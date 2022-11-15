RSM Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field

The PGA Tour moves to Georgia for the RSM Classic, where a new champion will be crowned to succeed Talor Gooch

Talor Gooch poses with the trophy after winning the 2021 RSM Classic
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

Georgia's Sea Island Golf Club hosts the RSM Classic in the PGA Tour's final event of 2022. 

Last year, a man who is no longer eligible to play on the PGA Tour, Talor Gooch, finished on 22 under-par to beat Canadian Mackenzie Hughes by three shots and claim his first title on the Tour. With the American now signed to LIV Golf, someone else will be crowned champion after the fourth round on Sunday, with several strong contenders. 

Hughes returns in an effort to go one better this year and replicate his success in the same tournament six years ago. Back then, he held his nerve in a thrilling five-man playoff to claim his first PGA Tour title. He has good recent form on his side, too, having won the Sanderson Farms Championship last month. 

Robert Streb is another player to look out for. He has won the tournament twice, most recently only two years ago. Meanwhile, another former winner in the field is Kevin Kisner. The American claimed his first of four PGA Tour victory to date in the 2015 RSM Classic. He almost won it again in 2020, but Streb edged him out in a playoff. 

Tyler Duncan, who won in 2019, also plays, as does 2017 winner Austin Cook. The man who won in between, Charles Howell III, is another player who now competes with LIV Golf and so is ineligible for the tournament. Meanwhile, Webb Simpson is another player with a solid record in the tournament, including two runner-up finishes, most recently in 2019.

Tony Finau had been expected to compete this week after completing his third PGA Tour win in less than four months with a four-shot victory over Tyson Alexander in last week's Cadence Bank Houston Open. However, he won't have the chance to achieve back-to-back-wins for the second time in 2022 as he's withdrawn through injury.

Players are competing for a purse of $8.1m, an increase of $900,000 on last year. The winner will earn $1.458m. 

Below is a full breakdown of the prize money and field for the RSM Classic. 

RSM Classic Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$1,458,000
2nd$882,900
3rd$558,900
4th$396,900
5th$332,100
6th$293,625
7th$273,375
8th$253,125
9th$236,925
10th$220,725fk
11th$204,525
12th$188,325
13th $172,125
14th$155,925
15th$147,825
16th$139,725
17th$131,625
18th$123,525
19th$115,425
20th$107,325
21st$99,225
22nd$91,125
23rd$84,645
24th$78,165
25th$71,685
26th$65,205
27th$62,775
28th$60,345
29th$57,915
30th$55,485
31st$53,055
32nd$50,625
33rd$48,195
34th$46,170
35th$44,145
36th$42,120
37th$40,095
38th$38,475
39th $36,855
40th$35,235
41st$33,615.
42nd$31,995
43rd$30,375
44th$28,755
45th$27,135
46th$25,515
47th$23,895.
48th$22,599
49th$21,465
50th$20,817
51st$20,331
52nd $19,845
53rd$19,521
54th$19,197
55th$19,035
56th$18,873
57th$18,711
58th$18,549.
59th$18,387
60th$18,225
61st$18,063
62nd$17,901
63rd $17,739
64th$17,577
65th$17,415
66th$17,253
67th$17,091
68th $16,929
69th$16,767
70th $16,605
71st$16,443
72nd$16,281
73rd$16,119
74th$15,957
75th$15,795
76th$15,633
77th$15,471
78th $15,309
79th$15,147
80th $14,985
81st$14,823
82nd$14,661
83rd$14,499
84th$14,337
85th$14,175
86th$14,013
87th$13,851
88th$13,689
89th$13,527
90th$13,365

RSM Classic Field

  • Albertson, Anders
  • Alexander, Tyson
  • An, Byeong Hun
  • Armour, Ryan
  • Baddeley, Aaron
  • Barnes, Erik
  • Bhatia, Akshay
  • Blair, Zac
  • Bramlett, Joseph
  • Brehm, Ryan
  • Bridgeman, Jacob
  • Buckley, Hayden
  • Burmester, Dean
  • Byrd, Jonathan
  • Champ, Cameron
  • Chappell, Kevin
  • Cink, Stewart
  • Clark, Wyndham
  • Cole, Eric
  • Cone, Trevor
  • Cook, Austin
  • Daffue, MJ
  • Dahmen, Joel
  • Day, Jason
  • Dou, Zecheng
  • Drewitt, Brett
  • Dufner, Jason
  • Duncan, Tyler
  • Echavarria, Nico
  • Endycott, Harrison
  • English, Harris
  • Frittelli, Dylan
  • Garnett, Brice
  • Gay, Brian
  • Gligic, Michael
  • Godsey, Conner
  • Gordon, Will
  • Gotterup, Chris
  • Goya, Tano
  • Grant, Brent
  • Griffin, Ben
  • Haas, Bill
  • Hadley, Chesson
  • Haley II, Paul
  • Hall, Harry
  • Hammer, Cole
  • Hardy, Nick
  • Harman, Brian
  • Harrington, Scott
  • Herman, Jim
  • Higgo, Garrick
  • Higgs, Harry
  • Hodges, Lee
  • Hoffman, Charley
  • Hoge, Tom
  • Hossler, Beau
  • Hughes, Mackenzie
  • Huh, John
  • Jackson, Palmer
  • Jaeger, Stephan
  • Johnson, Zach
  • Kang, Sung
  • Kim, Michael
  • Kim, S.H.
  • Kirk, Chris
  • Kisner, Kevin
  • Kizzire, Patton
  • Knowles, Philip
  • Knox, Russell
  • Kraft, Kelly
  • Kuchar, Matt
  • Landry, Andrew
  • Lashley, Nate
  • Lebioda, Hank
  • Lee, Danny
  • Lingmerth, David
  • Lipsky, David
  • List, Luke
  • Long, Adam
  • Love III, Davis
  • Lower, Justin
  • Malnati, Peter
  • Martin, Ben
  • Matthews, Brandon
  • McCarthy, Denny
  • McGreevy, Max
  • Merritt, Troy
  • Mitchell, Keith
  • Molinari, Francesco
  • Montgomery, Taylor
  • Moore, Ryan
  • Moore, Taylor
  • Mullinax, Trey
  • NeSmith, Matthew
  • Nimmer, Bryson
  • Norlander, Henrik
  • Norrman, Vincent
  • Novak, Andrew
  • Núñez, Augusto
  • O'Hair, Sean
  • Pendrith, Taylor
  • Percy, Cameron
  • Piercy, Scott
  • Poston, J.T.
  • Power, Seamus
  • Putnam, Andrew
  • Rai, Aaron
  • Ralston, Spencer
  • Ramey, Chad
  • Redman, Doc
  • Riley, Davis
  • Rodgers, Patrick
  • Rose, Justin
  • Roy, Kevin
  • Ryder, Sam
  • Sabbatini, Rory
  • Schenk, Adam
  • Schmid, Matti
  • Schwab, Matthias
  • Shelton, Robby
  • Sigg, Greyson
  • Simpson, Webb
  • Smalley, Alex
  • Smotherman, Austin
  • Spaun, J.J.
  • Stallings, Scott
  • Stevens, Sam
  • Straka, Sepp
  • Streb, Robert
  • Streelman, Kevin
  • Stroud, Chris
  • Stuard, Brian
  • Suh, Justin
  • Svensson, Adam
  • Tarren, Callum
  • Taylor, Ben
  • Taylor, Vaughn
  • Theegala, Sahith
  • Thompson, Davis
  • Thompson, Michael
  • Todd, Brendon
  • Trainer, Martin
  • Tway, Kevin
  • Villegas, Camilo
  • Wallace, Matt
  • Watney, Nick
  • Weinhart, Tim
  • Werbylo, Trevor
  • Werenski, Richy
  • Westmoreland, Kyle
  • Willett, Danny
  • Wu, Brandon
  • Wu, Dylan
  • Young, Carson
  • Yu, Kevin
  • Yuan, Carl

Where Is The RSM Classic?

The RSM Classic takes place at the Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia. There are three championship courses at the club, with two - the Seaside and Plantation courses - used in the tournament. 

What Is The Payout For The RSM Classic?

The purse for the 2022 RSM Classic is $8.1m, an increase of $900,000 on last year's $7.2m. The winner will bank $1.458m, while the runner-up will earn $882,900.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Freelance Staff Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest