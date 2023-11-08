Adam Scott Testing New Custom Clubs After 'Terrible' Iron Play
The Australian says his iron play has been "terrible" this year after showing off some new custom Miuras on social media
Adam Scott is the biggest name in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week, as well as the tournament favorite, but the former World No.1 says he's testing new clubs after a "terrible" year of iron play.
The 2013 Masters champion had a decent season on the PGA Tour with four top-10s, a FedEx Cup finish of 72nd and earnings of over $3m. However one area really let him down statistically, with his Strokes Gained: Approach number of -0.169 ranking him 140th on tour compared to his Total, Off the tee and Putting all ranking inside the top 26.
Scott has played around with his equipment over the past couple of seasons as a free agent, notably using some 'AS' custom Miura irons, and he is testing a new set from the Japanese brand this week in Bermuda that he says were grinded by 'Mr Miura' himself.
"If we're going to look at the stats this year, my iron play was the worst," he said.
"I think I was about 18th in strokes gained driving, so I didn't feel too bad about that, but my iron play is stand-out terrible this year. So I've been addressing that and I've made some equipment changes and, you know, testing some of that stuff still this week."
The Australian makes his first start of the FedEx Cup Fall this week - the series following the conclusion of the 2022/23 PGA Tour season. He's seeing it as a tune-up for two upcoming home events, while also admitting it works for his schedule after recently being in Boston after signing for the Boston Common Golf Club team in the TGL.
"I think there were quite a few factors that fell into place that really made sense to play this week," he said.
"I was close by in Boston. This time of year I'm really not around the east coast normally, but there was the TGL announcement for Boston Common golf. That was great, great fun to be at Fenway Park yesterday for the day and see every bit of it. It felt like we did a lot of activities around there, it was really fun.
"Also, I'm playing in Australia in just a couple weeks' time. After a fairly quiet period at the back end of the year, it's a good time to get going again, not only try and play well this week but get ready to be going in Australia.
"And of course I feel like I've played fairly solid all year and not got results. I'm not going to get results being on the couch at home. It would be nice to get a result going on the PGA Tour before next season starts and try and improve my standings and get a position in a couple of these signature events."
