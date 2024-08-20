Lexi Thompson Could Be Ending Major Career At AIG Women’s Open This Week

Lexi Thompson - one of the most iconic names of all time in women's golf - is set for what could be her final appearance at a Major championship this week when the AIG Women's Open takes place at St Andrews' Old Course.

Thompson announced her plan to retire from a "full professional golf schedule" back in late May, 17 years on from her first appearance as a 12-year-old at the US Women's Open.

Announcing her decision, the 29-year-old said: "While it is never easy to say goodbye, it is indeed time. At the end of 2024, I will be stepping away from a full professional golf schedule.

"I’m excited to enjoy the remainder of the year as there are still goals I want to accomplish. I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my life. Time with family, friends, and my trusted companion, Leo."

At the US Women's Open, just days after Thompson's revelation, she missed the cut to make it five from seven tournaments where the American had failed to play the weekend this season.

Yet, since then, the 2014 Chevron Championship winner has chiseled out an excellent sequence of results - with her best of the season arriving at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give in the form of a T2nd.

Two further top-10s followed, one of which arrived at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship where Thompson was leading at the end of Thursday's opening round.

The woman from Coral Springs, Florida confirmed that she was "very content" with her decision to retire still - despite her career benefitting from something of an Indian Summer, in terms of results.

Speaking at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, she said: "I'm just taking it one day at a time. I made my announcement. I'm very content with it. Golf is a crazy game, so I'm not going to look too far ahead. Just taking it one day at a time and see where it takes me."

Thompson went on to state that she does not feel her improved form in 2024 is down to her retirement announcement.

Lexi Thompson in action at the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

She said: "I don't think that has to do with announcing what I did. It's just a matter of being comfortable out there, playing free-swing Lexi I guess. Just enjoying being out there every step of the way."

And now, Thompson has the chance to not only improve on her best finish of eighth at a Women's Open but also claim the ultimate retirement gift in the form of a second Major.

She will tee it up alongside the likes of Lilia Vu, Ashleigh Buhai, and Nelly Korda at St Andrews and could end up walking over the equally-iconic Swilcan Bridge for the final time as a pro come Sunday afternoon.

The Swilcan Bridge on the 18th hole of the Old Course at St Andrews (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lexi Thompson AIG Women's Open Results

Lexi Thompson managed a best-ever finish of T8 at the Women's Open, and that came in 2016 at Woburn. Otherwise, she has missed the cut four out of 11 appearances but ended between 11th and 20th five times.

Thompson withdrew from the 2018 championship after admitting she had "not truly felt like myself" for some time, but has featured in every single other Women's Open since making her debut in 2012.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2012 T17th 2013 CUT 2014 T54th 2015 T17th 2016 T8th 2017 T11th 2018 WD 2019 T16th 2020 CUT 2021 T20th 2022 CUT 2023 CUT

Lexi Thompson's Best Major Results

Lexi Thompson poses with the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thompson has played in 66 total Major championships throughout her career and has an outstanding overall record, despite only managing to win one - the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship (now the Chevron Championship).

The 29-year-old has finished in positions 1-7, except from sixth, at the Chevron Championship - ending fourth twice - while recording five top-10s at the US Women's Open, four top-10s at the Women's PGA Championship, and three top-10s at the Evian Championship.

She would likely have added to her tally at the 2017 ANA Inspiration (Chevron) but was penalized four strokes - two for incorrectly replacing her ball on the 17th and two for signing an incorrect scorecard - during the third round.

A tearful Lexi Thompson high-fives fans after missing out on the 2017 ANA Inspiration title (Image credit: Getty Images)

The error was picked up by a fan on TV and only enforced after the round. Regardless, she ended up in a playoff with So-yeon Ryu but missed out on the title.

Thompson has been runner-up at three of the four Majors she has not managed to win, ending solo second at the 2015 Evian Championship and finishing T2 at the 2019 US Women's Open and 2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Thompson also endured another nightmare moment during the 2021 US Women's Open when she led by five strokes heading into the back nine. However, she carded a five-over par 41 on the back nine to miss out on a playoff by one shot.