RSM Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field

Georgia's Sea Island Golf Club hosts the RSM Classic in the PGA Tour's final event of 2022.

Last year, a man who is no longer eligible to play on the PGA Tour, Talor Gooch, finished on 22 under-par to beat Canadian Mackenzie Hughes by three shots and claim his first title on the Tour. With the American now signed to LIV Golf, someone else will be crowned champion after the fourth round on Sunday, with several strong contenders.

Hughes returns in an effort to go one better this year and replicate his success in the same tournament six years ago. Back then, he held his nerve in a thrilling five-man playoff to claim his first PGA Tour title. He has good recent form on his side, too, having won the Sanderson Farms Championship last month.

Robert Streb is another player to look out for. He has won the tournament twice, most recently only two years ago. Meanwhile, another former winner in the field is Kevin Kisner. The American claimed his first of four PGA Tour victory to date in the 2015 RSM Classic. He almost won it again in 2020, but Streb edged him out in a playoff.

Tyler Duncan, who won in 2019, also plays, as does 2017 winner Austin Cook. The man who won in between, Charles Howell III, is another player who now competes with LIV Golf and so is ineligible for the tournament. Meanwhile, Webb Simpson is another player with a solid record in the tournament, including two runner-up finishes, most recently in 2019.

Tony Finau had been expected to compete this week after completing his third PGA Tour win in less than four months with a four-shot victory over Tyson Alexander in last week's Cadence Bank Houston Open. However, he won't have the chance to achieve back-to-back-wins for the second time in 2022 as he's withdrawn through injury.

Players are competing for a purse of $8.1m, an increase of $900,000 on last year. The winner will earn $1.458m.

Below is a full breakdown of the prize money and field for the RSM Classic.

RSM Classic Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,458,000 2nd $882,900 3rd $558,900 4th $396,900 5th $332,100 6th $293,625 7th $273,375 8th $253,125 9th $236,925 10th $220,725fk 11th $204,525 12th $188,325 13th $172,125 14th $155,925 15th $147,825 16th $139,725 17th $131,625 18th $123,525 19th $115,425 20th $107,325 21st $99,225 22nd $91,125 23rd $84,645 24th $78,165 25th $71,685 26th $65,205 27th $62,775 28th $60,345 29th $57,915 30th $55,485 31st $53,055 32nd $50,625 33rd $48,195 34th $46,170 35th $44,145 36th $42,120 37th $40,095 38th $38,475 39th $36,855 40th $35,235 41st $33,615. 42nd $31,995 43rd $30,375 44th $28,755 45th $27,135 46th $25,515 47th $23,895. 48th $22,599 49th $21,465 50th $20,817 51st $20,331 52nd $19,845 53rd $19,521 54th $19,197 55th $19,035 56th $18,873 57th $18,711 58th $18,549. 59th $18,387 60th $18,225 61st $18,063 62nd $17,901 63rd $17,739 64th $17,577 65th $17,415 66th $17,253 67th $17,091 68th $16,929 69th $16,767 70th $16,605 71st $16,443 72nd $16,281 73rd $16,119 74th $15,957 75th $15,795 76th $15,633 77th $15,471 78th $15,309 79th $15,147 80th $14,985 81st $14,823 82nd $14,661 83rd $14,499 84th $14,337 85th $14,175 86th $14,013 87th $13,851 88th $13,689 89th $13,527 90th $13,365

RSM Classic Field

Albertson, Anders

Alexander, Tyson

An, Byeong Hun

Armour, Ryan

Baddeley, Aaron

Barnes, Erik

Bhatia, Akshay

Blair, Zac

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Bridgeman, Jacob

Buckley, Hayden

Burmester, Dean

Byrd, Jonathan

Champ, Cameron

Chappell, Kevin

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Cone, Trevor

Cook, Austin

Daffue, MJ

Dahmen, Joel

Day, Jason

Dou, Zecheng

Drewitt, Brett

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Echavarria, Nico

Endycott, Harrison

English, Harris

Frittelli, Dylan

Garnett, Brice

Gay, Brian

Gligic, Michael

Godsey, Conner

Gordon, Will

Gotterup, Chris

Goya, Tano

Grant, Brent

Griffin, Ben

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Haley II, Paul

Hall, Harry

Hammer, Cole

Hardy, Nick

Harman, Brian

Harrington, Scott

Herman, Jim

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Hossler, Beau

Hughes, Mackenzie

Huh, John

Jackson, Palmer

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach

Kang, Sung

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kizzire, Patton

Knowles, Philip

Knox, Russell

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, Danny

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Love III, Davis

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matthews, Brandon

McCarthy, Denny

McGreevy, Max

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Ryan

Moore, Taylor

Mullinax, Trey

NeSmith, Matthew

Nimmer, Bryson

Norlander, Henrik

Norrman, Vincent

Novak, Andrew

Núñez, Augusto

O'Hair, Sean

Pendrith, Taylor

Percy, Cameron

Piercy, Scott

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ralston, Spencer

Ramey, Chad

Redman, Doc

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Roy, Kevin

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Schwab, Matthias

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Simpson, Webb

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Spaun, J.J.

Stallings, Scott

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stroud, Chris

Stuard, Brian

Suh, Justin

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Taylor, Vaughn

Theegala, Sahith

Thompson, Davis

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Trainer, Martin

Tway, Kevin

Villegas, Camilo

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Weinhart, Tim

Werbylo, Trevor

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle

Willett, Danny

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

Yuan, Carl

Where Is The RSM Classic? The RSM Classic takes place at the Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia. There are three championship courses at the club, with two - the Seaside and Plantation courses - used in the tournament.