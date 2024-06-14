Francesco Molinari Makes US Open Cut With Hole-In-One At Final Hole
Playing the par 3 ninth, his final hole of the day, Francesco Molinari made an ace to make the cut on the five-over-par number
The US Open at Pinehurst No.2 was throwing up an exceptional second round, with the leaders vying for the top spot and players trying to make it into the weekend at the richest Major event golf has ever seen.
Sitting at seven-over-par, former Champion Golfer of the Year, Francesco Molinari, would need a miracle at the par 3 ninth, his final hole of the day, to make the weekend... However, that's exactly what the Italian did, with a hole-in-one meaning he made the cut on the five-over-par number!
💥 ACE ON THE LAST TO GET INSIDE THE PROJECTED CUT! 💥@F_Molinari with the ultimate do or die moment! pic.twitter.com/XoqmvaDNpiJune 14, 2024
Starting on the back nine, the 41-year-old made bogeys at the 15th and 16th for a two-over 37, with Molinari needing a level-par back nine to likely make the weekend in North Carolina.
Birdieing the first, his 10th of the round, back-to-back bogeys at the second and third followed, with another bogey at the treacherous eighth all-but putting Molinari out of a spot in the weekend... Or so we thought!
Playing the par 3 ninth, which had already yielded an ace from Ryder Cup star, Sepp Straka, Molinari stood up and fired his mid-iron approach at the flag and, as it landed on the green, it rolled towards the flag and dropped into the cup for an ace and a five-over tournament total, a score that put the Major winner inside the cut line.
The hole-in-one is the 53rd in US Open history and just the fourth at Pinehurst No.2. Previously, Zach Johnson and Peter Jacobsen had only managed the feat in North Carolina but, following Straka's ace and Molinari's, it now means four hole-in-ones have been made at the iconic venue.
