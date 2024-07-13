7 Big Names To Miss The Cut At The Amundi Evian Championship
The fourth women's Major of 2024 has made it to the halfway stage, with a number of big names set to head home for the weekend
Following a weather delay late on Friday that forced a Saturday finish to round two, play was eventually completed with Ayaka Furue leading the way at 12-under-par, two shots clear of Stephanie Kyriacou and Patty Tavatanakit.
An LPGA Tour winner, Furue is searching for her first Major scalp and biggest win of her career at the Amundi Evian Championship, with the 24-year-old enjoying a fine run of form in 2024 that has seen her claim eight top 10 finishes in her last 16 starts.
Behind Furue are Kyriacou and Tavatanakit, with both players 10-under-par following strong first and second rounds. So far, in 2024, Kyriacou has yet to claim a top 10 finish on the LPGA Tour, with her best result being a tie for 12th at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, whilst Tavatanakit will be hoping to add a second Major to her CV.
Along with the pair, recently turned professional, Ingrid Lindbland is eight-under and four back, whilst the likes of Georgia Hall, Jin Young Ko and defending champion, Celine Boutier, are also in and around the top 10.
Although a number of big names made it into Saturday and Sunday's play, there were also some big players who failed to make the weekend's action in France, as Major winners and Solheim Cup stars missed the level-par cutline.
Atthaya Thitikul (+1)
The former World No.1 carded rounds of 71 and 72 to finish one-over-par and one shot back of the cutline. Sitting at level-par following her first round, the 21-year-old made a hot start on Friday, birdieing her first two holes...
However, in her next 16 holes, Thitikul made three birdies and six bogeys to finish with a one-over 72 and just a second missed cut of 2024. Although Thitikul didn't make the cut, she has still had an excellent year, with one victory and five top 10s.
Leona Maguire (+2)
Maguire carded back-to-back 72s to miss her fourth cut of 2024, with the Solheim Cup star also missing her first weekend at the Amundi Evian Championship. The missed cut comes just a week after the 29-year-old claimed her first Ladies European Tour victory with a one-stroke win at the Aramco Team Series London event.
Yuka Saso (+4)
Yuka Saso came into the tournament with some great form following her second US Women's Open victory in 2024. However, the 23-year-old could only card rounds of 71 and 75 to miss the cut by four shots.
Following her level-par first round, Saso made three bogeys and one double during her first six holes on Friday and, despite managing three birdies to close out her front nine, she could only make seven pars and two bogeys on the back nine for a four-over round of 75.
Charley Hull (+6)
The English star battled back valiantly during her second round but, ultimately, Hull couldn't recover from an eight-over-par 79 first round as she missed her first LPGA cut of the year.
Having withdrawn from last week's Aramco Team Series London with injury, Hull made four birdies, 10 bogeys and one double on Thursday. However, the 28-year-old improved by 10 strokes on Friday, as she carded six birdies and four bogeys for a two-under 69.
Megan Khang (+7)
Following a mixed run of form in 2024, Khang carded rounds of 73 and 76 to miss the cut by seven strokes, making it her fifth missed weekend of the year.
During the first day, the American made two bogeys and 16 pars, with a big day needed as she went in search of a weekend appearance. However, Khang was unable to improve on Friday, as she carded two birdies and seven bogeys for a four-over 76.
Carlota Ciganda (+8)
The Solheim Cup hero's struggle for form continued at the Amundi Evian Championship, as Ciganda carded an 80 on Friday to miss her third consecutive cut of 2024.
Having sat one-under following a 70 on Thursday, Ciganda made back-to-back bogeys on her first two holes, as a triple bogey at the third put her five-over for the day. Needing to recover, the Spaniard made just two birdies and six bogeys over her final 15 holes to comfortably miss the cut.
A Lim Kim (+9)
The 2020 US Women's Open winner had a week to forget in France, as a 76 and 75 gave Kim a nine-over-par tournament total and fourth missed cut of the year.
Last year, Kim finished in a share of third in this tournament but, after a five-over first day that included three double bogeys, the South Korean made just two birdies and six bogeys for a four-over-par 75.
