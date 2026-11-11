Race To Dubai Permutations: Who Needs What To Win Harry Vardon Trophy?

It's crunch time on the DP World Tour with the Race To Dubai title up for grabs in the final event of the season, with still nine players mathematically in with a shout of being crowned European No.1.

Eugenio Chacarra tops the Race To Dubai Rankings ahead of the DP World Tour Championship, with Rory McIlroy in second place as he chases a record-equalling eighth victory.

McIlroy is some 534 points behind the leader with Patrick Reed another 181 points back in third place - but there's a whopping 2,000 on offer for the winner at the Earth Course on Sunday which gives hope to more of the chasing pack.

Chacarra, McIlroy and Reed are the only three players who could win the Harry Vardon Trophy without needing to win the DP World Tour Championship itself, but six others could still claim the Race To Dubai if they win the tournament on Sunday.

Jon Rahm came galloping into contention with his sparkling victory at the Abu Dhabi Championship and now has the chance to pinch what would be a stunning second Race To Dubai title.

The Spaniard would have to go back-to-back and win the DP World Tour Championship - but as a three-time winner around the Earth Course already that would hardly be a big surprise.

He'd also need things to go his way elsewhere, which is a similar story for Casey Jarvis, PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai, Open champion Ryan Fox, Jayden Schaper and Daniel Hillier.

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Current Race To Dubai Rankings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Following Abu Dhabi Championship Pos. Name Events Points 1 Eugenio Chacarra 30 4,243.79 2 Rory McIlroy 12 3,709.86 3 Patrick Reed 21 3,528.62 4 Casey Jarvis 27 2,892.98 5 Aaron Rai 8 2,560.15 6 Jon Rahm 8 2,525.45 7 Jayden Schaper 26 2,445.79 8 Ryan Fox 12 2,427.52 9 Daniel Hillier 24 2,351.25 10 Jacob Skov Olesen 30 2,111.49

Who needs what to win Race To Dubai?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eugenio Chacarra

Win the DP World Tour Championship and Chacarra will become the third Spaniard to win the Race To Dubai.

Even if Chacarra finishes last, he'll win the Race To Dubai if McIlroy ends up in a two-way tie for fourth or worse, Reed in a two-way tie for third or worse and none of the rest of the top nine - Jarvis, Rai, Rahm, Schaper, Fox, Hillier win the tournament.

Rory McIlroy

If McIlroy wins a fourth DP World Tour Championship he'll also win a fifth Race To Dubai in a row and match Colin Montgomerie's record of eight overall.

McIlroy can also finish in solo second as long as Chacarra and Reed finish third or lower.

McIlroy can come as low as fourth and still win but only if Chacarra has a two-way tie for 46th or lower, Reed a three-way tie for second or worse and no player 4th-9th (Jarvis, Rai, Rahm, Schaper, Fox, Hillier) wins.

Patrick Reed

Reed will become the second American to win the Race To Dubai if he wins the DP World Tour Championship and Chacarra has a two-way tie for second or worse.

A two-way tie for second will be good enough if McIlroy finishes third or beyond and Chacarra finishes in a three-way tie for seventh or lower, along with no player in 4th-9th winning.

Casey Jarvis

Jarvis needs to win on Sunday and see Chacarra finish no higher than fourth, McIlroy third and Reed also third or worse.

Aaron Rai

Rai can add the Race To Dubai to the Wanamaker Trophy if he wins and Chacarra comes eighth or below, McIlroy third or lower and Reed also third or worse.

Jon Rahm

Rahm needs to win again at the Earth Course and hope Chacarra finishes ninth and McIlroy and Reed finish third or worse to claim the Race To Dubai for a second time.

Jayden Schaper

Schaper needs a win and Chacarra to come 13th or worse, McIlroy fourth or worse and Reed third or lower.

Ryan Fox

Fox needs to win and see Chacarra come 14th or lower, McIlroy finish fourth or worse and Reed third or worse to claim victory.

Daniel Hillier

The longest of longshot chances as Hillier needs a win combined with Chacarra finishing 31st or worse, McIlroy fourth or lower and Reed no higher than third.

DP World Tour Championship points breakdown