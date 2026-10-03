After three days of action split between Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and the Old Course, St Andrews, the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship comes exclusively from the Home of Golf.
With just 18 holes remaining in the tournament, Casey Jarvis leads by two on 18 under, with Matthew Jordan and Adrian Meronk the two in closest pursuit.
Jarvis is paired with Jordan in the final round, with the two getting underway at 11.30am local time on Sunday.
Another player who is still firmly in contention for the title is LIV Golf's Thomas Detry. He's three back of Jarvis heading into the final round, and will play alongside Meronk. They begin at 11.19am local time.
Niklas Norgaard and Jacob Skov Olesen begin the final round on 14 under. They will play alongside Sepp Straka, who has five shots to make up on Jarvis. They begin the final round at 11.08am local time.
Another notable group features defending champion Robert MacIntyre.
He has some work to do if he's to challenge for the title. He begins the final round on 12-under par. The Scot is paired with Ollie Schniederjans and JC Ritchie in the final round, with a tee time of 10.46am.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Check out all the tee times for the final round.
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Tee Times: Final Round
All times BST (ET is -5 hours)
- 9.07am: Charles Porter, Alex Noren, Victor Perez
- 9.18am: Daniel Van Tonder, Freddy Schott, Michael Hollick
- 9.29am: Pavit Tangkamolprasert, Matteo Manassero, Dean Burmester
- 9.40am: Guido Migliozzi, Brandon Stone, Jeremy Paul
- 9.51am: Declan O’Donovan, Cameron John, Davis Bryant
- 10.02am: Renato Paratore, Charley Hoffman, David Puig
- 10.13am: Francesco Molinari, Alex Fitzpatrick, Félix Mory
- 10.24am: Daniel Cronje, Branden Grace, Cameron Adam
- 10.35am: Quim Vidal, Todd Clements, Caleb Surratt
- 10.46am: Eddie Pepperell, Marcus Kinhult, Nick Voke
- 10.57am: Clement Charmasson, Jack Senior
- 9.07am: Pablo Larrazábal, Scott Jamieson, Richard Mansell
- 9.18am: Hugo Townsend, Ivan Cantero
- 9.29am: Oliver Lindell, David Law
- 9.40am: Euan Walker, Tommy Fleetwood, Padraig Harrington
- 9.51am: Andreas Halvorsen, David Ravetto, Brooks Koepka
- 10.02am: Daniel Hillier, Sam Bairstow, Joakim Lagergren
- 10.13am: Daniel Brown, Marcus Armitage, Hennie Du Plessis
- 10.24am: Mikael Lindberg, MJ Daffue, Michael Stewart
- 10.35am: Matt Fitzpatrick, Sebastian Söderberg, Connor Syme
- 10.46am: Ollie Schniederjans, JC Ritchie, Robert MacIntyre
- 10.57am: Jose Luis Ballester, Calum Hill, Rocco Repetto Taylor
- 11.08am: Sepp Straka, Niklas Nørgaard, Jacob Skov Olesen
- 11.19am: Thomas Detry, Adrian Meronk
- 11.30am: Matthew Jordan, Casey Jarvis
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.