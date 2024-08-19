Jon Rahm And Joaquin Niemann Set For $18m LIV Golf Showdown
The pair will head to LIV Golf Chicago with the $18m individual title on the line
For the first time all season, Joaquin Niemann no longer leads the LIV Golf standings.
The Chilean has been caught at the top of the leaderboard, and he and Jon Rahm will head to Chicago where one of them will be crowned as LIV Golf's 2024 individual champion.
The pair will go head-to-head at Bolingbrook Golf Club for the $18m first prize, where they'll follow in the footsteps of past champions Dustin Johnson and Talor Gooch.
Rahm has not finished outside of the top-10 in an event he's completed all season, and has overtaken Niemann at the top after winning his first LIV Golf title in the UK earlier this month and then finishing 2nd to Brooks Koepka at The Greenbrier, where he lost in a playoff.
Niemann went straight to the top after winning the opening event of the season in Mexico and then stretched his lead after winning again in the very next event in Saudi Arabia.
The pair are separated by less than 3 points at the top of the standings, where 40 points gets awarded for a tournament win.
"Yeah, it'll be great. It'll be a great exhibition for the next round," Niemann said.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"I think it brings more interest and everything to play for the last tournament of the season. I'll be looking forward to it.
"Yeah, he's been playing great lately, so obviously he's probably going to keep doing the same. I've got to try to bring my "A" game and try to show some good golf, and hopefully it'll be enough."
"I mean, listen, beating Joaquin, I'm probably going to need to win," Rahm said.
"He's going to be up there. I'm going to need another good week, and hopefully get it done."
Below Rahm and Niemann are five players who will fight it out for 3rd-place, with Tyrrell Hatton currently holding that position. He'll aim to fend off Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka next month in Chicago, in LIV's final individual tournament of the 2024 season.
LIV Golf's Chicago tournament takes place from Fri 13 to Sun 15 September.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
We've Tested Everything... These Are The 10 Best Golf Gadgets For Under $100 Right Now
We break down the best affordable golf gadgets to help you improve your game and enjoy your rounds more for under $100
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Brooks Koepka Becomes First Player To Win Five LIV Golf Titles
The former World No.1 beat Jon Rahm in a playoff to win his fifth LIV Golf League title
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Brooks Koepka Becomes First Player To Win Five LIV Golf Titles
The former World No.1 beat Jon Rahm in a playoff to win his fifth LIV Golf League title
By Elliott Heath Published
-
LIV Golf's Ian Poulter Reveals The One Thing He Misses About Life On The PGA Tour And DP World Tour
The Majesticks co-captain admitted there was one thing he missed about life on his former tours but said the positives of his move to LIV more than made up for it
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'You Just Need To Treat Everyone The Same' - Henrik Stenson Calls For Consistency Over LIV Golf Fines
The Swede is frustrated with what he suggested have been inconsistent punishments by the European Tour in regard to LIV golfers since 2022
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Ian Poulter Calls For 'Compromise From All Sides' To Achieve Unity In Men's Game
The Majesticks GC co-captain explained why collaboration has to be at the forefront of golf's future if it is to thrive
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
How Joaquin Niemann Could Win $22 Million This Week
The Chilean is leading the LIV Golf individual standings with just two rounds to go in the 2024 season
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jay Monahan Coy On PGA Tour-PIF Talks
The PGA Tour commissioner is not giving much away on the status of discussions between the two organizations
By Mike Hall Published
-
Major Winner Credits LIV Golf For Scottie Scheffler's Huge 2024 Earnings
Range Goats GC captain Bubba Watson insists that without LIV Golf, the World No.1 wouldn’t have claimed the huge sums of money he has so far in 2024
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Much Do LIV Golf Caddies Make?
The big-money League is known for the huge sums of money paid to its players, but what about their caddies?
By Mike Hall Published