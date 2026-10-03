Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Tee Times: Final Round

After three days of action split between Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and the Old Course, St Andrews, the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship comes exclusively from the Home of Golf.

With just 18 holes remaining in the tournament, Casey Jarvis leads by two on 18 under, with Matthew Jordan and Adrian Meronk the two in closest pursuit.

Casey Jarvis is paired with Matthew Jordan for the final round at St Andrews (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jarvis is paired with Jordan in the final round, with the two getting underway at 11.30am local time on Sunday.

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Another player who is still firmly in contention for the title is LIV Golf's Thomas Detry. He's three back of Jarvis heading into the final round, and will play alongside Meronk. They begin at 11.19am local time.

Niklas Norgaard and Jacob Skov Olesen begin the final round on 14 under. They will play alongside Sepp Straka, who has five shots to make up on Jarvis. They begin the final round at 11.08am local time.

Another notable group features defending champion Robert MacIntyre.

Robert MacIntyre is six back of the lead (Image credit: Getty Images)

He has some work to do if he's to challenge for the title. He begins the final round on 12-under par. The Scot is paired with Ollie Schniederjans and JC Ritchie in the final round, with a tee time of 10.46am.

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Check out all the tee times for the final round.

All times BST (ET is -5 hours)