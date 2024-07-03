Charley Hull Forced To Withdraw From Aramco Team Series London
The English star only played a handful of holes at Centurion Club before pulling out of the PIF-backed competition
English star Charley Hull has been forced to withdraw from the Aramco Team Series London event at Centurion Club due to injury early on the first morning.
Hull had only played six holes at the English venue before being forced to pull out of the tournament on medical grounds after consultation with a physiotherapist.
The World No.8 was playing in a group with teammates Annabel Dimmock and Christine Wolf. Hull - the squad's captain - chose close friend and compatriot Dimmock with the final pick pre-tournament, while the Austrian golfer was randomly assigned along with an amateur player.
The Ladies European Tour (LET) event is taking place between Wednesday, July 3 and Friday, July 5, with 36 teams of three professionals and one amateur battling it out on day one and two before a final day shoot-out for the pros.
The Aramco Team Series London is the third of five events on the global team series, with an Asian event in October to be announced ahead of the finale in Riyadh in November.
Hull is the latest huge name to withdraw from the event after World No.1 Nelly Korda was bitten by a dog in Seattle last month and had to remain in the US for treatment and recovery purposes.
According to fellow American Alison Lee, the reigning Aramco Team Series London individual champion had been attacked outside "a random coffee shop" by an animal she didn't know - an ordeal Lee was all too familiar with having been bitten by her boyfriend's rescue dog, 'Bear' back in January.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Lee said: “She asked me a lot about what my symptoms were when I got my dog bite. My dog bite got seriously infected, so I was actually hospitalised for three days.
"But yeah, it's an unfortunate circumstance and definitely scary. She got bitten by a dog that she didn't know, it was just at a random coffee shop. I am hoping for a speedy recovery for her.”
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
9 Big Names Missing The 2024 Open
Which big names haven't quite managed to qualify for this year's Open Championship at Royal Troon?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Fellow Dog-Bite Victim Alison Lee Explains Nelly Korda’s Own Incident Ahead Of Aramco Team Series London
The World No.1 was forced to miss the event at Centurion Club after being bitten by a dog she didn't know outside "a random coffee shop" in the US
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Fellow Dog-Bite Victim Alison Lee Explains Nelly Korda’s Own Incident Ahead Of Aramco Team Series London
The World No.1 was forced to miss the event at Centurion Club after being bitten by a dog she didn't know outside "a random coffee shop" in the US
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
World No.1 Nelly Korda Out Of London Title Defense After Being 'Bitten By Dog'
The World No.1 was due to defend her Aramco Team Series title next week but will need treatment for a dog bite, she revealed
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Women In Golf Awards Date And Venue Announced
This year's Women in Golf Awards ceremony will take place on November 28th at Foxhills
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Dow Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol play for a record purse in the LPGA Tour’s unique team event at Midland Country Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
11 Big Names From Women’s Golf To Miss The Olympics
The women’s Olympic golf field has been finalized, with some of the biggest names, including all the world’s top 10, heading to Paris – but some high-profile players are missing out
By Mike Hall Published
-
Lexi Thompson’s Final Tournament Start Confirmed Before Retirement From Full-Time Golf
The LPGA Tour star has been confirmed for the second edition of December's mixed event, the Grant Thornton Invitational, where she will play alongside Rickie Fowler
By Mike Hall Published
-
Women’s Olympic Golf Field Confirmed – Every Player In The World’s Top 10 Set For Paris 2024
The women’s field for Paris 2024 has been confirmed, with 60 players representing 33 nations at Le Golf National
By Mike Hall Published
-
Amy Yang Claims Maiden Major Victory In 75th Start At KPMG Women's PGA Championship
After a 17-year wait, Amy Yang claimed her first Major scalp at Sahalee Country Club, as a final round 72 gave her a three shot victory
By Matt Cradock Published