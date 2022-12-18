Antoine Rozner Cruises To AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Title
The Frenchman was unstoppable over the final round, carding a five-under 67 to secure a five shot win
Antoine Rozner dominated proceedings over the final day in Mauritius, as the 29-year-old picked up his third DP World Tour title in three years and just 76 tournaments.
Going into the final day, the Frenchman held a two-shot lead over fellow countryman, Julien Brun, with both men vying for the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open title.
Opening with four pars, it was still tight at the top, but soon came a scintillating run of holes that gave Rozner plenty of breathing space. Birdieing the fifth, a par on the sixth was followed by an eagle and two birdies, as the Frenchman concluded his front nine with a five-under 31.
Five shots clear, Rozner remained steady on the Mont Choisy Le Golf Course, with seven consecutive pars meaning the 29-year-old was never challenged throughout the closing stretch.
A bogey at the par 3 17th did cut his lead to four but, going down the 72nd, he found the green before rolling in a comfortable birdie putt to bump his overall advantage to five shots and his first title since the 2021 Qatar Masters.
Following the win, Rozner stated that his victory was "unbelievable", adding: "It's a tough game. We practise so hard all year long and a win is a win, and I'm so glad I got this done. It's so hard to win, so I'm just so happy.
"I didn't know anything about the scores; I didn't want to have a look. I knew I was in the lead. I knew if I kept playing like this there was going to be no issue at the end but it was so hard."
