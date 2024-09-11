Adrian Meronk Becomes Latest LIV Golfer To Announce Plans For Further DP World Tour Appearances This Season

Adrian Meronk is the latest LIV golfer to announce he plans to play multiple DP World Tour events once the 54-hole league's 2024 campaign has been completed later this month.

The LIV Golf Individual Championship wraps up at Bolingbrook Golf Club in Chicago this weekend before heading to Maridoe Golf Club in Dallas for the Team Championship a few days later.

Several LIV players, including Meronk - who also remain DP World Tour members - have been committing to a variety of European tournaments during free weeks across the back end of the season as they look to keep hold of their playing rights on the Wentworth-based tour.

Whenever they play in conflicting events, however, each player receives sanctions which include fines and tournament suspensions. But, according to Gulf News, Meronk and his team have been in constant communication with the DP World Tour to ensure he can compete in their events.

Tyrrell Hatton recently teed it up at the British Masters after appealing his suspension while Brooks Koepka has committed to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland early next month.

Tyrrell Hatton at the British Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

And shortly before Jon Rahm confirmed he intends to play in the Open de Espana - thus keeping his Ryder Cup hopes alive - Meronk confirmed to Gulf News that he too had plans to compete in Spain between now and Christmas.

Rather than playing in Madrid at the Open de Espana, though, Meronk says he is heading back to southern Spain in order to try and defend his Andalucia Masters title at the end of October - the final tournament he won before joining LIV in January 2024.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 31-year-old - who lives in Dubai - also confirmed he wants to be in the field for both DP World Tour Playoff events as a result of his Race To Dubai ranking position, which is currently 23rd.

The top-70 players will tee it up at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in November before the top-50 move on to Dubai for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship a week later.

Meronk said: “After LIV Golf I will be playing some events back on the DP World Tour.

"It was great to see Tyrrell Hatton play at The Belfry, and there seems to be plenty of noise on both the ranges at LIV Golf and in the media – about more players from both LIV Golf and the PGA Tour playing some end-of-season events on the DP World Tour.

Adrian Meronk holds the Andalucia Masters trophy aloft (Image credit: Getty Images)

“My schedule is to defend my Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters title at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande at the end of October before playing the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

“Since I’m a Dubai resident, I’m excited to return to Dubai and the UAE in November to reconnect with all my friends.”

As well as playing in DP World Tour events to maintain his membership, doing so could not only earn the Pole valuable world-ranking points but also Ryder Cup points ahead of Bethpage Black in 2025.

To play in the Ryder Cup, Europeans must be members of the DP World Tour. In order to retain membership, they must play in at least four events in a season - or six if one is not in their home country. Meronk has already played five counting events (including the Olympics) and locked up his card for 2025 as a result of his victory in Spain anyway.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Polish player was narrowly overlooked by Team Europe captain Luke Donald for a wildcard pick at Marco Simone last year, despite winning twice in the qualifying period, but admitted he is keen to make his Ryder Cup bow on US soil next year instead.

Meronk said: “Regarding the 2025 Ryder Cup, I was obviously disappointed not to make the team last time in Italy. I will continue to play my best and see where it gets me – I am still hugely ambitious as a golfer.”

Golf Monthly has contacted the DP World Tour for comment.