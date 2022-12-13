AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Purse, Prize Money And Field
The final DP World Tour event of the year takes place as players look to succeed Rasmus Hojgaard as champion
The DP World Tour moves onto Mont Choisy Le Golf for the Mauritius Open, the last of a four-week run of events co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour. The tournament returns to the schedule for the first time since 2019 following cancellations the previous two years because of Covid-19 restrictions.
Back then, Dane Rasmus Hojgaard edged out Italian Renato Paratore and Frenchman Antoine Rozner in a playoff for his maiden title on the Tour. However, he won’t be back to defend his title. On the other hand, the two men he beat are in the field this week.
The tournament is relatively new having only been established in 2015. Nevertheless, it is unusual that none of the former winners – including South Africans Dylan Frittelli and George Coetzee - are in the field this week. Still, there are some other notable names participating.
One is Oliver Bekker. The South African has had a string of top 10 finishes on the DP World Tour this year, including a tie for fourth in last week’s Alfred Dunhill Championship, representing a solid start since he graduated from the Challenge Tour in 2021. He has yet to convert one of those good performances into a victory, though, and will be eager to impress this week.
The field also boasts two of Team Europe’s Ryder Cup vice captains for next year’s tournament at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Cub near Rome. Dane Thomas Bjorn will be hoping to continue his fine form of last week after winning the Legends Tour’s MCB Tour Championship Mauritius. Meanwhile, Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts is searching for his first win on the Tour since the 2019 Amundi Open de France.
LIV Golf player Laurie Canter and World No.56 Dean Burmester also play as participants aim to mark the final event in the Tour’s 50th anniversary year on a high.
The action takes place at a venue hosting its first international tournament - a par 72 course that opened in 2017 characterised by black volcanic rock, water, grassy surroundings and an island green on the 15th.
A purse of €1 million is on offer with €170,000 awarded to the winner. Below is the full prize breakdown and field for the 2022 Mauritius Open.
AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|€170,000
|2nd
|€110,000
|3rd
|€63,000
|4th
|€50,000
|5th
|€42,400
|6th
|€35,000
|7th
|€30,000
|8th
|€25,000
|9th
|€22,400
|10th
|€20,000
|11th
|€18,400
|12th
|€17,200
|13th
|€16,100
|14th
|€15,300
|15th
|€14,700
|16th
|€14,100
|17th
|€13,500
|18th
|€12,900
|19th
|€12,400
|20th
|€12,000
|21st
|€11,600
|22nd
|€11,300
|23rd
|€11,000
|24th
|€10,700
|25th
|€10,400
|26th
|€10,100
|27th
|€9,800
|28th
|€9,500
|29th
|€9,200
|30th
|€8,900
|31st
|€8,600
|32nd
|€8,300
|33rd
|€8,000
|34th
|€7,700
|35th
|€7,400
|36th
|€7,100
|37th
|€6,900
|38th
|€6,700
|39th
|€6,500
|40th
|€6,300
|41st
|€6,100
|42nd
|€5,900
|43rd
|€5.700
|44th
|€5,500
|45th
|€5,300
|46th
|€5,100
|47th
|€4,900
|48th
|€4,700
|49th
|€4,500
|50th
|€4,300
|51st
|€4,100
|52nd
|€3,900
|53rd
|€3,700
|54th
|€3,500
|55th
|€3,400
|56th
|€3,300
|57th
|€3,200
|58th
|€3,100
|59th
|€3,000
|60th
|€2,900
|61st
|€2,800
|62nd
|€2,700
|63rd
|€2,600
|64th
|€2,500
|65th
|€2,400
|66th
|€2,300
|67th
|€2,200
|68th
|€2,100
|69th
|€2,000
|70th
|€1,900
AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Field
- Thomas Aiken
- Louis Albertse
- John Axelsen
- Brooklin Bailey
- Kyle Barker
- Christiaan Basson
- Bradley Bawden
- Oliver Bekker
- Elias Bertheussen
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Thomas Bjørn
- Sean Bradley
- Adam Breen
- Merrick Bremner
- Christoffer Bring
- Luke Brown
- Heinrich Bruiners
- Julien Brun
- Christiaan Burke
- Dean Burmester
- Matias Calderon
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Laurie Canter
- Filippo Celli
- Ashley Chesters
- Todd Clements
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Estiaan Conradie
- Ruan Conradie
- Ugo Coussaud
- Emilio Cuartero Blanco
- Adilson Da Silva
- Jens Dantorp
- Keenan Davidse
- Louis De Jager
- Jacques P De Villiers
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Thomas Detry
- Wynand Dingle
- Cj Du Plessis
- Gerard Du Plooy
- James Hart Du Preez
- Jordan Duminy
- Bryce Easton
- Manuel Elvira
- Rhys Enoch
- Dan Erickson
- Philip Eriksson
- Hugo Esposito
- Jens Fahrbring
- Oj Farrell
- Stephen Ferreira
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Luca Filippi
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Deon Germishuys
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Mateusz Gradecki
- Julien Guerrier
- Oihan Guillamoundeguy
- Jordan Gumberg
- Luke Harries
- Angel Hidalgo
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Keith Horne
- Craig Howie
- Gary Hurley
- Sam Hutsby
- Casey Jarvis
- Luke Jerling
- Rupert Kaminski
- Anton Karlsson
- Peter Karmis
- Nathan Kimsey
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Michael Kok
- Ruan Korb
- Gudmundur Kristjansson
- Jbe Kruger
- Joshua Lee
- Niklas Lemke
- Mikael Lindberg
- Yan Wei Liu
- Herman Loubser
- Makhetha Mazibuko
- Kyle Mcclatchie
- Ross Mcgowan
- Tom Mckibbin
- Velten Meyer
- Anthony Michael
- Malcolm Mitchell
- Niklas Nørgaard Møller
- Pieter Moolman
- Dylan Mostert
- John Murphy
- Madalitso Muthiya
- Dylan Naidoo
- Riekus Nortje
- Hennie Otto
- Michael G Palmer
- Renato Paratore
- Matthieu Pavon
- Pierre Pellrgrin
- Marco Penge
- Pierre Pineau
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Jaco Prinsloo
- Nikhil Rama
- David Ravetto
- Jake Redman
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Jc Ritchie
- Martin Rohwer
- Lyle Rowe
- Antoine Rozner
- Benjamin Rusch
- Pavan Sagoo
- Javier Sainz
- Ricardo Santos
- Jayden Schaper
- Neil Schietekat
- Freddy Schott
- Vishnoo Seeneevassen
- Jj Senekal
- Henry Sheridan-Mills
- Marcel Siem
- Matthew Southgate
- Gary Stal
- Joël Stalter
- Richard Sterne
- Brandon Stone
- Graeme Storm
- Jean-Paul Strydom
- Ockie Strydom
- Tristen Strydom
- Henric Sturehed
- Santiago Tarrio
- Toto Thimba Jnr
- Keagan Thomas
- Sami Välimäki
- Danie Van Niekerk
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Ryan Van Velzen
- Keelan Van Wyk
- Jaco Van Zyl
- Albert Venter
- Mj Viljoen
- Martin Vorster
- Stefan Wears-Taylor
- Rhys West
Who Is Playing In The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open?
Several well-known names are in the field for the tournament, including the highest-ranked player, World No.56 Dean Burmester, and Team Europe Ryder Cup vice captains Thomas Bjorn and Nicolas Colsaerts.
What Is The Purse For The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open?
A purse of €1m is on offer. The winner will earn €170,000, while the player finishing runner-up will secure €110,000 in the final DP World Tour event of the year.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
