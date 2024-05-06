Talor Gooch One Of Two LIV Golfers Given Special Invite To PGA Championship
The 2023 individual champion will tee it up alongside David Puig at the Major, two months after Joaquin Niemann confirmed he would also appear after receiving a special invite
After Joaquin Niemann revealed he had received a special invitation to the PGA Championship, it has now been confirmed that two more LIV golfers will appear at the Valhalla Major via the same route.
Talor Gooch and David Puig are the latest to accept a special invitation to the event from the PGA of America.
Although not an official means of qualification, typically, everyone in the world’s top 100 makes it into the field for the tournaments. However, because LIV Golf is unable to offer world ranking points, neither Gooch nor Puig was ranked highly enough to book their place at the event automatically. Nevertheless, each has shown plenty of excellent form to warrant a spot.
Gooch may be ranked 644th in the world, but he has been one of the standout players on the big-money circuit for over a year.
The American won the 2023 Individual Championship helped by three victories, while he is again competing well this season. He is currently placed eighth in the standings after three top-10 finishes from the seven tournaments so far, including fourth at the most recent event at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.
Gooch announced the news on his social media platforms, writing: "I'm looking forward to Valhalla next week! Thank you for the invitation @PGA. See y'all there.”
Looking forward to Valhalla next week!Thank you for the invitation @PGA 🙏🏼 See y'all there. pic.twitter.com/0Rcm652KMPMay 6, 2024
The invitation comes just days after Gooch confirmed he wouldn’t be attempting to qualify for the third Major of the year, the US Open. His PGA Championship appearance will be just his second at the tournament after a T20 in 2022.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Per Tengolf, Puig has also accepted a special invite to appear. Even though he has largely struggled in LIV Golf events this season and sits 43rd in its individual standings, it has been a different story on the Asian Tour, where the Spaniard has appeared regularly when he has had the opportunity to do so.
In 2024, he has made four Asian Tour appearances, and claimed one victory, at the IRS Prima Malaysian Open, among three other top 10 finishes, most recently with fifth at April’s Saudi Open.
Puig would have been hoping that his start at Riyadh Golf Club would take him into the world’s top 100. However, he remains six places beneath the threshold.
Nevertheless, that has been a remarkable rise up the rankings despite his limited opportunities to accumulate the points. When he joined LIV Golf in 2022, Puig was ranked 2,819th, but he is one of the very few players who has seen his ranking rise rather than take a dramatic tumble.
The invitation means Puig is now set to make his PGA Championship debut and just his second Major appearance after a T39 at last year’s US Open.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Ludvig Aberg Withdraws From Wells Fargo Championship Due To Knee Issue
The Swede has withdrawn from the Quail Hollow event to allow additional rest before the PGA Championship
By Mike Hall Published
-
The Amateur Playing In His Seventh Major And Third Masters This Week
Career amateur Stewart Hagestad has made it back to Augusta National after another US Mid-Am victory
By Elliott Heath Published
-
LIV Golf Appoints Pepsi Senior Executive As Chief Marketing Officer
Former PepsiCo senior executive Adam Harter has been appointed LIV Golf’s new Chief Marketing Officer
By Mike Hall Published
-
Greg Norman Insists LIV Golf Will Still Be In Operation After Prospective PGA Tour Deal And 'Well Past' Death Of 'Young' Yasir Al-Rumayyan
The LIV Golf CEO was discussing the circuit's future amid a potential deal between its backers - the Saudi PIF - and the PGA Tour, in an exclusive interview with Bloomberg
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
5 Talking Points You Might Have Missed From The Final Round Of LIV Golf Singapore
Brooks Koepka just about held off Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman to land his fourth LIV Golf Individual title - but what else happened on Sunday at Sentosa Golf Club?...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Brooks Koepka Warms Up For PGA Championship Defence By Sealing LIV Golf Singapore Victory
The American shot a final-round 68 at Sentosa Golf Club to win his fourth individual LIV Golf title
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golf Announces Rules For Upcoming Mid-Season Transfer Window
LIV Golf has finally announced the rules for the mid-season transfer window, which will open following the event in Singapore
By Ben Fleming Published
-
LIV Golfers 'Good Enough To Get In' Are Welcome At US Open 'With Open Arms'
USGA boss Mike Whan will welcome LIV Golf players with open arms into the US Open - if they are good enough to qualify
By Paul Higham Published
-
Phil Can Still Thrill - Watch Mickelson Smoke A Driver Off The Deck At LIV Golf Singapore
Phil Mickelson showed he can still be box office viewing with a pure driver off the deck in Singapore
By Paul Higham Published
-
Two Thirds Of The Entire LIV Field Hoping To Join Tiger Woods At US Open By Entering Final Qualifying
There are 35 LIV Golf League players who have entered Final Qualifying for the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst
By Paul Higham Published