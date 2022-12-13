AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Purse, Prize Money And Field

The DP World Tour moves onto Mont Choisy Le Golf for the Mauritius Open, the last of a four-week run of events co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour. The tournament returns to the schedule for the first time since 2019 following cancellations the previous two years because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Back then, Dane Rasmus Hojgaard edged out Italian Renato Paratore and Frenchman Antoine Rozner in a playoff for his maiden title on the Tour. However, he won’t be back to defend his title. On the other hand, the two men he beat are in the field this week.

The tournament is relatively new having only been established in 2015. Nevertheless, it is unusual that none of the former winners – including South Africans Dylan Frittelli and George Coetzee - are in the field this week. Still, there are some other notable names participating.

One is Oliver Bekker. The South African has had a string of top 10 finishes on the DP World Tour this year, including a tie for fourth in last week’s Alfred Dunhill Championship, representing a solid start since he graduated from the Challenge Tour in 2021. He has yet to convert one of those good performances into a victory, though, and will be eager to impress this week.

The field also boasts two of Team Europe’s Ryder Cup vice captains for next year’s tournament at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Cub near Rome. Dane Thomas Bjorn will be hoping to continue his fine form of last week after winning the Legends Tour’s MCB Tour Championship Mauritius. Meanwhile, Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts is searching for his first win on the Tour since the 2019 Amundi Open de France.

LIV Golf player Laurie Canter and World No.56 Dean Burmester also play as participants aim to mark the final event in the Tour’s 50th anniversary year on a high.

The action takes place at a venue hosting its first international tournament - a par 72 course that opened in 2017 characterised by black volcanic rock, water, grassy surroundings and an island green on the 15th.

A purse of €1 million is on offer with €170,000 awarded to the winner. Below is the full prize breakdown and field for the 2022 Mauritius Open.

AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st €170,000 2nd €110,000 3rd €63,000 4th €50,000 5th €42,400 6th €35,000 7th €30,000 8th €25,000 9th €22,400 10th €20,000 11th €18,400 12th €17,200 13th €16,100 14th €15,300 15th €14,700 16th €14,100 17th €13,500 18th €12,900 19th €12,400 20th €12,000 21st €11,600 22nd €11,300 23rd €11,000 24th €10,700 25th €10,400 26th €10,100 27th €9,800 28th €9,500 29th €9,200 30th €8,900 31st €8,600 32nd €8,300 33rd €8,000 34th €7,700 35th €7,400 36th €7,100 37th €6,900 38th €6,700 39th €6,500 40th €6,300 41st €6,100 42nd €5,900 43rd €5.700 44th €5,500 45th €5,300 46th €5,100 47th €4,900 48th €4,700 49th €4,500 50th €4,300 51st €4,100 52nd €3,900 53rd €3,700 54th €3,500 55th €3,400 56th €3,300 57th €3,200 58th €3,100 59th €3,000 60th €2,900 61st €2,800 62nd €2,700 63rd €2,600 64th €2,500 65th €2,400 66th €2,300 67th €2,200 68th €2,100 69th €2,000 70th €1,900

AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Field

Thomas Aiken

Louis Albertse

John Axelsen

Brooklin Bailey

Kyle Barker

Christiaan Basson

Bradley Bawden

Oliver Bekker

Elias Bertheussen

Lucas Bjerregaard

Thomas Bjørn

Sean Bradley

Adam Breen

Merrick Bremner

Christoffer Bring

Luke Brown

Heinrich Bruiners

Julien Brun

Christiaan Burke

Dean Burmester

Matias Calderon

Alejandro Cañizares

Laurie Canter

Filippo Celli

Ashley Chesters

Todd Clements

Nicolas Colsaerts

Estiaan Conradie

Ruan Conradie

Ugo Coussaud

Emilio Cuartero Blanco

Adilson Da Silva

Jens Dantorp

Keenan Davidse

Louis De Jager

Jacques P De Villiers

Alejandro Del Rey

Thomas Detry

Wynand Dingle

Cj Du Plessis

Gerard Du Plooy

James Hart Du Preez

Jordan Duminy

Bryce Easton

Manuel Elvira

Rhys Enoch

Dan Erickson

Philip Eriksson

Hugo Esposito

Jens Fahrbring

Oj Farrell

Stephen Ferreira

Pedro Figueiredo

Luca Filippi

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Deon Germishuys

Ricardo Gouveia

Mateusz Gradecki

Julien Guerrier

Oihan Guillamoundeguy

Jordan Gumberg

Luke Harries

Angel Hidalgo

Ryo Hisatsune

Keith Horne

Craig Howie

Gary Hurley

Sam Hutsby

Casey Jarvis

Luke Jerling

Rupert Kaminski

Anton Karlsson

Peter Karmis

Nathan Kimsey

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Michael Kok

Ruan Korb

Gudmundur Kristjansson

Jbe Kruger

Joshua Lee

Niklas Lemke

Mikael Lindberg

Yan Wei Liu

Herman Loubser

Makhetha Mazibuko

Kyle Mcclatchie

Ross Mcgowan

Tom Mckibbin

Velten Meyer

Anthony Michael

Malcolm Mitchell

Niklas Nørgaard Møller

Pieter Moolman

Dylan Mostert

John Murphy

Madalitso Muthiya

Dylan Naidoo

Riekus Nortje

Hennie Otto

Michael G Palmer

Renato Paratore

Matthieu Pavon

Pierre Pellrgrin

Marco Penge

Pierre Pineau

Aldrich Potgieter

Jaco Prinsloo

Nikhil Rama

David Ravetto

Jake Redman

Kristoffer Reitan

Jc Ritchie

Martin Rohwer

Lyle Rowe

Antoine Rozner

Benjamin Rusch

Pavan Sagoo

Javier Sainz

Ricardo Santos

Jayden Schaper

Neil Schietekat

Freddy Schott

Vishnoo Seeneevassen

Jj Senekal

Henry Sheridan-Mills

Marcel Siem

Matthew Southgate

Gary Stal

Joël Stalter

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Graeme Storm

Jean-Paul Strydom

Ockie Strydom

Tristen Strydom

Henric Sturehed

Santiago Tarrio

Toto Thimba Jnr

Keagan Thomas

Sami Välimäki

Danie Van Niekerk

Daniel Van Tonder

Ryan Van Velzen

Keelan Van Wyk

Jaco Van Zyl

Albert Venter

Mj Viljoen

Martin Vorster

Stefan Wears-Taylor

Rhys West

