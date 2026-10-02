Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Round Three Tee Times 2026

We enter the weekend at the 2026 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship as the teams in the DP World Tour's star-studded Pro-Am play their third course of the week.

The Old Course at St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie are hosting the event as usual, and it's two down and one to go as Saturday's third round sees competitors play their final course before the cut.

There's a South African flavor to the top of the leaderboard as Casey Jarvis leads the way on 11 under after following a 66 at Carnoustie with a 67 at Kingsbarns.

Compatriot MJ Daffue is a shot back on 10 under alongside Matthew Jordan and Rocco Repetto Taylor.

A lot of big names are taking to the Old Course for their third rounds, including Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick who are playing with father Russell and mother Sue respectively. All four played their second round together.

Tyrrell Hatton and his dad Jeff also finish up at the Home of Golf, along with the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre.

Here's the full lis of round three tee times at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship across St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

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All times BST (ET is -5 hours)

St Andrews - 1st tee

9.00am: Todd Clements / Brian Hook | Daniel Hillier / Craig Heatley

Todd Clements / Brian Hook | Daniel Hillier / Craig Heatley 9.11am: Ryan Palmer / Brian Roberts | Charles Porter / Joshua Heatley

Ryan Palmer / Brian Roberts | Charles Porter / Joshua Heatley 9.22am: Thomas Detry / Nikesh Arora | Oliver Lindell / Greg Johnson

Thomas Detry / Nikesh Arora | Oliver Lindell / Greg Johnson 9.33am: Brooks Koepka / Neal Elattrache | Davis Bryant / Dermot Desmond

Brooks Koepka / Neal Elattrache | Davis Bryant / Dermot Desmond 9.44am: Alex Noren / Ernesto Bertarelli | Cam Smith / David Fox

Alex Noren / Ernesto Bertarelli | Cam Smith / David Fox 9.55am: Jayden Schaper / Pat Battle | Luke Donald / Jamie Sahara

Jayden Schaper / Pat Battle | Luke Donald / Jamie Sahara 10.06am: Michael Hollick / Tom Nelson | Carlos Ortiz / Joe Baratta

Michael Hollick / Tom Nelson | Carlos Ortiz / Joe Baratta 10.17am: Michael La Sasso / Ryan Smith | Ross Fisher / Abdullah Al Naboodah

Michael La Sasso / Ryan Smith | Ross Fisher / Abdullah Al Naboodah 10.28am: Alex Fitzpatrick / Sue Fitzpatrick | Justin Rose / Peter Dubens

Alex Fitzpatrick / Sue Fitzpatrick | Justin Rose / Peter Dubens 10.39am: Bubba Watson / Angie Watson | Matt Fitzpatrick / Russell Fitzpatrick

Bubba Watson / Angie Watson | Matt Fitzpatrick / Russell Fitzpatrick 10.50am: Branden Grace / Johann Rupert | Danny Willett / Jimmy Dunne

Branden Grace / Johann Rupert | Danny Willett / Jimmy Dunne 11.01am: Lucas Herbert / Jack Dudum Jr | Tommy Fleetwood / Ogden Phipps II

Lucas Herbert / Jack Dudum Jr | Tommy Fleetwood / Ogden Phipps II 11.12am: Robert MacIntyre / Brett Overman | Sepp Straka / Sam Straka

Robert MacIntyre / Brett Overman | Sepp Straka / Sam Straka 11.23am: Tyrrell Hatton / Jeff Hatton | Francesco Molinari / Stephen Miron

St Andrews - 10th tee

9.00am: Frederico Biondi Figueiredo / Sanjay Arora | Sebastian Garcia / Brett Pickett

Frederico Biondi Figueiredo / Sanjay Arora | Sebastian Garcia / Brett Pickett 9.11am: Joakim Lagergren / Jerry Yang | Declan O’Donovan / Brett Desmond

Joakim Lagergren / Jerry Yang | Declan O’Donovan / Brett Desmond 9.22am: Matthew Baldwin / Surinder Arora | Jordan Gumberg / Frank Quattrone

Matthew Baldwin / Surinder Arora | Jordan Gumberg / Frank Quattrone 9.33am: Joshua Berry / Alan Quasha | Ockie Strydom / Bob Israel

Joshua Berry / Alan Quasha | Ockie Strydom / Bob Israel 9.44am: Niklas Nørgaard / Jay Monahan | Jose Luis Ballester / Dan Friedkin

Niklas Nørgaard / Jay Monahan | Jose Luis Ballester / Dan Friedkin 9.55am: Jeff Winther / Michael Lund | David Puig / John Hess

Jeff Winther / Michael Lund | David Puig / John Hess 10.06am: Dylan Frittelli / Frank Vivier | Jazz Janewattananond / Graham Head

Dylan Frittelli / Frank Vivier | Jazz Janewattananond / Graham Head 10.17am: Louis de Jager / Gerard Rupert | Ollie Schniederjans / Barry Sternlicht

Louis de Jager / Gerard Rupert | Ollie Schniederjans / Barry Sternlicht 10.28am: Connor Syme / Oliver Baker | Daniel Cronje / Amit Bhatia

Connor Syme / Oliver Baker | Daniel Cronje / Amit Bhatia 10.39am: Frankie Capan III / Seamus Dunne | Casey Jarvis / Hicky Bacon

Frankie Capan III / Seamus Dunne | Casey Jarvis / Hicky Bacon 10.50am: Pablo Larrazábal / Gaynor Rupert | Anthony Quayle / Louise del Balzo

Pablo Larrazábal / Gaynor Rupert | Anthony Quayle / Louise del Balzo 11.01am: Rocco Repetto Taylor / Maggie Kayne | Michael Stewart / Hannah Heerema

Rocco Repetto Taylor / Maggie Kayne | Michael Stewart / Hannah Heerema 11.12am: Lee Westwood / Ronan Keating | Joe Dean / Pat Brooks

Lee Westwood / Ronan Keating | Joe Dean / Pat Brooks 11.23am: Padraig Harrington / Kieran McManus | Rafa Cabrera Bello / Kelly Slater

Carnoustie - 1st tee

9.00am: Albin Bergstrom / Mohammed Farooq | Sam Bairstow / Pawan Munjal

Albin Bergstrom / Mohammed Farooq | Sam Bairstow / Pawan Munjal 9.11am: Richard Sterne / Hank Plain | Jeremy Paul / John Hegarty

Richard Sterne / Hank Plain | Jeremy Paul / John Hegarty 9.22am: Thomas Rosenmueller / Kelley James | James Marchesani / Drew Fleming

Thomas Rosenmueller / Kelley James | James Marchesani / Drew Fleming 9.33am: Charley Hoffman / Jon Hoffman | Daniel Gavins / Dery Desmond

Charley Hoffman / Jon Hoffman | Daniel Gavins / Dery Desmond 9.44am: Oliver Bekker / Andrew Reynolds | Marcel Siem / Mark Madden

Oliver Bekker / Andrew Reynolds | Marcel Siem / Mark Madden 9.55am: Daniel van Tonder / Paul du Toit | Haydn Porteous / Allan Stanton

Daniel van Tonder / Paul du Toit | Haydn Porteous / Allan Stanton 10.06am: Joel Girrbach / Mike Meldman | Kevin Yuan / Richard Bevan

Joel Girrbach / Mike Meldman | Kevin Yuan / Richard Bevan 10.17am: Jack Senior / Ric Kayne | Connor McKinney / Jeff Edwards

Jack Senior / Ric Kayne | Connor McKinney / Jeff Edwards 10.28am: Dylan Naidoo / Rob Louw | Félix Mory / Ferdinand Groos

Dylan Naidoo / Rob Louw | Félix Mory / Ferdinand Groos 10.39am: Marc Leishman / Dan Wallace | Yurav Premlall / Schalk Burger Jr

Marc Leishman / Dan Wallace | Yurav Premlall / Schalk Burger Jr 10.50am: Austen Truslow / Scott Desano | MJ Daffue / Paul Harris

Austen Truslow / Scott Desano | MJ Daffue / Paul Harris 11.01am: Zander Lombard / Sean Summers | Quentin Debove / Philippe Bucheton

Zander Lombard / Sean Summers | Quentin Debove / Philippe Bucheton 11.12am: Herman Loubser / Mandla Mlangeni | Robert Rock / Billy Getty

Herman Loubser / Mandla Mlangeni | Robert Rock / Billy Getty 11.23am: Clement Charmasson / David Maclean | Richard Mansell / Tim Edwards

Carnoustie - 10th tee

9.00am: Brandon Stone / Michael Bloomberg | Jack Buchanan / Samir Kaul

Brandon Stone / Michael Bloomberg | Jack Buchanan / Samir Kaul 9.11am: Mikael Lindberg / Jacob Wallenberg | Caleb Surratt / Jim Crane

Mikael Lindberg / Jacob Wallenberg | Caleb Surratt / Jim Crane 9.22am: Jason Scrivener / Gerry McManus | Ryan Peake / Ross Desmond

Jason Scrivener / Gerry McManus | Ryan Peake / Ross Desmond 9.33am: Brandon Robinson Thompson / Matthew Stillman | Adrien Saddier / Pierre-Henri Dentressangle

Brandon Robinson Thompson / Matthew Stillman | Adrien Saddier / Pierre-Henri Dentressangle 9.44am: David Ravetto / Norbert Dentressangle | Alejandro del Rey / Shantanu Narayen

David Ravetto / Norbert Dentressangle | Alejandro del Rey / Shantanu Narayen 9.55am: Robin Williams / Ken Hitchner | Hugo Townsend / Jan Bengtsson

Robin Williams / Ken Hitchner | Hugo Townsend / Jan Bengtsson 10.06am: David Micheluzzi / Cian Foley | Scott Jamieson / Duncan Simpson-Craib

David Micheluzzi / Cian Foley | Scott Jamieson / Duncan Simpson-Craib 10.17am: Christiaan Burke / John van Wyk | Benjamin Follett-Smith / Thomas Abt

Christiaan Burke / John van Wyk | Benjamin Follett-Smith / Thomas Abt 10.28am: Jay Mackenzie / Ian Botham | Josh Hill / Michael Vaughan

Jay Mackenzie / Ian Botham | Josh Hill / Michael Vaughan 10.39am: Matias Sanchez / Allan Lamb | Shubhankar Sharma / Mark Nicholas

Matias Sanchez / Allan Lamb | Shubhankar Sharma / Mark Nicholas 10.50am: Quim Vidal / Beltrán Gómez-Acebo | Ben Schmidt / Justin Waterman

Quim Vidal / Beltrán Gómez-Acebo | Ben Schmidt / Justin Waterman 11.01am: Marcus Helligkilde / John Fry | Jack Thompson / Fred Robertson

Marcus Helligkilde / John Fry | Jack Thompson / Fred Robertson 11.12am: Yanhan Zhou / James Goulding | Tobias Jonsson / Dan Fireman

Yanhan Zhou / James Goulding | Tobias Jonsson / Dan Fireman 11.23am: Rikuya Hoshino / Andrew White | Freddy Schott / Gary Saage

Kingsbarns - 1st tee

9.00am: Wade Ormsby / Kevin Pietersen | James Morrison / Peter Jones

Wade Ormsby / Kevin Pietersen | James Morrison / Peter Jones 9.11am: Matthew Jordan / Piers Morgan | Ryggs Johnston / AP McCoy

Matthew Jordan / Piers Morgan | Ryggs Johnston / AP McCoy 9.22am: Adri Arnaus / Max Herberstein | Jacob Skov Olesen / John Tyson

Adri Arnaus / Max Herberstein | Jacob Skov Olesen / John Tyson 9.33am: Austin Bautista / Michael Peña | Renato Paratore / Ryan Friedkin

Austin Bautista / Michael Peña | Renato Paratore / Ryan Friedkin 9.44am: Thriston Lawrence / Brian Higgins | Peter Uihlein / Scott Mahoney

Thriston Lawrence / Brian Higgins | Peter Uihlein / Scott Mahoney 9.55am: Calum Hill / Seth Waugh | Victor Perez / Lee Styslinger

Calum Hill / Seth Waugh | Victor Perez / Lee Styslinger 10.06am: Nathan Kimsey / Huey Lewis | Jorge Campillo / Dave Farrell

Nathan Kimsey / Huey Lewis | Jorge Campillo / Dave Farrell 10.17am: Adrian Meronk / Tom Chaplin | Elvis Smylie / Mike Rutherford

Adrian Meronk / Tom Chaplin | Elvis Smylie / Mike Rutherford 10.28am: Charles Howell III / Ruud Gullit | Marcus Armitage / Gareth Bale

Charles Howell III / Ruud Gullit | Marcus Armitage / Gareth Bale 10.39am: Marcus Kinhult / Mike Fascitelli | Will Florimo / Anthony Wreford

Marcus Kinhult / Mike Fascitelli | Will Florimo / Anthony Wreford 10.50am: Cameron Adam / Mark Darbon | Guido Migliozzi / Sammy Eldin

Cameron Adam / Mark Darbon | Guido Migliozzi / Sammy Eldin 11.01am: Dean Burmester / Nick Jonsson | Matteo Manassero / Peter Dawson

Dean Burmester / Nick Jonsson | Matteo Manassero / Peter Dawson 11.12am: Nick Voke / Sean Fitzpatrick | Hennie de Plessis / Schalk Burger

Nick Voke / Sean Fitzpatrick | Hennie de Plessis / Schalk Burger 11.23am: Oliver Wilson / Steve Redgrave | Jaco Prinsloo / Morné du Plessis

Kingsbarns - 10th tee