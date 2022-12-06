Alfred Dunhill Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field

The fledgling DP World Tour season continues with the third of four African swing tournaments co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour.

This week, the action moves to Leopard Creek Country Club in Malalane, South Africa, for the Alfred Dunhill Championship. After Covid-19 restrictions led to the cancellation of last year’s tournament, local player Christiaan Bezuidenhout will attempt to emulate his success of two years ago when he beat four players by four shots to claim the title.

To repeat that success, he’ll need to better the performances of several high-profile players in the field, including compatriot Louis Oosthuizen. The 2010 Open winner will be desperate for a strong performance after he slipped out of the world’s top 50 for the first time since 2014 earlier this week. Nevertheless, he has an immediate chance to reclaim his place in the elite group. With the chances of making next year's Masters potentially resting on him finishing the year in the world's top 50, the pressure will be on the LIV Golf player to perform.

Several other LIV Golf players are also in the field, including another quartet of South Africans – Oliver Bekker, Hennie Du Plessis, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace. Schwartzel has won this tournament four times, most recently in 2015, and has had some success this year, claiming the first-ever LIV Golf trophy at London’s Centurion Club in June.

Meanwhile, 2014 Alfred Dunhill Championship winner Grace took the honours in the second LIV Golf tournament at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Oregon. Those relatively recent victories, plus their strong records in home-based tournaments, will leave the two confident of victory this week.

Other South Africans hoping to impress in front of their home crowd are 2016 winner Brandon Stone, Thriston Lawrence, who won last week’s South African Open Championship and veteran former World No.1 Ernie Els, who won the tournament in 2005.

Another LIV Golf player, Spaniard Adrian Otaegui, who won the Andalucia Masters in October, also plays, while Englishman Laurie Canter completes the list of players appearing who have competed in the Greg Norman-fronted venture.

A purse of €1.5m is on offer this week. The winner will earn €255,000, with the runner-up claiming €165,000. Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2022 Alfred Dunhill Championship.

Alfred Dunhill Championship Prize Money 2022

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st €255,000 2nd €165,000 3rd €94,500 4th €75,000 5th €63,600 6th €52,500 7th €45,000 8th €37,500 9th €33,600 10th €30,000 11th €27,600 12th €25,800 13th €24,150 14th €22,950 15th €22,050 16th €21,150 17th €20,250 18th €19,350 19th €18,600 20th €18,000 21st €17,400 22nd €16,950 23rd €16,500 24th €16.050 25th €15,600 26th €15,150 27th €14,700 28th €14,250 29th €13,800 30th €13,350 31st €12,800 32nd €12,450 33rd €12,000 34th €11,550 35th $11,000 36th €10,650 37th €10,350 38th €10,050 39th €9,750 40th €9,450 41st €9,150 42nd €9,000 43rd €8,850 44th €8,250 45th €7,950 46th €7,650 47th €7,350 48th €7,050 49th €6,750 50th €6,450 51st €6,150 52nd €5,850 53rd €5,500 54th €5,250 55th €5,150 56th €4,950 57th €4,800 58th €4,650 59th €4,500 60th €4,350 61st €4,200 62nd €4,050 63rd €3,900 64th €3,750 65th €3,600 66th €3,450 67th €3,300 68th €3,150 69th €3,000 70th €2,850

Alfred Dunhill Championship Field 2022

