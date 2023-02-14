Adam Scott Named Chairman Of PGA Tour's Player Advisory Council
Scott will serve in the role until the beginning of next year, when he will become a Player Director on the Policy Board
Last month, Adam Scott closed the door on a potential move to LIV Golf by confirming he had joined the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council (PAC). Now, he has even more authority at the PAC after being voted as chairman by the Tour’s membership.
A press release from the PGA Tour revealed the news and confirmed that Scott would serve in the role for the remainder of 2023. Following that, he will replace Charley Hoffman as one of the Player Directors on the PGA Tour Policy Board for a three-year term beginning on 1 January next year. When that role begins, Scott will join Peter Malnati, Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson and a fifth Player Director to replace the outgoing Patrick Cantlay.
The news that Scott is taking on greater responsibility at the PAC strengthens the notion that he is now firmly behind the direction of the PGA Tour after initially appearing open-minded about the possibility of signing for LIV Golf. Scott appeared to remain unsure about his future as recently as last September when he declared LIV Golf was not “pure evil” and called on the rival circuits to stop “having shots at each other.”
By November, Scott seemed to be leaning towards a future on the PGA Tour when he admitted he still had a target to winning a career Grand Slam, something that would likely be far harder to achieve as a LIV Golf player because of its inability to offer Official World Golf Ranking points.
There is no doubt that Scott has the credentials to take on his added responsibility. Since joining the PGA Tour in 2003, he has won 14 titles, including the 2013 Masters. He is also one of only two players to qualify for the season-closing FedEx Cup Playoffs since its inception 16 years ago. In total, he has amassed 371 PGA Tour events over the last two decades.
The PAC advises and consults with the Policy Board and PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan on Tour-related issues.
