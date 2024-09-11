LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka Commits To DP World Tour Event Hoping To Become First American Winner

LIV golfer Brooks Koepka has committed to playing at the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship next month.

The Smash GC captain currently has his sights set on finishing the LIV Golf League campaign as strongly as possible, improving on his own position of seventh in the individual standings and helping his squad move up from fourth on the team leaderboard, if possible.

Once the LIV season has finished, however, Koepka will travel across to Scotland to tee it up at St Andrews' Old Course, Carnoustie Golf Links, and Kingsbarns Golf Links between October 3-6.

It is a championship that the five-time Major winner has fond memories of, having played in it four times and finished as a runner-up in the Team Championship 10 years ago alongside Paul Harris.

Hoping to become the first individual American winner of the historic event, Koepka revealed St Andrews is his "favorite course in the world."

In a press release announcing the news, he said: “I’ve been fortunate to play in several Dunhill Links, as well as two Open Championships at St Andrews over the years, and these trips are always highlights to my year.

“I love Links golf and St Andrews is my favourite course in the world. I could play there every day for the rest of my life and never get tired of it.

“The atmosphere on and off the course at the Dunhill is fantastic. I was able to play with my father one year and my good friend and caddie, Ricky Elliott, another. Those two weeks will always be very special to me."

Compared to many of his compatriots, Koepka is relatively experienced playing golf - not only in Europe, but in Scotland. After turning professional in 2012, the now-34-year-old spent two seasons on the Challenge Tour and won the Scottish Hydro Challenge at Spey Valley as well as three other titles.

He also competed on the DP World Tour for almost two full seasons, finishing T2nd at the 2015 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship after a T9th result the year before. During that time, Koepka played in the Scottish Open twice, too.

However, the most recent regular DP World Tour event that Kopka played since moving back to America was the Saudi International in February 2020.