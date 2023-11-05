PGA Tour To Allow Players To Compete In LIV Golf Qualifier

In a surprising turn of events, it has been reported by Sports Illustrated that the PGA Tour is allowing its members to play in LIV Golf's 2024 qualifying event.

The divide between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has been clear over the past 18 months, with the PGA Tour banning players who jumped to the Saudi-backed circuit from featuring in their events. However, following the news of a merger between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, the backers of LIV Golf, that all appears to have changed.

PGA Tour Commissioner, Jay Monahan, at the Tour Championship in August (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Based on the information publicly available regarding the LIV Golf Promotion event; it is determined to be a qualifying event only and not a part of an unauthorized series,” a PGA Tour spokesman told Sports Illustrated.

“Therefore, the LIV Golf Promotion event is not categorized as an 'unauthorized tournament.' This classification is subject to change should the details of the event change.”

It is worth noting that, following the news of the merger and the terms of the 'framework agreement', the PGA Tour and Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia have until December 31st to finalise the agreement with the option to extend, but it is unclear as to whether that will happen.

So, what is the event that the PGA Tour are allowing their players to play in? Well, it will take place on the 8th - 10th December over four rounds in three days. Offering a total purse of $1.5 million, the top three finishers will receive $200,000, $150,000 and $100,000, as well as full membership to the 2024 LIV Golf League.

Entry is reportedly just $25 and all professional players are guaranteed at least $5,000 in prize money, that is including those who do not make the cut on the first day. What's more, amateurs will receive a guaranteed $1000, regardless of where they finish.

As of writing, it is unclear as to which players have entered, but it will certainly make for interesting viewing when the full list is revealed nearer the time. Many LIV pros are super curious to find out about the tournament, with 2010 US Open champion, Graeme McDowell, stating: "Yeah, I think it is a little different in the LIV locker room, as we don’t want to be there because if you are there then you have a problem! But I think it is an exciting opportunity, it is a unique format and it is going to be an exciting weekend’s golf."