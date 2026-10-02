Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Round Three Tee Times 2026
The full list of tee times for Saturday's third round of the 2026 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship played across St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns
We enter the weekend at the 2026 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship as the teams in the DP World Tour's star-studded Pro-Am play their third course of the week.
The Old Course at St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie are hosting the event as usual, and it's two down and one to go as Saturday's third round sees competitors play their final course before the cut.
There's a South African flavor to the top of the leaderboard as Casey Jarvis leads the way on 11 under after following a 66 at Carnoustie with a 67 at Kingsbarns.
Compatriot MJ Daffue is a shot back on 10 under alongside Matthew Jordan and Rocco Repetto Taylor.
A lot of big names are taking to the Old Course for their third rounds, including Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick who are playing with father Russell and mother Sue respectively. All four played their second round together.
Tyrrell Hatton and his dad Jeff also finish up at the Home of Golf, along with the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre.
Here's the full lis of round three tee times at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship across St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.
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Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Tee Times: Round Three
All times BST (ET is -5 hours)
St Andrews - 1st tee
- 9.00am: Todd Clements / Brian Hook | Daniel Hillier / Craig Heatley
- 9.11am: Ryan Palmer / Brian Roberts | Charles Porter / Joshua Heatley
- 9.22am: Thomas Detry / Nikesh Arora | Oliver Lindell / Greg Johnson
- 9.33am: Brooks Koepka / Neal Elattrache | Davis Bryant / Dermot Desmond
- 9.44am: Alex Noren / Ernesto Bertarelli | Cam Smith / David Fox
- 9.55am: Jayden Schaper / Pat Battle | Luke Donald / Jamie Sahara
- 10.06am: Michael Hollick / Tom Nelson | Carlos Ortiz / Joe Baratta
- 10.17am: Michael La Sasso / Ryan Smith | Ross Fisher / Abdullah Al Naboodah
- 10.28am: Alex Fitzpatrick / Sue Fitzpatrick | Justin Rose / Peter Dubens
- 10.39am: Bubba Watson / Angie Watson | Matt Fitzpatrick / Russell Fitzpatrick
- 10.50am: Branden Grace / Johann Rupert | Danny Willett / Jimmy Dunne
- 11.01am: Lucas Herbert / Jack Dudum Jr | Tommy Fleetwood / Ogden Phipps II
- 11.12am: Robert MacIntyre / Brett Overman | Sepp Straka / Sam Straka
- 11.23am: Tyrrell Hatton / Jeff Hatton | Francesco Molinari / Stephen Miron
St Andrews - 10th tee
- 9.00am: Frederico Biondi Figueiredo / Sanjay Arora | Sebastian Garcia / Brett Pickett
- 9.11am: Joakim Lagergren / Jerry Yang | Declan O’Donovan / Brett Desmond
- 9.22am: Matthew Baldwin / Surinder Arora | Jordan Gumberg / Frank Quattrone
- 9.33am: Joshua Berry / Alan Quasha | Ockie Strydom / Bob Israel
- 9.44am: Niklas Nørgaard / Jay Monahan | Jose Luis Ballester / Dan Friedkin
- 9.55am: Jeff Winther / Michael Lund | David Puig / John Hess
- 10.06am: Dylan Frittelli / Frank Vivier | Jazz Janewattananond / Graham Head
- 10.17am: Louis de Jager / Gerard Rupert | Ollie Schniederjans / Barry Sternlicht
- 10.28am: Connor Syme / Oliver Baker | Daniel Cronje / Amit Bhatia
- 10.39am: Frankie Capan III / Seamus Dunne | Casey Jarvis / Hicky Bacon
- 10.50am: Pablo Larrazábal / Gaynor Rupert | Anthony Quayle / Louise del Balzo
- 11.01am: Rocco Repetto Taylor / Maggie Kayne | Michael Stewart / Hannah Heerema
- 11.12am: Lee Westwood / Ronan Keating | Joe Dean / Pat Brooks
- 11.23am: Padraig Harrington / Kieran McManus | Rafa Cabrera Bello / Kelly Slater
Carnoustie - 1st tee
- 9.00am: Albin Bergstrom / Mohammed Farooq | Sam Bairstow / Pawan Munjal
- 9.11am: Richard Sterne / Hank Plain | Jeremy Paul / John Hegarty
- 9.22am: Thomas Rosenmueller / Kelley James | James Marchesani / Drew Fleming
- 9.33am: Charley Hoffman / Jon Hoffman | Daniel Gavins / Dery Desmond
- 9.44am: Oliver Bekker / Andrew Reynolds | Marcel Siem / Mark Madden
- 9.55am: Daniel van Tonder / Paul du Toit | Haydn Porteous / Allan Stanton
- 10.06am: Joel Girrbach / Mike Meldman | Kevin Yuan / Richard Bevan
- 10.17am: Jack Senior / Ric Kayne | Connor McKinney / Jeff Edwards
- 10.28am: Dylan Naidoo / Rob Louw | Félix Mory / Ferdinand Groos
- 10.39am: Marc Leishman / Dan Wallace | Yurav Premlall / Schalk Burger Jr
- 10.50am: Austen Truslow / Scott Desano | MJ Daffue / Paul Harris
- 11.01am: Zander Lombard / Sean Summers | Quentin Debove / Philippe Bucheton
- 11.12am: Herman Loubser / Mandla Mlangeni | Robert Rock / Billy Getty
- 11.23am: Clement Charmasson / David Maclean | Richard Mansell / Tim Edwards
Carnoustie - 10th tee
- 9.00am: Brandon Stone / Michael Bloomberg | Jack Buchanan / Samir Kaul
- 9.11am: Mikael Lindberg / Jacob Wallenberg | Caleb Surratt / Jim Crane
- 9.22am: Jason Scrivener / Gerry McManus | Ryan Peake / Ross Desmond
- 9.33am: Brandon Robinson Thompson / Matthew Stillman | Adrien Saddier / Pierre-Henri Dentressangle
- 9.44am: David Ravetto / Norbert Dentressangle | Alejandro del Rey / Shantanu Narayen
- 9.55am: Robin Williams / Ken Hitchner | Hugo Townsend / Jan Bengtsson
- 10.06am: David Micheluzzi / Cian Foley | Scott Jamieson / Duncan Simpson-Craib
- 10.17am: Christiaan Burke / John van Wyk | Benjamin Follett-Smith / Thomas Abt
- 10.28am: Jay Mackenzie / Ian Botham | Josh Hill / Michael Vaughan
- 10.39am: Matias Sanchez / Allan Lamb | Shubhankar Sharma / Mark Nicholas
- 10.50am: Quim Vidal / Beltrán Gómez-Acebo | Ben Schmidt / Justin Waterman
- 11.01am: Marcus Helligkilde / John Fry | Jack Thompson / Fred Robertson
- 11.12am: Yanhan Zhou / James Goulding | Tobias Jonsson / Dan Fireman
- 11.23am: Rikuya Hoshino / Andrew White | Freddy Schott / Gary Saage
Kingsbarns - 1st tee
- 9.00am: Wade Ormsby / Kevin Pietersen | James Morrison / Peter Jones
- 9.11am: Matthew Jordan / Piers Morgan | Ryggs Johnston / AP McCoy
- 9.22am: Adri Arnaus / Max Herberstein | Jacob Skov Olesen / John Tyson
- 9.33am: Austin Bautista / Michael Peña | Renato Paratore / Ryan Friedkin
- 9.44am: Thriston Lawrence / Brian Higgins | Peter Uihlein / Scott Mahoney
- 9.55am: Calum Hill / Seth Waugh | Victor Perez / Lee Styslinger
- 10.06am: Nathan Kimsey / Huey Lewis | Jorge Campillo / Dave Farrell
- 10.17am: Adrian Meronk / Tom Chaplin | Elvis Smylie / Mike Rutherford
- 10.28am: Charles Howell III / Ruud Gullit | Marcus Armitage / Gareth Bale
- 10.39am: Marcus Kinhult / Mike Fascitelli | Will Florimo / Anthony Wreford
- 10.50am: Cameron Adam / Mark Darbon | Guido Migliozzi / Sammy Eldin
- 11.01am: Dean Burmester / Nick Jonsson | Matteo Manassero / Peter Dawson
- 11.12am: Nick Voke / Sean Fitzpatrick | Hennie de Plessis / Schalk Burger
- 11.23am: Oliver Wilson / Steve Redgrave | Jaco Prinsloo / Morné du Plessis
Kingsbarns - 10th tee
- 9.00am: David Law / Will Ahmed | Eddie Pepperell / Geoff Yang
- 9.11am: Daniel Rodrigues / David Kohler | Daniel Brown / Manish Chopra
- 9.22am: Cameron John / Giuseppe Ciucci | Daniel Young / Jim Davidson
- 9.33am: Justin Walters / Dillie Malherbe | Kiradech Aphibarnrat / Dilip Thomas
- 9.44am: Marcus Kinhult / Mike Fascitelli | Will Florimo / Anthony Wreford
- 9.55am: Filippo Celli / Ludovico del Balzo | Ivan Cantero / Thomas Jermoluk
- 10.06am: Richard Bland / Nick Acquavella | Björn Hellgren / Reed Coleman
- 10.17am: Tom Vaillant / Stephane Connery | Pavit Tangkamolprasert / Tom Gilbane III
- 10.28am: Callum Shinkwin / Alex Acquavella | Fabrizio Zanotti / Ashton Curtis
- 10.39am: Sebastian Söderberg / David Gregory | Luke List / Tom McCall
- 10.50am: Jeong Weon Ko / Maeve Danaher | Euan Walker / Sandra Tuddenham
- 11.01am: Luis Carrera / Moss Ngoasheng | Grant Forrest / Martin Gilbert
- 11.12am: Jens Dantorp / Boetie Strydom | Samuel Simpson / Jaco Buitendag
- 11.23am: Andreas Halvorsen / Kristofer Kraus | JC Ritchie / Shaun Seeliger
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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