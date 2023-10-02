Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Three Team Europe Ryder Cup players are among a strong field that also includes defending champion Ryan Fox
A unique tournament on the DP World Tour schedule takes place across three renowned Scottish courses, The Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.
The event features two distinct competitions, a pro tournament and a team event with amateur golfers playing alongside the professionals. However, most of the attention will, as ever, be on the main 72-hole stroke play action, and there are some big names in the field.
The 44th Ryder Cup at Marco Simone may have only concluded a matter of days before the tournament begins, but three members of the victorious European team will participate.
Matt Fitzpatrick contributed to Team Europe’s 16.5-11.5 success over Team USA with a win in his Friday fourball match, and the World No.8 is the highest-ranked player in the field. He is joined by European teammate Tommy Fleetwood, who played the decisive hole that took the team to the all-important 14.5 point threshold to guarantee the trophy.
Finally, one of Europe’s standout players in the match, Robert MacIntyre, returns to his homeland to participate.
Away from those associated with the Ryder Cup, Fitzpatrick’s brother Alex also plays, while two players who got close, but not close enough, to the European team, Adrian Meronk and Yannik Paul, also play.
Several LIV Golf players, Talor Gooch, Louis Oosthuizen, Hudson Swafford, Peter Uihlein and Dean Burmester, play too after receiving invites from the tournament sponsor.
The impressive field is further enhanced by appearances from seven-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel and defending champion Ryan Fox. As well as victory in 2022, the New Zealander enters the tournament just weeks after his win in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.
Another former winner in the field is 2019 champion Victor Perez, who is looking for his first victory since January’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. However, after enduring three missed cuts in succession, including most recently in his homeland in the Cazoo Open de France, he will, first and foremost, be looking to merely stop the slide.
Thorbjorn Olesen, who won in 2015, also plays, along with 2014 winner Oliver Wilson. There’s also an appearance from three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington.
Players are competing for a purse of $5m, with the winner receiving $850,000.
Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$850,000
|2nd
|$550,000
|3rd
|$315,000
|4th
|$250,000
|5th
|$212,000
|6th
|$175,000
|7th
|$150,000
|8th
|$125,000
|9th
|$112,000
|10th
|$100,000
|11th
|$92,000
|12th
|$86,000
|13th
|$80,500
|14th
|$76,500
|15th
|$73,500
|16th
|$70,500
|17th
|$67,500
|18th
|$64,500
|19th
|$62,000
|20th
|$60,000
|21st
|$58,000
|22nd
|$56,500
|23rd
|$55,000
|24th
|$53,500
|25th
|$52,000
|26th
|$50,500
|27th
|$49,000
|28th
|$47,500
|29th
|$46,000
|30th
|$44,500
|31st
|$43,000
|32nd
|$41,500
|33rd
|$40,000
|34th
|$38,500
|35th
|$37,000
|36th
|$35,500
|37th
|$34,500
|38th
|$33,500
|39th
|$32,500
|40th
|$31,500
|41st
|$30,500
|42nd
|$29,500
|43rd
|$28,500
|44th
|$27,500
|45th
|$26,500
|46th
|$25,500
|47th
|$24,500
|48th
|$23,500
|49th
|$22,500
|50th
|$21,500
|51st
|$20,500
|52nd
|$19,500
|53rd
|$18,500
|54th
|$17,500
|55th
|$17,000
|56th
|$16,500
|57th
|$16,000
|58th
|$15,500
|59th
|$15,000
|60th
|$14,500
|61st
|$14,000
|62nd
|$13,500
|63rd
|$13,000
|64th
|$12,500
|65th
|$12,000
|66th
|$11,500
|67th
|$11,000
|68th
|$10,500
|69th
|$10,000
|70th
|$9,500
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Field
- Aiken, Thomas
- Albertse, Louis
- Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
- Armitage, Marcus
- Arnaus, Adri
- Axelsen, John
- Bachem, Nick
- Baldwin, Matthew
- Barbieri, Nathan
- Barron, Haydn
- Bekker, Oliver
- Besseling, Wil
- Bjørn, Thomas
- Bradbury, Dan
- Bring, Christoffer
- Bromborough Gc
- Brown, Daniel
- Brun, Julien
- Burke, Christiaan
- Burmester, Dean
- Cabrera Bello, Rafa
- Campillo, Jorge
- Canter, Laurie
- Catlin, John
- Clements, Todd
- Cockerill, Aaron
- Colsaerts, Nicolas
- Crocker, Sean
- Dantorp, Jens
- De Jager, Louis
- Del Rey, Alejandro
- Donaldson, Jamie
- Du Plessis, Hennie
- Easton, Bryce
- Elvira, Nacho
- Ferguson, Ewen
- Figueiredo, Pedro
- Filippi, Luca
- Fisher, Ross
- Fitzpatrick, Alex
- Fitzpatrick, Matt
- Fleetwood, Tommy
- Forrest, Grant
- Forsström, Simon
- Fox, Ryan
- Franssen, Rory
- Freiburghaus, Jeremy
- Gale, Daniel
- Gallacher, Stephen
- Gandas, Manu
- Garcia, Sebastian
- Gavins, Daniel
- Germishuys, Deon
- Gooch, Talor
- Gough, John
- Green, Gavin
- Guerrier, Julien
- Hanna, Chase
- Harrington, Padraig
- Helligkilde, Marcus
- Hidalgo, Angel
- Higa, Kazuki
- Hill, Calum
- Hillier, Daniel
- Højgaard, Rasmus
- Horschel, Billy
- Howell, David
- Huizing, Daan
- Hundebøll, Oliver
- Jamieson, Scott
- Jarvis, Casey
- Johannessen, Kristian Krogh
- Jordan, Matthew
- Kaminski, Rupert
- Kawamura, Masahiro
- Kieffer, Maximilian
- Kimsey, Nathan
- Kjeldsen, Søren
- Knappe, Alexander
- Ko, Jeong Weon
- Kuchar, Matt
- Lagergren, Joakim
- Langasque, Romain
- Law, David
- Lawrence, Thriston
- Lee, Joshua
- Levy, Alexander
- Li, Haotong
- Lindberg, Mikael
- Lombard, Zander
- Long, Hurly
- Lorenzo-Vera, Mike
- Luiten, Joost
- Macintyre, Robert
- Mansell, Richard
- Mckibbin, Tom
- Meronk, Adrian
- Micheluzzi, David
- Migliozzi, Guido
- Moolman, Pieter
- Morrison, James
- Mostert, Dylan
- Murphy, John
- Naidoo, Dylan
- Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
- Nemecz, Lukas
- Nienaber, Wilco
- Nørgaard, Niklas
- O'kennedy, Hennie
- Olesen, Thorbjørn
- Oosthuizen, Louis
- Paratore, Renato
- Parry, John
- Paul, Yannik
- Pavon, Matthieu
- Pepperell, Eddie
- Perez, Victor
- Potgieter, Aldrich
- Power Horan, Thomas
- Power, Mark
- Premlall, Yurav
- Prinsloo, Jaco
- Pulkkanen, Tapio
- Ramsay, Richie
- Ravetto, David
- Rcg La Moraleja
- Ritchie, Jc
- Rozner, Antoine
- Saddier, Adrien
- Samooja, Kalle
- Schaper, Jayden
- Schneider, Marcel
- Schott, Freddy
- Sciot-Siegrist, Robin
- Scott, Sandy
- Scrivener, Jason
- Sharma, Shubhankar
- Shinkwin, Callum
- Simonsen, Martin
- Smith, Jordan
- Söderberg, Sebastian
- Sordet, Clément
- Southgate, Matthew
- Stalter, Joël
- Suwannarut, Sarit
- Swafford, Hudson
- Syme, Connor
- Tarrio, Santiago
- Tighe, Lincoln
- Uihlein, Peter
- Välimäki, Sami
- Van Driel, Darius
- Van Velzen, Ryan
- Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai
- Vorster, Martin
- Wallace, Matt
- Walters, Justin
- Wang, Jeunghun
- Waring, Paul
- Warren, Justin
- Warren, Marc
- Whitnell, Dale
- Wiebe, Gunner
- Wilkin, Aaron
- Wilson, Andrew
- Wilson, Oliver
- Winther, Jeff
- Wood, Christopher
- Zanotti, Fabrizio
Which Celebrities Are In The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship?
A host of celebrities are playing in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, including actors Catherine Zeta-Jones, Andy Garcia, Kathryn Newton and Matthew Goode and from the world of music, Ronan Keating, Tom Chaplin and Mike Rutherford.
What Is The Prize Money For The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship?
Players are competing for a $5m purse, which is an increase of $200,000 on the fund for the 2022 tournament. The winner will receive $850,000 with the runner-up claiming $550,000.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
