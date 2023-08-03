Almost Half Of LIV Roster Lined Up For Asian Tour England Event
A total of 23 LIV Golf players have signed up to compete at Close House in England later this month
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Almost half the LIV Golf roster have signed up to compete at Close House in England later this month.
The UK venue is hosting the fifth stop of 10 on the International Series on the Asian Tour with $19m up for grabs across the 2023 schedule. The $2 million tournament will be played from August 17-20 after the Asian Tour visited Slaley Hall last year to stage an event in the UK for the first time.
Lee Westwood will tee it up alongside fellow former Ryder Cup players Ian Poulter, Graeme McDowell and Patrick Reed, with the quartet accompanied by 19 other players from 11 of the 12 teams that make up the 48-man LIV Golf League.
Other LIV players on the start sheet in the north east, making 23 in total, are:
- Abraham Ancer
- Richard Bland
- Dean Burmester
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Matt Jones
- Sihwan Kim
- Chase Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Anirban Lahiri
- Danny Lee
- Jed Morgan
- Sebastian Munoz
- Andy Ogletree
- Pat Perez
- James Piot
- David Puig
- Brendan Steele
- Peter Uihlein
- Kieran Vincent (LIV reserve)
Rahul Singh, head of The International Series, said: “Having such a strong field for this event is a testament to the growing strength of The International Series and the allure of the Lee Westwood Colt Course at Close House.”
Close House Managing Director, Jonathan Lupton, also said: “Welcoming The International Series back to Northumberland for a second consecutive year is an exciting development.It was fantastic to see the growth of the Series over the last year and we’re looking forward to working closely with the Asian Tour to create a memorable event in England.”
The Scott Macpherson-designed Lee Westwood Colt Course will be used for the tournament which is a par-71 measuring just under 7,000 yards which features ha-ha walls and ancient woodland.
“I am sure that the players will relish the challenge of the Lee Westwood Colt Course along with enjoying a very warm welcome from the members and guests,” said Close House owner, Sir Graham Wylie. “The people of the North-East are extremely passionate about sport and to host another world class event in the region is a huge honour.”
The International Series was launched last year through investment by LIV Golf.
“The Asian Tour is excited to be returning to Newcastle for the International Series England. We enjoyed a very successful event there last June, which marked the Tour’s first trip to the United Kingdom,” said Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner & CEO, Asian Tour.
“To be able to stage the tournament this year at Close House, a fantastic venue that has such strong ties with Lee Westwood – a nine-time winner on the Asian Tour – adds an exciting new dimension to the tournament and provides another great opportunity for our membership.”
After visiting the north east, the International Series heads to the inaugural St Andrews Bay Championship for a $1.5 million event.
Because LIV Golf is not accredited by the Official World Golf Ranking system, LIV members like Reed, who is ranked 50th, have chosen to play the Asian Tour to still get points which can help secure entry to the Majors.
Following the first four International Series events of 2023, American Andy Ogletree leads the way in the overall standings.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech. Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more. His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a member. James’ golfing highlights include a hole-in-one and previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out at Edgbaston. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society, for whom he has represented in matches. But he is just as happy hitting balls or playing the odd hole with his young daughter at their local club Shrewsbury.
James is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G400
3 wood: Ping i20
Hybrid: Ping i20
Irons: Ping i500 4-SW
Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball: Titleist ProVIx
-
-
Korean LIV Golf Event Will Be A ‘Game Changer’ - Kevin Na
Kevin Na says that a LIV Golf event will take place in Korea, possibly as early as next year, and will be a "game changer" for golf fans there
By Paul Higham Published
-
Who Is Allisen Corpuz's Caddie?
Allisen Corpuz's caddie is a name well-known to golf fans as her bagman is called Jay Monahan
By James Nursey Published
-
Who Is Allisen Corpuz's Caddie?
Allisen Corpuz's caddie is a name well-known to golf fans as her bagman is called Jay Monahan
By James Nursey Published
-
Win $100 In Mastercard Rewards By Taking On PXG's GEN6 Driver Challenge
PXG are challenging golfers to see if they can out hit their newest driver model, the GEN6
By Ed Carruthers Published
-
'An Absolute Dream Come True' - Celine Boutier On Debut Major Glory
The French golfer triumphed in front of a home crowd to win her first Major championship
By Ed Carruthers Published
-
Royal County Down To Host 2024 Irish Open
The spectacular Northern Irish links is regarded as one of the best golf courses in the world
By Ed Carruthers Published
-
Bryan Bros In Thrilling Monday Qualifier Playoff - But Only One Advances
The Bryan Brothers have gone head to head in a bid to qualify for this weekend's Wyndham Championship
By Ed Carruthers Published
-
Stewart Cink Named As Final US Ryder Cup Vice Captain
The 2009 Open Champion is the final vice captain to be named in Zach Johnson's leadership group
By Ed Carruthers Published
-
Justin Thomas Set For Huge Week To Save Season And Ryder Cup Hopes
Justin Thomas has been wrestling with his game after missing five cuts in his last seven outings ahead of the season's finale
By James Nursey Published
-
Patrick Reed To Join LIV Golfers In Scottish Asian Tour Debut
Reed has been confirmed for the inaugural St Andrews Bay Championship in August
By James Nursey Published