LIV Golf Agrees Six-Year Extension To Adelaide Event With Immediate Plans For New Host Course
The LIV Golf League and South Australia government have agreed a deal for the PIF-backed circuit to host an event in Adelaide until 2031
The LIV Golf League and South Australia government have announced that Adelaide will be the exclusive home of the PIF-backed circuit in Australia until at least 2031.
Adelaide has welcomed LIV during the 54-hole competition's first three trips Down Under, beginning in 2023 when Talor Gooch claimed victory.
In each event so far, the Australian leg has been the most intensely supported LIV tournament all season with roughly 100,000 supporters watching throughout the week.
Confirming that South Australia's state capital would continue its hosting role for at least the next six years prior to Joaquin Niemann's comeback victory on Sunday, current LIV CEO Scott O'Neil, his predecessor and LIV board member Greg Norman, and South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas made the announcement to hoards of fans surrounding LIV's 'Watering Hole' at The Grange's par-3 12th.
O'Neil said: "This event is the embodiment of what LIV Golf represents: the biggest stars, the best courses, unmatched experiences, and of course, the best fans in the world.
The scenes on the 18th 😍#LIVGolfAdelaide pic.twitter.com/vuKZCXHpwqFebruary 16, 2025
“Thank you to Premier Peter Malinauskas for his leadership and commitment to LIV Golf for the long term. LIV Golf Adelaide is our showcase and brings the vision for all our events across the globe to life.
"We couldn’t be more thrilled to honor what this community has helped us build over the last three years through a partnership that will take it to even greater heights for years to come.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
As part of the tournament's future, LIV Golf Adelaide will move away from The Grange in the years to come and head to North Adelaide Golf Club, which is set for a considerable redevelopment with a totally redesigned championship course - courtesy of Norman.
The South Australia government and Adelaide City Council have committed to setting aside funds with which they hope to "transform the facility into one of the world’s best public golf courses." Under the plans, a new driving range and practice facilities are set to be built at North Adelaide GC as well as including space for temporary tournament infrastructure.
Per a LIV Golf press release, LIV Golf Adelaide has contributed $136 million to the South Australian economy in its first two years while also winning 'World's Best Golf Event' at the World Golf Awards two years in a row.
Regarding the announcement, Norman said: “I’ve dreamed of building a global golf league for 30 years. LIV Golf Adelaide is the realization of what LIV Golf can be around the world.
"I want to thank Premier Peter Malinauskas, a friend and an incredible leader for South Australia. What LIV Golf has built has never been done before, changing the sport for the better while having a lasting impact on communities like Adelaide.
"I’m honored to design a world-class course that will benefit current and future generations here in Australia."
Meanwhile, Malinauskas added: “LIV Golf has brought significant global attention to South Australia – and I am delighted to confirm that we have secured the rights to host LIV Golf in Adelaide until 2031.
"But more than that, I’m thrilled that we will be delivering something truly unique – world golf on the doorstep of one of the world’s most beautiful cities. Nestled in the stunning Adelaide Park Lands, the North Adelaide Golf Course is a stunning platform on which to showcase our city to the rest of the world.
"The investments we’re making will deliver a high-quality outcome for our Park Lands, improvements for members of the public who want to play at North Adelaide, and importantly, provide a new home for the growth of LIV Golf Adelaide."
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Genesis Invitational 2025 Final Round Tee Times
Patrick Rodgers is hunting a first PGA Tour title in his 284th start, but he has Ludvig Aberg and Denny McCarthy for company close behind...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tiger Woods Announces Competitive Return Date Following Mother's Death
The 15-time Major champion pulled out of the event at Torrey Pines following the death of his mother, Kultida, but is planning a quick return to the game
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Faultless Joaquin Niemann Pounces On Duo's Mistakes To Win Dramatic LIV Golf Adelaide Title
The Chilean posted a bogey-free final round of 65 at The Grange to reach 13-under and claim his third LIV Golf League victory
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golf CEO Reveals Upcoming Talks With LPGA Tour On Potential Involvement In Women's Game
Scott O'Neil has confirmed to Australian Golf Digest that he will hold talks with interim LPGA commissioner Liz Moore
By Mike Hall Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Uses Fan's Balcony During Chaotic LIV Golf Adelaide Second Round
The US Open champion endured a chaotic second round at LIV Golf Adelaide, as he was forced to take to a balcony to get a yardage at the par 5 13th
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Why Australia Deserves To Have A Big Part In Golf's New Global Future
With golf possibly looking at a more global schedule in the future, we look at why Australia simply has to be at the forefront of those plans
By Paul Higham Published
-
Watch: Patrick Reed Sends Watering Hole Wild With LIV Golf Adelaide Ace
Patrick Reed sent the LIV Golf Adelaide fans wild when he hit a hole-in-one at the Watering Hole at the Grange Golf Club
By Paul Higham Published
-
Adam Scott Explains How President Trump Can Speed Up PGA Tour-PIF Deal
Adam Scott says Donald Trump's intervention can be a big positive for the PGA Tour-PIF deal - especially regarding the ongoing Department Of Justice investigation
By Paul Higham Published
-
‘He’s The Ultimate Dealmaker’ - Jay Monahan Confident President Trump Can Reunite Golf
Jay Monahan says "ultimate dealmaker" Donald Trump can help speed things along in the PGA Tour-PIF deal, after saying he held a productive meeting with the US President
By Paul Higham Published
-
Adelaide Premier Claims Australian Golf Was ‘Looked Over And Ignored’ Before LIV Golf
Speaking at LIV Golf Adelaide, the city's Premier Peter Malinauskas claimed that one of the main reasons for the League's success in the country is due to it being starved of top-level golf
By Matt Cradock Published