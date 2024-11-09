How Are The LIV Golfers Getting On At The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship?

The 70 man field features three LIV Golfers and, going into the final day at Yas Links, they will need low rounds to catch leader, Paul Waring

Tyrrell Hatton strikes an iron shot and watches the flight, Joaquin Niemann walks off the green
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

Going into the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, it's Paul Waring who leads, with a number of huge names in pursuit of the Englishman.

Carding the lowest 36-hole score in DP World Tour history, Waring leads by a single stroke from Niklas Norgaard, whilst the likes of Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton are chasing down the 39-year-old.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship plays as the first event of the DP World Tour's playoffs and, with the top 50 heading through to the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai next week, there's plenty to play for at Yas Links.

Included in the 70 man field this week are three LIV Golfers, with Hatton, Joaquin Niemann and Adrian Meronk all playing in Abu Dhabi. Jon Rahm was also part of the top 70, but opted not to play following the birth of his third child, Alaia Cahill.

Within the three LIV Golfers it's Hatton who is the top performer, with the Englishman carding rounds of 64, 68 and 70 to sit at 14-under, four shots back of fellow countryman, Waring. Hatton, who won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October, has been one of the best players in the world the past six months and, thanks to another fine performance, remains on-course to challenge for a second Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship trophy.

Paul Waring waves to the crowd on the 18th green

Waring is searching for a second DP World Tour title and first since 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with Hatton, Niemann has also enjoyed a fine tournament. Having won the ISPS Handa Australian Open at the end of last year, the Torque captain is two shots back of Hatton at 12-under and six back off the lead.

Carding a six-under 66 on Thursday, a level-par round of 72 was then followed up by another 66 on Saturday. Sat in the 138th spot in the World Rankings, Niemann is also playing for OWGR points this week, with strong showings on Sunday and at next week's finale possibly vaulting him into the top 100.

Rounding out, the final LIV Golfer is Meronk who, following rounds of 71, 72 and 64 is at nine-under-par and in a share of 35th position. Finishing eighth and fourth in the past two Race to Dubai's, Meronk is on-course to appear in Dubai, next week, for a fourth consecutive season.

Tyrrell Hatton holds the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship trophy in 2021

Hatton claimed the title back in 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images)

LIV GOLF LEADERBOARD AT ABU DHABI HSBC CHAMPIONSHIP

  • T7th: -14 Hatton
  • T18th: -12 Niemann
  • T35th: -9 Meronk
