10 Things You Didn't Know About Alexandra Forsterling

1. Alexandra Forsterling was born 27th November 1999 in Berlin, Germany

2. She enjoyed a successful amateur career, picking up the 2014 European Young Masters, as well as finishing runner-up at the 2020 European Ladies' Team Championship and the 2021 European Ladies Amateur

3. Her hobbies include art, with Forsterling enjoying painting and drawing

Forsterling at the Junior Ryder Cup in 2014 (Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Her favourite course is in fact her home course, the Berlin Wannsee

5. Prior to turning professional, she was part of the German national team and was selected for the Junior Ryder Cup in 2014

6. In 2018, she enrolled at Arizona State University, where she graduated with a degree specialising in Interdisciplinary studies with the concentrations of Digital Culture and Film and Media Production

7. She featured in the Augusta National Women's Amateur

8. Turning professional in December 2022, she qualified for the 2023 Ladies European Tour after winning the LET Q-School at La Manga in Spain

9. Forsterling enjoyed a great start to her rookie season, with the German firing three rounds of 66 to win the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open

10. Her favourite food is schnitzel and she is a big Harry Potter fan