chase
  • Harrington, Padraig
  • Helligkilde, Marcus
  • Hidalgo, Angel
  • Higa, Kazuki
  • Hill, Calum
  • Hillier, Daniel
  • Højgaard, Rasmus
  • Horschel, Billy
  • Howell, David
  • Huizing, Daan
  • Hundebøll, Oliver
  • Jamieson, Scott
  • Jarvis, Casey
  • Johannessen, Kristian Krogh
  • Jordan, Matthew
  • Kaminski, Rupert
  • Kawamura, Masahiro
  • Kieffer, Maximilian
  • Kimsey, Nathan
  • Kjeldsen, Søren
  • Knappe, Alexander
  • Ko, Jeong Weon
  • Kuchar, Matt
  • Lagergren, Joakim
  • Langasque, Romain
  • Law, David
  • Lawrence, Thriston
  • Lee, Joshua
  • Levy, Alexander
  • Li, Haotong
  • Lindberg, Mikael
  • Lombard, Zander
  • Long, Hurly
  • Lorenzo-Vera, Mike
  • Luiten, Joost
  • Macintyre, Robert
  • Mansell, Richard
  • Mckibbin, Tom
  • Meronk, Adrian
  • Micheluzzi, David
  • Migliozzi, Guido
  • Moolman, Pieter
  • Morrison, James
  • Mostert, Dylan
  • Murphy, John
  • Naidoo, Dylan
  • Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
  • Nemecz, Lukas
  • Nienaber, Wilco
  • Nørgaard, Niklas
  • O'kennedy, Hennie
  • Olesen, Thorbjørn
  • Oosthuizen, Louis
  • Paratore, Renato
  • Parry, John
  • Paul, Yannik
  • Pavon, Matthieu
  • Pepperell, Eddie
  • Perez, Victor
  • Potgieter, Aldrich
  • Power Horan, Thomas
  • Power, Mark
  • Premlall, Yurav
  • Prinsloo, Jaco
  • Pulkkanen, Tapio
  • Ramsay, Richie
  • Ravetto, David
  • Rcg La Moraleja
  • Rcg La Moraleja
  • Ritchie, Jc
  • Rozner, Antoine
  • Saddier, Adrien
  • Samooja, Kalle
  • Schaper, Jayden
  • Schneider, Marcel
  • Schott, Freddy
  • Sciot-Siegrist, Robin
  • Scott, Sandy
  • Scrivener, Jason
  • Sharma, Shubhankar
  • Shinkwin, Callum
  • Simonsen, Martin
  • Smith, Jordan
  • Söderberg, Sebastian
  • Sordet, Clément
  • Southgate, Matthew
  • Stalter, Joël
  • Suwannarut, Sarit
  • Swafford, Hudson
  • Syme, Connor
  • Tarrio, Santiago
  • Tighe, Lincoln
  • Uihlein, Peter
  • Välimäki, Sami
  • Van Driel, Darius
  • Van Velzen, Ryan
  • Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai
  • Vorster, Martin
  • Wallace, Matt
  • Walters, Justin
  • Wang, Jeunghun
  • Waring, Paul
  • Warren, Justin
  • Warren, Marc
  • Whitnell, Dale
  • Wiebe, Gunner
  • Wilkin, Aaron
  • Wilson, Andrew
  • Wilson, Oliver
  • Winther, Jeff
  • Wood, Christopher
  • Zanotti, Fabrizio

