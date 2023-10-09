Wyndham Clark Confirmed For Maiden Appearance In DP World Tour Event
The US Open champion will compete in Spain's Andalucia Masters for the first time
Since its inception in 2010, the Andalucia Masters has developed a reputation as one of the most prestigious on the DP World Tour, and has attracted some of the world's best players, including former winners Sergio Garcia and Matt Fitzpatrick.
This year will be no exception, with US Open champion Wyndham Clark confirmed for the event, which takes place between 19 and 22 October.
Clark, who beat Rory McIlroy by one shot in the June Major at Los Angeles Country Club, admitted he was looking forward to playing in Spain for the first time.
He said: “I’ve never played in Spain before so it’s something I’m really excited about. I’ve seen some pictures of the course and it looks amazing. It’ll be really cool to go and play there and I’m also looking forward to experiencing what Spain has to offer.”
Clark will be joined by nine-time PGA Tour winner Matt Kuchar for the event. Like the 29-year-old, Kuchar, who has also played in four US Ryder Cup teams and has 12 top-10 finishes in Majors, will be making his maiden appearance in the country.
He explained: “I haven’t played in Europe as much as I would have liked to over the last few years and I have heard good things about this tournament, so I’m sure it’s going to be a great week.
“We are lucky as golfers to be able to travel the world with our jobs, but in over 20 years as a professional, I’ve never had the opportunity to play in Spain before. I’m excited to head over to Sotogrande and see what it has to offer.”
Both players participate after being handed invitations, and they join a field that is already shaping up to be strong, with World No.32 Ryan Fox, who won September’s flagship event on the DP World Tour, the BMW PGA Championship, also playing, along with Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship winner Victor Perez and Team Europe Ryder Cup hero Robert MacIntyre.
The additions of Clark and Kuchar will also help ensure the DP World Tour has a memorable finish to the season, with just five tournaments to play.
This week, Masters champion Jon Rahm returns to his homeland to compete in the Open de Espana, while World No.7 Max Homa has committed to his DP World Tour debut, in South Africa's Nedbank Golf Challenge in November. Both Rahm and four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy will then play in the season-closing DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
In previous years, the Andalucia Masters was held at Valderrama. However, the world-renowned venue is now part of the LIV Golf League, meaning that this year it will be played at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande for the first time.
