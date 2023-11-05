World Wide Technology Championship Final Round Updates And Leaderboard: Villegas And Kuchar Tied At The Top

Refresh

CHASING NUMBER 10 (Image credit: Getty Images) A reminder that Matt Kuchar is chasing PGA Tour title number ten. It he does win today, he'll become the 117th player to have won ten times on the PGA Tour. Meanwhile, van Rooyen drops his third birdie in a row to get to within one shot. This is getting interesting!

THEY'RE QUEUING UP BEHIND T1 Villegas -23 (11)

T1 Kuchar -23 (11)

3 Suh -22 (12)

T4 Palmer -21 (14)

T4 van Rooyen -21 (11) Birdie putts coming up for the leaders on 12.

Don't rule out big Erik! van Rooyen is just three shots back. Make that two. Kick in birdie at the par-3 11th. Almost an ace! Wow, what a tee shot, two more rolls and that would have disappeared.

HOTTEST PLAYER ON THE COURSE Is this man... EagleBirdieBirdie@RyanPalmerPGA moves to 20-under and three shots off the lead @WWTChampionship 📈 pic.twitter.com/PxMqCiyFfRNovember 5, 2023 See more

KUUUUUUUCH Almost an eagle two from the sand at the 10th - but that's a tap in birdie and he's now joint-leader. Great hands, there, from Kuchar.

NOT A TWO HORSE RACE So we have Villegas at -23, and now Kuchar and Suh at -22. Palmer is at -20. A three horse race, maybe?

KUCHAR WITH A BOMB Another first pump from Kuchar and that's a nice way to end the front nine. A 35-footer gets him to within one of Villegas. Who's your money on?

PALMER FROM NOWHERE Back-to-back 2s for Palmer at the 10th and 11th. That'll get you moving in the right direction. Palmer up to -19.

VILLEGAS MISSES CHANCE All fours at the difficult 8th, Camilo missing a good opportunity there with a 10-footer. He's have liked a bit of a buffer but it's another stress free par. Onto the 9th for the leaders...

GOOD LOOK FOR VILLEGAS Camilo inside 10 feet on the par-4 8th, which is ranked the 4th hardest hole. This would be stealing a shot. Can he stretch his lead to three?

Insane scoring average How does 67.11 sound? That's close to -5... and that's just the average for the final round.

The tough stretch Will this be where the tournament is won and lost? We're entering the tough stretch. No drama at the 7th for the leaders, but the 8th is another demanding one. Villegas looks completely in control at the moment, but the same could have been said of Kuchar yesterday before that ugly 8 at the 15th.

ABERG RUNNING OUT OF HOLES Ludvig won't want this round to end, it's all looking rather easy for the Swede. Another birdie on the 15th and he has eight for the day. He's on -19 and four back. A case of what might have been if it weren't for those back-to-back doubles on the front nice yesterday.

KUCHAR WITH A FIST PUMP There we go, Matt. A nice putt gets him within one, only for Camilo to respond immediately with a nice putt of his own.

CAMILO TO 10 FEET Another birdie effort coming up for the leader... good chance at the 6th coming up. Can he stretch his lead to three. A quality wedge shot there.

THOUGHTS ON TIGER'S COURSE? We're looking at a -27/-28 winning score at the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal Golf Course. Personally, Tiger, I'm not a fan. I'd have thought the great man, who loved a challenge, would have made his courses slightly more challenging than this. It's a topic that splits opinion. If you like watching your 62s and 63s, then I guess this must be very entertaining.

Suh into second Suh joins Kuchar in second at -20 with a birdie three at the 5th. They're queuing up if Camilo does make a mistake.

CAMILO IS HOT Right, then. Camilo is making an early statement in the final round - the lead is now two over Kuchar, who has lost ground despite being -1 through four. Three 3s in a row for Villegas.

Kuchar seeking double digit titles (Image credit: Getty Images) Here's Matt Kuchar looking rather happy after his last PGA Tour victory - number nine at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2019. He did win the Singapore Open in 2020, but this would be PGA Tour victory number ten for the 45-year-old.

VILLEGAS LEADS ALONE Just as Luis Diaz knocks in a last-minute equaliser for Liverpool at Luton, fellow Colombian Villegas drops a birdie at the 3rd to take a one-shot lead over Matt Kuchar. This is going to be a sprint to the finish.

59 WATCH An early shout for 59 watch. Scott Piercy is -4 through 4, not a score I'm too familiar with. Must feel good.

FLASHBACK (Image credit: Getty Images) It's been a while since the Colombian last won on the PGA Tour. Here's Villegas lifting the trophy at the Wyndham Championship in 2014. Can he get over the line today to claim PGA Tour victory number five?

Aberg to -16 Hard to take your eyes off Ludvig Aberg at the moment. The Swede is -5 for the day through 11 holes. At -16 he's probably too far back, but that first win on the PGA Tour can't be far away.

Piercy on the charge Scott Piercy, meanwhile, has started with three straight birdies. The American moves into the mix, just two back at -18. If you're not under par today, you're moving backwards.

Leaders start strongly Villegas and Kuchar with birdies at the 1st, both -20.

Final Groups Begin With Birdies The par 5 opening hole has been ranked the easiest this week and, with the final groups, it is no different, with Justin Suh and Mackenzie Hughes starting with birdies to get to 18-under. Not to be outdone, Matt Kuchar has birdied the first to get to 20-under and he is soon joined by Camilo Villegas who also birdies the first. It's a complete contrast for Erik Van Rooyen, who takes two to get out the greenside bunker. He bogeys and is now three back.

Young Within Two Carson Young has birdied his opening two holes to move within two shots. The American has just one top 10 finish in the 2022-23 season, albeit a third place finish, but if he can keep this up he may well find himself near the top of the leaderboard at the end of play. Elsewhere, others have made hot starts, with Patton Kizzire, Scott Piercy and Michael Kim birdieing the opening hole. They all sit just inside the top 10, with all 16-under for the tournament

HOT START FROM HADLEY Early scores show that there are birdies out there. That is proven in the form of Chesson Hadley, who has birdied the first, third, fourth and fifth to sit four-under through five. The American is still three back of the leaders, but you never know, if he carries on this start he could be challenging very soon!