‘A Step In The Right Direction’ – Reed On PGA Tour’s Decision On LIV Promotions Event
Reed is hoping the move is a sign the PGA Tour and LIV Golf are beginning to put their differences behind them
Patrick Reed hopes the PGA Tour’s decision to allow its players to compete in December’s LIV Golf Promotions event marks a sign that the two parties are putting their differences behind them.
Reed, who plays for 4 Aces GC on the circuit, was speaking to the media before playing in the Hong Kong Open on the Asian Tour’s International Series, and said he thinks the move is a positive sign. He explained: “Allowing guys to come over and play the Promotions event, you would think that’s a step in the right direction.”
Considering the animosity there has been between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf since the newer circuit’s inception, the PGA Tour’s decision over the Abu Dhabi event, which will offer three players the chance to join LIV Golf, came as a surprise to many.
Reed avoided suspension from the PGA Tour when he signed for LIV Golf by resigning his membership. However, many of his fellow LIV Golf players did suffer the fate when they teed it up on the circuit, and he questioned whether any PGA Tour player who finishes in the top three of the tournament will face a similar penalty.
He continued: “It really all depends on what happens after that. So if one of the guys come over and they get onto LIV because they finished inside of the top three, do they get suspended right away, immediately, or do they want to play on both?
"So we’ll just wait and see because we don’t know how it’s all going to turn out. We will have to wait and see what they decide to do at that point.”
Despite the uncertainty, Reed reiterated that the move should be seen as a good thing. He said: “I’m going to be optimistic and hope that it means that everyone’s going to be getting along, and we’re going to be able to figure this all out. But I don’t really know much about it; it’s all hypothetical and a guessing game.”
Whether it is an indication of more harmonious times between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf could depend on the outcome of discussions between the Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) behind LIV Golf, led by Yasir Al-Rumayyan, over a framework agreement.
However, that appears far from cut and dried, and Tom Werner, the chairman of Fenway Sports, one of the organisations said to be interested in investing in the PGA Tour as an alternative to the PIF, has confirmed there have been talks amid reports of a “monster offer”.
Earlier in the week, PGA Tour player Rory McIlroy said he ‘sincerely’ hoped for a PGA Tour/PIF deal to ‘bring the game of golf back together.’
Before news of that agreement - or otherwise - there's the traditional Black Friday shopping extravaganza, and the Black Friday golf deals have already begun appearing.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
The 5 LIV Golfers Who Are Out Of Contract
Details of the LIV Golf transfer window have been confirmed, and with it information on five of its players looking for a new contract
By Mike Hall Published
-
Former European Solheim Cup Captain Dale Reid Dies Aged 64
The two-time Solheim Cup captain has passed away after a battle with cancer
By Mike Hall Published