LIV Golf Agrees Six-Year Extension To Adelaide Event With Immediate Plans For New Host Course

The LIV Golf League and South Australia government have announced that Adelaide will be the exclusive home of the PIF-backed circuit in Australia until at least 2031.

Adelaide has welcomed LIV during the 54-hole competition's first three trips Down Under, beginning in 2023 when Talor Gooch claimed victory.

In each event so far, the Australian leg has been the most intensely supported LIV tournament all season with roughly 100,000 supporters watching throughout the week.

Confirming that South Australia's state capital would continue its hosting role for at least the next six years prior to Joaquin Niemann's comeback victory on Sunday, current LIV CEO Scott O'Neil, his predecessor and LIV board member Greg Norman, and South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas made the announcement to hoards of fans surrounding LIV's 'Watering Hole' at The Grange's par-3 12th.

O'Neil said: "This event is the embodiment of what LIV Golf represents: the biggest stars, the best courses, unmatched experiences, and of course, the best fans in the world.

“Thank you to Premier Peter Malinauskas for his leadership and commitment to LIV Golf for the long term. LIV Golf Adelaide is our showcase and brings the vision for all our events across the globe to life.

"We couldn’t be more thrilled to honor what this community has helped us build over the last three years through a partnership that will take it to even greater heights for years to come.”

As part of the tournament's future, LIV Golf Adelaide will move away from The Grange in the years to come and head to North Adelaide Golf Club, which is set for a considerable redevelopment with a totally redesigned championship course - courtesy of Norman.

The South Australia government and Adelaide City Council have committed to setting aside funds with which they hope to "transform the facility into one of the world’s best public golf courses." Under the plans, a new driving range and practice facilities are set to be built at North Adelaide GC as well as including space for temporary tournament infrastructure.

Per a LIV Golf press release, LIV Golf Adelaide has contributed $136 million to the South Australian economy in its first two years while also winning 'World's Best Golf Event' at the World Golf Awards two years in a row.

Regarding the announcement, Norman said: “I’ve dreamed of building a global golf league for 30 years. LIV Golf Adelaide is the realization of what LIV Golf can be around the world.

"I want to thank Premier Peter Malinauskas, a friend and an incredible leader for South Australia. What LIV Golf has built has never been done before, changing the sport for the better while having a lasting impact on communities like Adelaide.

"I’m honored to design a world-class course that will benefit current and future generations here in Australia."

Meanwhile, Malinauskas added: “LIV Golf has brought significant global attention to South Australia – and I am delighted to confirm that we have secured the rights to host LIV Golf in Adelaide until 2031.

"But more than that, I’m thrilled that we will be delivering something truly unique – world golf on the doorstep of one of the world’s most beautiful cities. Nestled in the stunning Adelaide Park Lands, the North Adelaide Golf Course is a stunning platform on which to showcase our city to the rest of the world.

"The investments we’re making will deliver a high-quality outcome for our Park Lands, improvements for members of the public who want to play at North Adelaide, and importantly, provide a new home for the growth of LIV Golf Adelaide."