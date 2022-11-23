Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana Purse, Prize Money And Field
Linn Grant and Maja Stark battle for the Race to Costa del Sol title as the the Ladies European Tour season concludes
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
The Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana takes place at Alferini Golf in Malaga. The tournament is the 33rd and final of the Ladies European Tour season and concludes the Race to Costa del Sol title.
A 75-player field will tee it up in the tournament, comprising the top 64 players in the Race to Costa del Sol standings and 11 invitees. Much of the focus will be on Linn Grant and Maja Stark, each of whom has the chance to claim the prestigious Race to Costa Del Sol title. Swede Grant begins the tournaments in first place in the standings with her compatriot just 69.77 points behind her in second.
Ahead of the tournament, LET Rookie of the Year Grant said: “I feel like we’ve had a battle on and off throughout the year and it would be sad to have it be over already. I’m glad it made it to the final event, and we’ll give it a good go this week. I feel like it was supposed to be this way, it feels good.
Meanwhile, Stark explained that there is plenty she can take into the next season to come back even stronger, regardless of her performance this week. She said: “I am going to miss this season when I go home next week, and I realise it’s one-and-a-half months until the next tournament. I’m so tired, but I have learnt a lot this season and have a lot of things that I want to do differently.”
To win the Race to Costa Del Sol title, Grant only needs to beat or tie with Stark, whereas Stark has to beat her opponent to have any chance of claiming the title. For whoever does claim the title between the pair, it will mark the culmination of a remarkable season considering each player only turned professional in August 2021.
Elsewhere in the field, Carlota Ciganda, who won the tournament last year, will be confident of repeating the feat on home soil. Meanwhile, 2020 Race to Costa del Sol champion Emily Kristine Pedersen also plays as does Ireland’s Leona Maguire. Another Spaniard, Azahara Munoz, who won the tournament 2016 and 2017, also appears.
Players are competing for a purse of €650,000. The winner will claim €97,500. Below is a full breakdown of the prize-money and field for the 2022 Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana.
Check out the Golf Monthly website for all the latest news, reviews and the best Black Friday golf deals as we approach Christmas.
Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|€97,500
|2nd
|€58,500
|3rd
|€39,000
|4th
|€29,250
|5th
|€23,400
|6th
|€20,150
|7th
|€18,200
|8th
|€16,250
|9th
|€15,535
|10th
|€14,820
|11th
|€14,105
|12th
|€13,325
|13th
|€12,675
|14th
|€12,220
|15th
|€11,700
|16th
|€11,245
|17th
|€10,855
|18th
|€10,465
|19th
|€10,075
|20th
|€9,750
|21st
|€9,555
|22nd
|€9,165
|23rd
|€8,840
|24th
|€8,515
|25th
|€8,125
|26th
|€7,735
|27th
|€7,150
|28th
|€6,825
|29th
|€6,500
|30th
|€6,175
|31st
|€5,915
|32nd
|€5,590
|33rd
|€5,330
|34th
|€5,135
|35th
|€4,940
|36th
|€4,745
|37th
|€4,550
|38th
|€4,355
|39th
|€4,160
|40th
|€3,965
|41st
|€3,835
|42nd
|€3,640
|43rd
|€3,575
|44th
|€3,380
|45th
|€3,185
|46th
|€3,120
|47th
|€3,055
|48th
|€2,990
|49th
|€2,925
|50th
|€2,860
|51st
|€2,665
|52nd
|€2,600
|53rd
|€2,470
|54th
|€2,405
|55th
|€2,275
|56th
|€2,210
|57th
|€2,145
|58th
|€2,080
|59th
|€2,015
|60th
|€1,950
|61st
|€1,885
|62nd
|€1,820
|63rd
|€1,755
|64th
|€1,690
|65th
|€1,625
|66th
|€1,560
|67th
|€1,495
|68th
|€1,430
|69th
|€1,365
|70th
|€1,300
|71st
|€1,235
|72nd
|€1,170
Andalucia Open De Espana Field
- Casandra Alexander
- Carmen Alonso
- Elin Arvidsson
- Pia Babnik
- Marta Sanz Barrio
- Laura Beveridge
- Becky Brewerton
- Sofie Bringner
- Hannah Burke
- Anne-Lise Caudal
- Carlota Ciganda
- Olivia Cowan
- Gabriella Cowley
- Diksha Dagar
- Rosie Davies
- Manon De Roey
- Nobuhle Dlamini
- Amandeep Drall
- Nicole Broch Estrup
- Cayetana Fernandez
- Elia Folch
- Moa Folke
- Cara Gainer
- Luna Sobron Galmes
- Nicole Garcia
- Linn Grant
- Emma Grechi
- Johanna Gustavsson
- Lydia Hall
- Kylie Henry
- Esther Henseleit
- Caroline Hedwall
- Maria Hernandez
- Alice Hewson
- Whitney Hillier
- Elena Hualde
- Nuria Iturrioz
- Felicity Johnson
- Jessica Karlsson
- Vani Kapoor
- Tiia Koivisto
- Noora Komulainen
- Meghan MacLaren
- Leona Maguire
- Noemi Jimenez Martin
- Paula Martin
- Kim Metraux
- Morgane Metraux
- Anais Meyssonnier
- Anne-Charlotte Mora
- Becky Morgan
- Carla Tejedo Mulet
- Azahara Munoz
- Lee-Anne Pace
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Lisa Pettersson
- Laura Gomez Ruiz
- Paz Marfa Sans
- Agathe Sauzon
- Sarah Schober
- Magdalena Simmermacher
- Marianne Skarpnord
- Smilla Tarning Soenderby
- Klara Spilkova
- Maja Stark
- Linnea Strom
- Michele Thomson
- Ana Pelaez Trivino
- Mariajo Uribe
- Anne Van Dam
- Ursula Wikstrom
- Chloe Williams
- Sophie Witt
- Christine Wolf
- Liz Young
Where Is The Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana?
The 2022 tournament, which concludes the Ladies European Tour season, takes place at Malaga's Alferini Golf in Spain, the most challenging of three courses at the Villa Padierna Golf Club.
Who's In The Field For The Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana?
Swedes Linn Grant and Maja Stark are going head-to-head for the Ladies European Tour's Race to Costa del Sol title. Other notable names in the field include Carlota Ciganda, who won the tournament last year, 2016 and 2017 winner Azahara Munoz, 2020 Race to Costa del Sol champion Emily Kristine Pedersen and Solheim Cup star Leona Maguire.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Joburg Open Purse, Prize Money And Field
Thriston Lawrence returns to defend the trophy he won last year win over just 36 holes
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Cameron Smith Admits Uncertainty Over Adam Scott’s LIV Golf Plans
The World No.3 says he's unsure whether his compatriot will follow in his footsteps and sign for LIV Golf
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Michelle Wie West Defends LPGA Tour After Sponsor Event No-Show
The American has explained the absence of LPGA Tour players at a CME Group dinner must have been a misunderstanding
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Lydia Ko Claims CME Group Tour Championship Finale
Ko carded a two-under final round as she picked up the CME Group Tour Championship, as well as the Race to CME Globe and Rolex Player of the Year
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
LPGA Tour Announces $100 Million Record Purse For 2023
The 2023 season will feature 33 official events and a total prize fund of $101.4 million
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
CME Group Tour Championship 2022 Live Stream
Here are all the details on how you can watch the CME Group Tour Championship on the LPGA Tour.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
CME Group Tour Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field
The world’s best players compete for a record purse at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Holland To Host Its First Solheim Cup In 2026
Bernardus Golf will host the 20th edition of the biennial tournament between Europe and the USA
By Mike Hall • Published
-