'A Shame' LIV Golf Ryder Cup Legends 'Off The Table' - Luke Donald
The European Ryder Cup captain also stated that he's 'always tried to concentrate on players that, week in, week out, are committed to try and make the Ryder Cup'
The European Ryder Cup side has taken somewhat of a hit over the past month. After the DP World Tour won its February arbitration hearing against a number of its members who play in LIV Golf, many of those who joined the Saudi-backed circuit resigned their membership after fines and suspensions were issued.
Obviously, the news has affected Team Europe, with many legends of the Ryder Cup, like Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter not eligible to feature in either a playing or captaincy role. However, that's now by-the-by and, as current European Ryder Cup captain, Luke Donald, stated in a press conference at the PGA Championship, "ultimately, that was their decision."
Donald, who took over the role after Henrik Stenson joined the LIV circuit back in July 2022, spoke ahead of the second Major of the year, with the former World No.1 stating: "As I said a couple weeks ago, it's a shame that there were some resignations. A lot of these guys have built their legacy around the DP World Tour and their participation and everything with the Ryder Cup. Ultimately, that was their decision and, unfortunately they're off the table now for selection purposes for myself."
He went on to add: "As I said, I've always tried to concentrate on looking at all the players that week in, week out are committed to try and make that Ryder Cup and that hasn't changed. My situation is what it is. I've got to always take what I have in front of me and kind of go forward. I'm still excited about all the players we have on offer, both rookies and established players, and I think our team will be very good."
Along with Team Europe, Team USA have also lost a number of individuals to LIV, with the likes of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau all leaving the PGA Tour to pursue their venture elsewhere. Although the PGA Tour has imposed sanctions on these players, they are, theoretically, available to qualify or get picked for the American side, something which Donald hasn't spoken about with opposition captain, Zach Johnson.
"I think in terms of what Zach is doing and his options, I think that's kind of his call," claimed Donald. "Whether LIV players play on his team, again, I haven't really talked to him much about it as a captains' agreement. Let's not forget there's still LIV players that can still play on my team. They're still eligible if they're members of the Tour and were born in Europe. That is still a possibility for some guys...
"To be honest, I think that the team selections should be pretty separate. I'm in charge of the European team and what's best for us, and he's in charge of the US Team and what's best for him. I think that's just how it should be."
Getting underway at the end of September, there is still plenty of golf to be played between now and the first tee shot at Marco Simone. However, one thing that Donald openly admitted is that there will likely be rookies on his team, with the 45-year-old explaining that "there's a lot of different factors that go into it, but we'll have to see what the makeup is," adding later, "I probably won't go into names, but I think it's always good to see how potential rookies do in Major championships."
