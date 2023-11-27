Aditi Ashok Claims Second Ladies European Tour Title At Season-Ending Finale

India’s Aditi Ashok won the Ladies European Tour season-ending Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de España and a cheque for €97,500 from a share of a prize purse of €650,000, one of the largest on the 2023 LET tournament schedule. This is Ashok’s second LET title this year, the first came at the season-opener in February at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

The Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de España also marked the climax to the Race to Costa del Sol, the LET’s season-long competition. Heading into the tournament, there were six players who mathematically still had a chance of winning the title, but it was Thailand’s Trichat Cheenglab who came away with the trophy ahead of France's Celine Boutier and India's Diksha Dagar.

Cheenglab follows in the footsteps of compatriot and current World No 9 Atthaya Thitikul to become the sixth player to win both the Race to Costa del Sol and Rookie of the Year titles in the same season.

As well as chasing prize money and titles, there was plenty more at stake in Spain, as the top 10 players and ties such as Cheenglab, Australia’s Kirsten Rudgeley, Spain’s Ana Pelaez Trivino, India’s Diksha Dagar, now have an opportunity to tee up at this this week’s Final Stage LPGA Q-School in Alabama should they wish to do so.

Other LET Players That Have Qualified For Final Stage LPGA Q-School

Alexandra Forsterling - Germany

Emma Spitz - Austria

Gurleen Kaur - America

Ines Laklakech - Morocco

How Do Players Earn LPGA Tour Status

The final stage for players to earn LPGA Tour status is played in six rounds (108 holes) with a cut to be determined after four rounds on the Falls and Crossings courses at the Magnolia Grove Golf Course in Alabama from 30 November to 5 December.

The field will include players who finished 101-150 and ties on the Race to CME Globe Points List and players 11-35 and ties from the Epson Tour’s Race for the Card. Spots are allocated for players in the top 75 of the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings as well as the top 10 and ties on the Ladies European Tour’s Race to Costa del Sol. The players that have advanced from Stage II of Qualifying School will round out the final field.

Upon the conclusion of Q-Series, the top 20 and ties will earn 2024 LPGA Tour status in Category 14, while players finishing in positions 21-45 and ties will earn 2024 LPGA Tour status in Category 15 and 2024 Epson Tour status in Category C. Players finishing outside the top 45 and ties will earn Epson Tour status for 2024.