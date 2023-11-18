10 Things You Didn't Know About Alexandra Forsterling
Get to know the Ladies European Tour player, Alexandra Forsterling, a little bit better
10 Things You Didn't Know About Alexandra Forsterling
1. Alexandra Forsterling was born 27th November 1999 in Berlin, Germany
2. She enjoyed a successful amateur career, picking up the 2014 European Young Masters, as well as finishing runner-up at the 2020 European Ladies' Team Championship and the 2021 European Ladies Amateur
3. Her hobbies include art, with Forsterling enjoying painting and drawing
4. Her favourite course is in fact her home course, the Berlin Wannsee
5. Prior to turning professional, she was part of the German national team and was selected for the Junior Ryder Cup in 2014
A post shared by Alexandra Försterling (@alexfoersterling)
A photo posted by on
6. In 2018, she enrolled at Arizona State University, where she graduated with a degree specialising in Interdisciplinary studies with the concentrations of Digital Culture and Film and Media Production
7. She featured in the Augusta National Women's Amateur
8. Turning professional in December 2022, she qualified for the 2023 Ladies European Tour after winning the LET Q-School at La Manga in Spain
9. Forsterling enjoyed a great start to her rookie season, with the German firing three rounds of 66 to win the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open
10. Her favourite food is schnitzel and she is a big Harry Potter fan
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
'We Can At Least Pay Our Bills The Next Couple Of Months' - Monday Qualifier Full Of Emotion After Dramatically Making PGA Tour Cut
Matt Atkins birdied his last three holes to ensure he made the weekend in his first PGA Tour event in almost four years
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Rory McIlroy Reveals Wrist Injury Prior To DP World Tour Championship
The Northern Irishman revealed he 'jammed' his wrist just a few weeks before the final event of the 2023 DP World Tour season
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Which Female Golfers Have Appeared On The PGA Tour?
A rundown of the women who have teed it up alongside the men on the PGA Tour
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Georgia Hall's Partner?
The Solheim Cup star has been in a relationship with fellow LPGA Tour pro Ryann O’Toole since 2022
By Ben Fleming Published
-
What Is Foursomes?
Foursomes is a golf format whereby a pair of golfers form a team and play a single ball between them
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Who is Belen Mozo? 15 Things You Didn't Know About The Solheim Cup Opening Ceremony Host
Get to know talented amateur Belen Mozo better
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Andrea Lee What's In The Bag?
We take a look in the bag of American Golfer Andrea Lee
By Zach Bougen Published
-
Caroline Hedwall What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of Swedish professional golfer Caroline Hedwall.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Gemma Dryburgh What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of Scottish professional golfer Gemma Dryburgh.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
10 Things You Didn't Know About Caroline Martens
Get to know Solheim Cup vice captain Caroline Martens better...
By Sam Tremlett Published