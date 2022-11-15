CME Group Tour Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field

The LPGA Tour season concludes with the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

Sixty of the world’s best players will compete, guaranteeing a fitting finale to the season as stars jostle for position hoping to claim the honour of this year’s Race to CME Globe champion. Korean players have dominated the last three tournaments, with Jin Young Ko winning it for the last two years, which followed compatriot Kim Sei-young’s 2019 victory. Both players are in the field this week.

Nelly Korda defended her Pelican Women’s Championship title last week, which was enough to see her return to World No.1, and she will be one of the favourites to triumph. Korda’s victory meant that Thai prodigy Atthaya Thitikul’s reign at the top was short-lived, lasting just two weeks. Nevertheless, Thitikul will be hopeful of finishing a memorable season on a high following two victories among 15 top-10 finishes.

Popular American Lexi Thompson won the title in 2018 and participates with other former winners, Charley Hull and Lydia Ko. New Zealander Ko recently parted ways with coach Sean Foley and instead began working with former coach Ted Oh on an informal basis. She will be hopeful the change can help her replicate her 2014 victory in the tournament. That was enough to help her win the Race to CME Globe that year - a feat she repeated in 2015 despite only finishing tied for seventh in that year’s season-closing tournament.

Although the tournament is open to the top 60 players in the Race to CME Globe rankings, Jessica Korda, Inbee Park and Linn Grant miss out, which has presented the opportunity for the players ranked 61 to 63 to take their places. Team USA's Solheim Cup champion Stacy Lewis is one of the players promoted to the field along with Ariya Jutanugarn and Pornanong Phatlum.

A host of other top players are also competing, including two-time Major winners Minjee Lee and Brooke Henderson. Hye-Jin Choi, who posted top-10 finishes in two of this year’s five Majors, 2022 Chevron Championship winner Jennifer Kupcho and 2017 Women’s PGA Championship winner Danielle Kang also competing.

If the field is impressive, the purse on offer is at least as noteworthy. Players will compete for $7m, the highest prize money outside the Majors and $4m more than its nearest rival, the Cognizant Founders Cup. Meanwhile, the winner will bank $2m, the biggest prize in the history of women’s golf.

As well as the prize money, several awards are still up for grabs, including the Vare Trophy (for low scoring average), Money Title and Rolex Player of the Year award. Four players are in with a chance of winning the latter, with the outcome dependant on their performances in the tournament. Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee, Brooke Henderson and Atthaya Thitikul will be hopeful of ending the season with the prestigious accolade.

Below is a full breakdown of the prize money and field for the CME Group Tour Championship.

CME Group Tour Championship Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $2,000,000 2nd $687,000 3rd $444,950 4th $324,080 5th $251,774 6th $203,575 7th $167,422 8th $140,911 9th $124,041 10th $111,990 11th $102,348 12th $95,116 13th $89,090 14th $83,788 15th $78,970 16th $74,630 17th $70,774 18th $67,402 19th $64,509 20st $62,100 21st $60,170 22nd $58,244 23rd $56,314 24th $54,389 25th $52,458 26th $50,772 27th $49,086 28th $47,395 29th $45,709 30th $44,024 31st $42,577 32nd $41,130 33rd $39,684 34th $38,237 35th $36,791 36th $35,589 37th $34,382 38th $33,179 39th $31,972 40th $30,765 41st $29,803 42nd $28,840 43rd $27,877 44th $26,910 45th $25,947 46th $25,224 47th $24,500 48th $23,777 49th $23,054 50th $22,331 51st $21,607 52nd $21,128 53rd $20,645 54th $20,161 55th $19,682 56th $19,198 57th $18,714 58th $18,235 59th $17,752 60th $17,273

CME Group Tour Championship Field (CME Globe Points Order)

Lydia Ko

Atthaya Thitikul

Minjee Lee

Brooke M. Henderson

Hye-Jin Choi

Jennifer Kupcho

Lexi Thompson

Xiyu Lin

In Gee Chun

Nasa Hataoka

Celine Boutier

Hyo Joo Kim

Danielle Kang

Andrea Lee

Nelly Korda

Ayaka Furue

Leona Maguire

Hannah Green

Jin Young Ko

Lilia Vu

Charley Hull

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Madelene Sagstrom

Megan Khang

Gaby Lopez

Ashleigh Buhai

Yuka Saso

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Georgia Hall

Paula Reto

Marina Alex

Allisen Corpuz

Hinako Shibuno

Narin An

Lizette Salas

Sei Young Kim

A Lim Kim

Ally Ewing

Carlota Ciganda

Eun Hee Ji

Gemma Dryburgh

Cheyenne Knight

Sarah Schmelzel

Chella Choi

Ryann O'Toole

Alison Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Mina Harigae

Maja Stark

Amy Yang

Matilda Castren

Moriya Jutanugarn

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Patty Tavatanakit

Anna Nordqvist

Sophia Schubert

Caroline Masson

Pornanong Phatlum

Stacy Lewis

Ariya Jutanugarn

Where Is The CME Group Tour Championship? The CME Group Tour Championship is being held at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. The club has two championship courses - the Gold Course and Black Course, each designed by Greg Norman.