7 Big Names Who Missed The Sony Open In Hawaii Cut

After The Sentry, the PGA Tour moves to the Sony Open in Hawaii and, at the halfway stage, 42 players sit within five shots of a two-way tie for the lead.

Currently, Patrick Fishburn and Denny McCarthy are 10-under-par, with a three-way tie for second at nine-under just behind. Amongst those in the chasing pack are the likes of Zach Johnson and Sepp Straka, as well as Tom Kim and Brian Harman.

McCarthy is searching for his first PGA Tour title (Image credit: Getty Images)

A number of big names are in contention going into the weekend but, with a cut in place at Waialae Country Club, we must say goodbye to some individuals who failed to make the three-under-par cutline.

Amongst the names are a number of recent PGA Tour winners, such as Patton Kizzire and Rafael Campos, whilst multiple Presidents Cup stars and upcoming names in the sport failed to make the weekend in Hawaii.

Below, we take a look at which players missed out in Honolulu.

Billy Horschel (-2)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The American enjoyed an excellent return to form in 2024, claiming the Corales Puntacana Championship on the PGA Tour and BMW PGA Championship via a playoff against Rory McIlroy and Thriston Lawrence on the DP World Tour.

However, following a 51st place finish at The Sentry last week, Horschel fired rounds of 71 and 67 to finish two-under and one back of the cut. Although the 38-year-old hasn't made the strongest starts to the year, he will no doubt come to the fray as 2025 wears on.

Byeong-Hun An (-2)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An produced a fine run of form at the end of 2024, claiming the Genesis Championship in his home country of South Korea in October.

Firing a 16-under total to finish in a tie for 32nd at The Sentry, An would rue a two-over-par first round of 72 at the Sony Open in Hawaii and, despite a four-under 66 on Friday, the 33-year-old missed the cut by one.

Si Woo Kim (-2)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim won this event back in 2023 and, coming into the tournament, was amongst the favorites to lift the title. However, the 29-year-old could only card rounds of 71 and 67 to be amongst the high number of players at two-under.

Like An, Kim finished in a share of 32nd last week at Kapalua Plantation Course but, at Waialae Country Club, the South Korean couldn't make the weekend, missing his first cut since the RSM Classic in November.

Daniel Berger (-2)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another player to finish at the two-under mark is Daniel Berger, who fired two one-under-par rounds of 69 to miss the cut by one stroke.

The American produced a superb run of form at the tail-end of 2024, finishing seventh at the Sanderson Farms Championship and runner-up at the RSM Classic. However, the two-under total meant a first missed cut since September.

Corey Conners (-1)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Conners had been one of the favorites coming into the Sony Open in Hawaii, but the Canadian could only card rounds of 72 and 67 to miss the cut by two strokes.

Sitting amongst the likes of Campos and Davis Thompson at one-under, Conners finished in a share of fifth at last week's Sentry, but couldn't replicate that form, missing his first cut since the 2023 US Open.

Luke Clanton (a) (-1)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Clanton has been making waves in the professional world after a 2024 that included two runner-up finishes and four top 10s.

The amateur star was on our shortlist for 2024 Amateur of the Year but, to start 2025, Clanton would miss a first cut since the 3M Open, as rounds of 69 and 70 meant he ended at one-under.

Mackenzie Hughes (+8)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hughes finished in a tie for sixth at his last event, the Nedbank Golf Challenge, but an out of character performance of 73 and 75 meant he finished at eight-over-par.

The Canadian hadn't missed a cut since the 2024 US Open, producing four top 10s in his last five starts. However, 10 bogeys and just two birdies over 36 holes meant Hughes wouldn't be around for the weekend.