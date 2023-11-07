Fenway Sports Chief Confirms PGA Tour Talks Amid 'Monster Offer' Report

Fenway Sports Group's Chairman Tom Werner has confirmed his organization has had "conversations" with the PGA Tour amid a report that FSG had made a "monster" bid to the PGA Tour.

Since the PGA and DP World Tours announced a link up with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, which backs LIV Golf, there have been reports of other investors interested in putting their money behind the PGA Tour - albeit it's unknown whether that is to rival PIF or to work alongside the sovereign wealth fund worth a reported $600bn+.

Werner confirmed that Fenway Sports Group - which also owns Premier League club Liverpool, NHL side Pittsburgh Penguins, MLB outfit Boston Red Sox and the new TGL team Boston Common Golf Club - has been in touch with the PGA Tour while speaking on CNBC's Halftime Report. Werner said that, ultimately, the players "will decide the direction the Tour goes." He had no other comment on any potential bid.

Another company that showed interest in the PGA Tour was Endeavour, with its President and COO recently revealing that its offer was turned down.

"They've officially turned it down," Endeavour President and COO Mark Shapiro told Sportico. "We're big fans of golf, and we'll continue to champion the PGA Tour, but we're not going to be an investor at any level."

The PGA and DP World Tours have until 31st December to finalize the deal with PIF, although there is an expectation that it could be pushed back.

Rory McIlroy, one of the four Boston Common GC players, was also speaking to CNBC where he said he hopes that the PIF is involved in the PGA Tour's future to help bring the game back together.

"Obviously, there’s been other suitors that have been involved and offering their services and their help. But hopefully, when this is all said and done, I sincerely hope that the PIF are involved and we can bring the game of golf back together."

Last week, journalist and author of the new book 'LIV and Let Die', Alan Shipnuck wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the PGA Tour/LIV Golf framework deal was "falling apart" from what he had been hearing on Wall Street and in Silicon Valley from sources close to the deal.

Shipnuck also claimed that FSG had put in "a monster bid to usurp the PIF".

From talking to folks on Wall St. and in Silicon Valley who are close to the deal, the framework agreement is falling apart. Fenway Sports Group has put in a monster bid to usurp the PIF. It looks increasingly likely we go back to LIV vs. the Tour. https://t.co/jfAvBO4B9yNovember 2, 2023 See more

It remains to be seen if FSG did indeed submit a bid to the PGA Tour and if so, whether it was to "usurp" the PIF or work alongside it.