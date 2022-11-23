Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana Purse, Prize Money And Field

The Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana takes place at Alferini Golf in Malaga. The tournament is the 33rd and final of the Ladies European Tour season and concludes the Race to Costa del Sol title.

A 75-player field will tee it up in the tournament, comprising the top 64 players in the Race to Costa del Sol standings and 11 invitees. Much of the focus will be on Linn Grant and Maja Stark, each of whom has the chance to claim the prestigious Race to Costa Del Sol title. Swede Grant begins the tournaments in first place in the standings with her compatriot just 69.77 points behind her in second.

Ahead of the tournament, LET Rookie of the Year Grant said: “I feel like we’ve had a battle on and off throughout the year and it would be sad to have it be over already. I’m glad it made it to the final event, and we’ll give it a good go this week. I feel like it was supposed to be this way, it feels good.

Meanwhile, Stark explained that there is plenty she can take into the next season to come back even stronger, regardless of her performance this week. She said: “I am going to miss this season when I go home next week, and I realise it’s one-and-a-half months until the next tournament. I’m so tired, but I have learnt a lot this season and have a lot of things that I want to do differently.”

To win the Race to Costa Del Sol title, Grant only needs to beat or tie with Stark, whereas Stark has to beat her opponent to have any chance of claiming the title. For whoever does claim the title between the pair, it will mark the culmination of a remarkable season considering each player only turned professional in August 2021.

Elsewhere in the field, Carlota Ciganda, who won the tournament last year, will be confident of repeating the feat on home soil. Meanwhile, 2020 Race to Costa del Sol champion Emily Kristine Pedersen also plays as does Ireland’s Leona Maguire. Another Spaniard, Azahara Munoz, who won the tournament 2016 and 2017, also appears.

Players are competing for a purse of €650,000. The winner will claim €97,500. Below is a full breakdown of the prize-money and field for the 2022 Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana.

Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st €97,500 2nd €58,500 3rd €39,000 4th €29,250 5th €23,400 6th €20,150 7th €18,200 8th €16,250 9th €15,535 10th €14,820 11th €14,105 12th €13,325 13th €12,675 14th €12,220 15th €11,700 16th €11,245 17th €10,855 18th €10,465 19th €10,075 20th €9,750 21st €9,555 22nd €9,165 23rd €8,840 24th €8,515 25th €8,125 26th €7,735 27th €7,150 28th €6,825 29th €6,500 30th €6,175 31st €5,915 32nd €5,590 33rd €5,330 34th €5,135 35th €4,940 36th €4,745 37th €4,550 38th €4,355 39th €4,160 40th €3,965 41st €3,835 42nd €3,640 43rd €3,575 44th €3,380 45th €3,185 46th €3,120 47th €3,055 48th €2,990 49th €2,925 50th €2,860 51st €2,665 52nd €2,600 53rd €2,470 54th €2,405 55th €2,275 56th €2,210 57th €2,145 58th €2,080 59th €2,015 60th €1,950 61st €1,885 62nd €1,820 63rd €1,755 64th €1,690 65th €1,625 66th €1,560 67th €1,495 68th €1,430 69th €1,365 70th €1,300 71st €1,235 72nd €1,170

Andalucia Open De Espana Field

Casandra Alexander

Carmen Alonso

Elin Arvidsson

Pia Babnik

Marta Sanz Barrio

Laura Beveridge

Becky Brewerton

Sofie Bringner

Hannah Burke

Anne-Lise Caudal

Carlota Ciganda

Olivia Cowan

Gabriella Cowley

Diksha Dagar

Rosie Davies

Manon De Roey

Nobuhle Dlamini

Amandeep Drall

Nicole Broch Estrup

Cayetana Fernandez

Elia Folch

Moa Folke

Cara Gainer

Luna Sobron Galmes

Nicole Garcia

Linn Grant

Emma Grechi

Johanna Gustavsson

Lydia Hall

Kylie Henry

Esther Henseleit

Caroline Hedwall

Maria Hernandez

Alice Hewson

Whitney Hillier

Elena Hualde

Nuria Iturrioz

Felicity Johnson

Jessica Karlsson

Vani Kapoor

Tiia Koivisto

Noora Komulainen

Meghan MacLaren

Leona Maguire

Noemi Jimenez Martin

Paula Martin

Kim Metraux

Morgane Metraux

Anais Meyssonnier

Anne-Charlotte Mora

Becky Morgan

Carla Tejedo Mulet

Azahara Munoz

Lee-Anne Pace

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Lisa Pettersson

Laura Gomez Ruiz

Paz Marfa Sans

Agathe Sauzon

Sarah Schober

Magdalena Simmermacher

Marianne Skarpnord

Smilla Tarning Soenderby

Klara Spilkova

Maja Stark

Linnea Strom

Michele Thomson

Ana Pelaez Trivino

Mariajo Uribe

Anne Van Dam

Ursula Wikstrom

Chloe Williams

Sophie Witt

Christine Wolf

Liz Young

Where Is The Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana? The 2022 tournament, which concludes the Ladies European Tour season, takes place at Malaga's Alferini Golf in Spain, the most challenging of three courses at the Villa Padierna Golf Club.