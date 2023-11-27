Aditi Ashok Claims Second Ladies European Tour Title At Season-Ending Finale
At the LET's season-ending Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de España, there was far more than just one title at stake
India’s Aditi Ashok won the Ladies European Tour season-ending Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de España and a cheque for €97,500 from a share of a prize purse of €650,000, one of the largest on the 2023 LET tournament schedule. This is Ashok’s second LET title this year, the first came at the season-opener in February at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open.
The Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de España also marked the climax to the Race to Costa del Sol, the LET’s season-long competition. Heading into the tournament, there were six players who mathematically still had a chance of winning the title, but it was Thailand’s Trichat Cheenglab who came away with the trophy ahead of France's Celine Boutier and India's Diksha Dagar.
Cheenglab follows in the footsteps of compatriot and current World No 9 Atthaya Thitikul to become the sixth player to win both the Race to Costa del Sol and Rookie of the Year titles in the same season.
As well as chasing prize money and titles, there was plenty more at stake in Spain, as the top 10 players and ties such as Cheenglab, Australia’s Kirsten Rudgeley, Spain’s Ana Pelaez Trivino, India’s Diksha Dagar, now have an opportunity to tee up at this this week’s Final Stage LPGA Q-School in Alabama should they wish to do so.
Other LET Players That Have Qualified For Final Stage LPGA Q-School
Alexandra Forsterling - Germany
Emma Spitz - Austria
Gurleen Kaur - America
Ines Laklakech - Morocco
How Do Players Earn LPGA Tour Status
The final stage for players to earn LPGA Tour status is played in six rounds (108 holes) with a cut to be determined after four rounds on the Falls and Crossings courses at the Magnolia Grove Golf Course in Alabama from 30 November to 5 December.
The field will include players who finished 101-150 and ties on the Race to CME Globe Points List and players 11-35 and ties from the Epson Tour’s Race for the Card. Spots are allocated for players in the top 75 of the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings as well as the top 10 and ties on the Ladies European Tour’s Race to Costa del Sol. The players that have advanced from Stage II of Qualifying School will round out the final field.
Upon the conclusion of Q-Series, the top 20 and ties will earn 2024 LPGA Tour status in Category 14, while players finishing in positions 21-45 and ties will earn 2024 LPGA Tour status in Category 15 and 2024 Epson Tour status in Category C. Players finishing outside the top 45 and ties will earn Epson Tour status for 2024.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and in addition to writing, overseeing all content and developing industry relationships, she was the go-to voice for TV and radio to comment on breaking women’s golf stories. Alison is also the Editorial Director of Glorious, the new digital platform devoted to elevating women’s sport and that includes golf! She is a 14-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
-
-
Tiger Woods Reveals He Hits 1,000 Shots Per Day Ahead Of Tournaments
The 15-time Major winner revealed his gruelling preparation for tournaments during a surprise golf lesson in Florida
By Mike Hall Published
-
What Is Bryson DeChambeau’s Ball Speed?
How fast is fast? We take a closer look at the American's crazy ball speed and distance numbers
By Michael Weston Published
-
Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana Prize Money Payout 2023
Six players are competing for the chance to claim the Race to Costa del Sol title
By Mike Hall Published
-
Vote Delayed In Golf's Other Merger After 'Additional Information Received Just Prior To The Meeting'
The vote on the LET's proposed merger with the LPGA has been delayed after "additional information" was received just before the meeting
By Paul Higham Published
-
Amy Yang Claims LPGA Tour Finale At CME Group Tour Championship
Yang fired a six-under-par final round to secure a two shot win in Florida and the biggest paycheck of her career
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Nelly Korda Makes Hole-In-One At CME Group Tour Championship
The Olympic gold medalist made the ace at the eighth hole during her third round of the LPGA Tour's finale
By Matt Cradock Published
-
LPGA Tour Star Credits Major Winner And Former World No.1 For Upturn In Form
Alison Lee is currently enjoying some of the best golf of her life, with the Solheim Cup player crediting Masters winner, Fred Couples, for her resurgence
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Report: Lexi Thompson And Rory McIlroy To Star In Next Edition Of 'The Match'
The latest edition of the made-for-TV event could see a first for the format, with two LPGA Tour players and two PGA Tour golfers set to compete
By Ben Fleming Last updated
-
Meet The 93-Year-Old Who May Well Have Set A Golfing World Record
93-year-old Marjorie Curtin won Carus Green Golf Club's medal competition - 50 years after taking up the sport for the first time
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
CME Group Tour Championship Prize Money Payout 2023
A purse of $7m is on offer at the season closer of the LPGA Tour, with even more to come in future
By Mike Hall Published