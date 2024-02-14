8 Takeaways From Tiger Woods’ First Press Conference Of 2024

Tiger Woods makes his first PGA Tour start of 2024 at the Genesis Invitational - a tournament he also hosts. That will mark the culmination of a busy week for the 15-time Major winner, who has also announced the launch of his new clothing line Sun Day Red.

With the prospect of a busy year ahead following successful surgery on his ankle, he spoke to the media before the Riviera Country Club event. Here are eight takeaways from Woods’ first press conference of 2024.

A PGA Tour/PIF Deal Is No Longer Essential

Tiger Woods doesn't think a deal between the PGA Tour and PIF is essential (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now that Woods is a Player Director of the PGA Tour Policy Board, he has more say in the future of the circuit than before, and he offered his take on the investment of SSG, saying: "They're unbelievable leaders. At the time that we need great leadership going forward, I think this elicits that."

At one point, the deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) behind LIV Golf had seemed the only option for the PGA Tour, but Woods suggested a deal would now merely a bonus, given that new backing.

He continued: "Ultimately we would like to have PIF be a part of our tour and a part of our product. Financially, we don't right now, and the monies that they have come to the table with and what we initially had agreed to in the framework agreement, those are all the same numbers. Anything beyond this is going to be obviously over and above. We're in a position right now, hopefully we can make our product better in the short term and long term."

‘A "W" Would Be Nice’

Tiger Woods is playing the Genesis Invitational for victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods may be short of competitive action over the last 12 months, but if there was any doubt about his motivation for competing at the tournament, he put that to bed straight away when asked what he hoped to get out of it.

He said: "A nice W would be nice, right? I haven't ever won this event. I played in this event since '92 and the years I've played I still have never won this event. Hopefully I can figure something out and get myself in there in contention and maybe get a W at the end of the week."

'I Don't Ever Want To Stop Playing'

Tiger Woods has revealed he still loves golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

In recent years, Woods has played down his chances of competing over the long term, but he struck a different tone now, saying he never wanted to give it up. He said. "I still love competing, I love playing, I love being a part of the game of golf. This is the game of a lifetime and I don't ever want to stop playing.

"I love being able to compete, I love being able to enjoy different conversations from across time. For instance, like today, to be able to play with two great athletes, the cross-pollination doesn't happen with other sports. And this game, I love that and I don't ever want to lose that."

Why He’s Not Won The Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods has never won the Genesis Invitational (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite that, the subject turned to one of the big mysteries of Woods’ career - how, despite 82 PGA Tour wins, one of those hasn't come at the Genesis Invitational. The 48-year-old seemed as perplexed as everyone, but did offer some thoughts as to why he has yet to master a course he grew up close to.

"I have traditionally not putted well here. This is a fader's delight, most of the holes are, for a righty, run left to right. I've driven it well here. There are small greens and traditionally throughout my entire career my iron game has been pretty good, but I have never really gotten hot with the putter at this course.

"It is frustrating in the sense that this is a golf course that has been to me been very comfortable visually. As I said, it's a fader's delight from the tee shots and I have, as I said, been a pretty good iron player, but for some reason I just haven't put it together at this event other than one time with a chance. For some reason it just hasn't happened. Hopefully, it will be this week."

He's Moving On Without The 'TW' Logo On His New Apparel

Tiger Woods is moving on from the "TW" logo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the announcement of his Sun Day Red clothing brand after his split from Nike, one of the questions was over what would happen to the famous TW logo. After all, it has been seen on Woods' cap and apparel for two decades.

While many wondered if it would come back, Woods confirmed he was happy to move on without it. "I don't want it back, I've moved on," he said. "This is a transition in my life. I've moved on to Sun Day Red and we're looking forward to building a brand that elicits excitement and is transformative."

He Has Adjusted His Sun Day Red Shoes

Tiger Woods has revealed he's adjusted his Sun Day Red shoes to accommodate Riviera Country Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

Considering Woods’ serious ankle injury that required subtalar fusion surgery, there is plenty of interest in his footwear at the event. With Sun Day Red now confirmed, he was first spotted wearing the brand’s shoes during a practice round earlier in the week.

However, Woods admitted he’d had one or two teething problems with them. "As far as the shoes go, had to make a slight adjustment yesterday, was putting some nails in for traction," he explained.

"Being at home in Florida and testing in Florida was very different than coming out here and playing off a slope and playing off of wet grass and having the traction I needed. So I put some nails in yesterday and it's been working."

Why He Chose Lance Bennett As His New Caddie

Tiger Woods has been impressed by new caddie Lance Bennett (Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods will have a new caddie on the bag this week, almost a year after parting ways with long-term looper Joe LaCava, and he explained what had inspired his decision to turn to Matt Kuchar’s former bagman.

He said: "I've had a great relationship with him over the years... Very down to earth, very loyal and how he conversated through the years, I've also taken notice of that. We've had the same type of feels in how we look at the golf course and how we read putts, they're very similar. I think it's a great -- we're going to be a great team and look forward to the challenge."

He Has To Be Adaptable With His Swing

Tiger Woods has admitted he needs to be adaptable with his swing (Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods also detailed what he's working on with his swing nowadays, and started by saying hitting the ball flush is key.

He said: "I think that more than anything, that I try and do from a technical standpoint is making sure I can still hit the golf ball flush and solid. I don't have the same speed I used to have, I don't have the ability to practice the same amount of hours, but I still do work on making sure that I can hit the ball on the middle of the face."

However, he then revealed he isn't able to maintain a consistent swing anymore. He continued: "One of the reasons I don't have a choice right now, my body day to day, week to week just looks kind of different.

"I can't really model myself or fit any kind of model - a lot of it's my hands and my feel. I built this golf swing the last few years, four, five years based on my hands and what that feels like. What that looks like, I don't - sometimes it doesn't look pretty, but I can still hit the ball flush."