Alfred Dunhill Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field
Christiaan Bezuidenhout aims to replicate his success of two years ago, but faces plenty of stiff competition
The fledgling DP World Tour season continues with the third of four African swing tournaments co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour.
This week, the action moves to Leopard Creek Country Club in Malalane, South Africa, for the Alfred Dunhill Championship. After Covid-19 restrictions led to the cancellation of last year’s tournament, local player Christiaan Bezuidenhout will attempt to emulate his success of two years ago when he beat four players by four shots to claim the title.
To repeat that success, he’ll need to better the performances of several high-profile players in the field, including compatriot Louis Oosthuizen. The 2010 Open winner will be desperate for a strong performance after he slipped out of the world’s top 50 for the first time since 2014 earlier this week. Nevertheless, he has an immediate chance to reclaim his place in the elite group. With the chances of making next year's Masters potentially resting on him finishing the year in the world's top 50, the pressure will be on the LIV Golf player to perform.
Several other LIV Golf players are also in the field, including another quartet of South Africans – Oliver Bekker, Hennie Du Plessis, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace. Schwartzel has won this tournament four times, most recently in 2015, and has had some success this year, claiming the first-ever LIV Golf trophy at London’s Centurion Club in June.
Meanwhile, 2014 Alfred Dunhill Championship winner Grace took the honours in the second LIV Golf tournament at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Oregon. Those relatively recent victories, plus their strong records in home-based tournaments, will leave the two confident of victory this week.
Other South Africans hoping to impress in front of their home crowd are 2016 winner Brandon Stone, Thriston Lawrence, who won last week’s South African Open Championship and veteran former World No.1 Ernie Els, who won the tournament in 2005.
Another LIV Golf player, Spaniard Adrian Otaegui, who won the Andalucia Masters in October, also plays, while Englishman Laurie Canter completes the list of players appearing who have competed in the Greg Norman-fronted venture.
A purse of €1.5m is on offer this week. The winner will earn €255,000, with the runner-up claiming €165,000. Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2022 Alfred Dunhill Championship.
Alfred Dunhill Championship Prize Money 2022
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|€255,000
|2nd
|€165,000
|3rd
|€94,500
|4th
|€75,000
|5th
|€63,600
|6th
|€52,500
|7th
|€45,000
|8th
|€37,500
|9th
|€33,600
|10th
|€30,000
|11th
|€27,600
|12th
|€25,800
|13th
|€24,150
|14th
|€22,950
|15th
|€22,050
|16th
|€21,150
|17th
|€20,250
|18th
|€19,350
|19th
|€18,600
|20th
|€18,000
|21st
|€17,400
|22nd
|€16,950
|23rd
|€16,500
|24th
|€16.050
|25th
|€15,600
|26th
|€15,150
|27th
|€14,700
|28th
|€14,250
|29th
|€13,800
|30th
|€13,350
|31st
|€12,800
|32nd
|€12,450
|33rd
|€12,000
|34th
|€11,550
|35th
|$11,000
|36th
|€10,650
|37th
|€10,350
|38th
|€10,050
|39th
|€9,750
|40th
|€9,450
|41st
|€9,150
|42nd
|€9,000
|43rd
|€8,850
|44th
|€8,250
|45th
|€7,950
|46th
|€7,650
|47th
|€7,350
|48th
|€7,050
|49th
|€6,750
|50th
|€6,450
|51st
|€6,150
|52nd
|€5,850
|53rd
|€5,500
|54th
|€5,250
|55th
|€5,150
|56th
|€4,950
|57th
|€4,800
|58th
|€4,650
|59th
|€4,500
|60th
|€4,350
|61st
|€4,200
|62nd
|€4,050
|63rd
|€3,900
|64th
|€3,750
|65th
|€3,600
|66th
|€3,450
|67th
|€3,300
|68th
|€3,150
|69th
|€3,000
|70th
|€2,850
Alfred Dunhill Championship Field 2022
- Jaco Ahlers
- Thomas Aiken
- Marcus Armitage
- John Axelsen
- Nick Bachem
- Matthew Baldwin
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Jacques Blaauw
- Dan Bradbury
- Merrick Bremner
- Christoffer Bring
- Daniel Brown
- Luke Brown
- Dean Burmester
- Jorge Campillo
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Laurie Canter
- Todd Clements
- Aaron Cockerill
- George Coetzee
- Ruan Conradie
- Sean Crocker
- Mj Daffue
- Jens Dantorp
- Keenan Davidse
- Kyle De Beer
- Louis De Jager
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Wynand Dingle
- Cj Du Plessis
- Hennie Du Plessis
- James Hart Du Preez
- Bryce Easton
- Tobias Edén
- Ernie Els
- Philip Eriksson
- Jens Fahrbring
- Stephen Ferreira
- Darren Fichardt
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Ross Fisher
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Deon Germishuys
- Branden Grace
- Mateusz Gradecki
- Alex Haindl
- Chase Hanna
- Joachim B Hansen
- Angel Hidalgo
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Keith Horne
- Jean Hugo
- Daan Huizing
- Gary Hurley
- Sam Hutsby
- Scott Jamieson
- Casey Jarvis
- Luke Jerling
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Anton Karlsson
- Nathan Kimsey
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Ruan Korb
- Gudmundur Kristjansson
- Jbe Kruger
- Thriston Lawrence
- Joshua Lee
- Mikael Lindberg
- Zander Lombard
- Herman Loubser
- Joost Luiten
- Christian Maas
- Tom McKibbin
- Anthony Michael
- Edoardo Molinari
- Niklas Nørgaard Møller
- Pieter Moolman
- James Morrison
- Dylan Mostert
- John Murphy
- Dylan Naidoo
- Lukas Nemecz
- Wilco Nienaber
- Shaun Norris
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Yurav Premlall
- Jaco Prinsloo
- David Ravetto
- Jovan Rebula
- JC Ritchie
- Martin Rohwer
- Lyle Rowe
- Antoine Rozner
- Neil Schietekat
- Freddy Schott
- Charl Schwartzel
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Marcel Siem
- Martin Simonsen
- Combrinck Smit
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Gary Stal
- Joël Stalter
- Richard Sterne
- Brandon Stone
- Jean-Paul Strydom
- Ockie Strydom
- Tristen Strydom
- Santiago Tarrio
- Sami Välimäki
- Rourke Van Der Spuy
- Darius Van Driel
- Erik Van Rooyen
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Jaco Van Zyl
- Albert Venter
- Mj Viljoen
- Scott Vincent
- Justin Walters
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Gunner Wiebe
- Ashun Wu
- Harvey Young
Who's In The Field For The Alfred Dunhill Championship?
The field is dominated by South African players, notably Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and reigning champion Christiaan Bezuidenhout. Ernie Els, who won the tournament in 2005, also appears.
Where Is The Alfred Dunhill Championship?
The Alfred Dunhill Championship has been played at Leopard Creek Country Club since 2005. The par-72 7,249-yard course is a Gary Player-designed effort that borders Kruger National Park.