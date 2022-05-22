11 Things You Didn't Know About Seamus Power
11 Things You Didn't Know About Seamus Power
A player who has worked his way to success on the PGA Tour, Seamus Power is an Irish professional that not many people know a lot about. To rectify that a bit, we have put together these 11 facts on him.
1. Seamus Power was born and raised in Waterford, Ireland. He was raised on his family’s farm and when he was 8, his mother passed away.
2. He was raised with his two brothers by his father, Ned. Three years after his mother passed away, Power took up playing golf, and to help pay the bills, Ned took a second job.
3. Seamus played golf for his high school team and when he graduated in 2006, he was trying to attend a college in the United States. Power had written letters to colleges in America and did not receive encouraging responses. So he was ready for Plan B, which was to take accounting courses at a university in Ireland. He got lucky with an offer from East Tennessee State coach Fred Warren, who saw Power play at the European Boy’s team Championship in Italy.
Warren liked what he saw in Power, but was going to sign Rory McIlroy who originally signed a letter of intent to play at East Tennessee State. But Rory decided instead to turn professional. So Warren offered Power a partial scholarship.
4. He worked hard in Tennessee, winning five events, including the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship twice.
5. After four years at East Tennessee State, he graduated with an accounting degree.
6. He currently lives in Las Vegas, Nevada.
7. Power has won once on the PGA Tour at the 2021 Barbasol Championship. He managed to beat JT Poston in a playoff.
8. According to the PGA Tour, he was top-10 in the world in racquetball at age 11-12. He also played in the World Racquetball Championship as well.
9. He speaks Gaeilge, or Irish Gaelic, the national and first official language of Ireland.
10. His favorite teams are Liverpool, Notre Dame and the New England Patriots. Tom Brady is one of his favorite athletes to watch.
11. His favorite band is U2.
