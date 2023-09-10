Horizon Irish Open Final Round Leaderboard And Live Updates: Rory McIlroy Starts Two Back

Hurly Long carded a third round 70 on Saturday to remain just one shot ahead going into the final day of the Horizon Irish Open. The German, who is yet to win on the DP World Tour circuit, birdied his final hole to sit one clear of Jordan Smith, with a number of huge names still in contention.
Amongst those vying for a win is Rory McIlroy, who will want to add a second Irish Open crown to his glittering career. On Saturday, the Northern Irishman birdied his final two holes to get to 11-under and just two back of Long.
Along with McIlroy, Ryan Fox, Min Woo Lee and Billy Horschel also have a chance of victory, but the trio will need low rounds on Sunday if they are to catch Long at the top of the leaderboard.
HORIZON IRISH OPEN LEADERBOARD
- -13 LONG
- -12 J.SMITH
- -11 MCILROY
- -10 BRUN, FORREST & 4 OTHERS
HORIZON IRISH OPEN LEADERBOARD QUICK LINKS
Updates From:
Hello and welcome to Golf Monthly's live coverage of the final round of the Horizon Irish Open. After a tightly contested Saturday, it's Hurly Long who leads by just one shot going into the final day.
Currently, several players are within a few shots and, with 18 holes remaining, it's set to be a close Sunday at the K Club. Can Long hold on to claim a first DP World Tour title, or will someone from the chasing pack overtake him? Tune in to find out!