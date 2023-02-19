2023 Genesis Invitational Final-Round Odds and Live Picks

There’s nobody hotter than Jon Rahm in the golf world right row. Sure, Scottie Scheffler notched a win at last weekend’s WM Phoenix Open, but Rahm’s on pace to secure his third win already this calendar year.

The Spaniard shot six-under on Saturday, giving him a three-stroke cushion over second-place Max Homa (-12). Rahm’s the betting favorite heading into the final round, coming in at -275 to win the event.

The biggest move on Saturday belongs to Denny McCarthy, who shot a -7, pushing him to seven-under for the weekend. Five players went four-under, including Tiger Woods, who moved into 26th at -3.

It should be an intriguing Sunday at the Riviera; let’s dive into my top two bets for the final 18 holes.

GENESIS INVITATIONAL PICKS

Jon Rahm To Beat Collin Morikawa In Round Four (-115) Bet $100 to collect $186. To get the best odds for this pick, head over to DraftKings now

Barring a major collapse, like Collin Morikawa’s six-stroke blown lead at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January, Jon Rahm should wrap up this victory with ease on Sunday. Oh, and by the way, Rahm was the one who logged a -10 effort to edge out Morikawa at Kapalua and win the Tournament of Champions.

Now, obviously, Rahm can’t ship it in as he’s just three strokes ahead of Homa entering Sunday. I don’t expect him to take his foot off the gas at all, and I think he’s come in under par once again.

As for Morikawa, he shot 66-68-72 over his first three rounds and sits at -7 heading into the final day. His +1 round on Saturday makes me wary, especially considering he’s known to get the jitters on Sunday.

Ultimately, it’s just tough to bet against Rahm in any capacity right now. So considering Morikawa’s coming off an ugly round yesterday, I’ll fade him on Sunday.

Tony Finau Top 20 Finish (+400) Bet $100 to collect $500. To get the best odds for this pick, head over to DraftKings now

I don’t think we can officially call it a longshot, but I also don’t know anyone who would turn up their nose at a +400 payout. I’m locking in Tony Finau at 4/1 to climb the ladder and place inside the top 20.

The American has hovered around even all weekend, logging 72-69-71 over the first three days. Finau’s currently T45 at -1 overall, putting him three strokes off of eight players who are T18 at -4.

This would be quite the climb for Finau, but I think he’s capable considering the pressure’s off and he can go golf on Sunday. The 33-year-old has found success at Riviera Country Club, posting two runner-ups in the past (2021, 2018).

Furthermore, he's been in spectacular form recently and came into the weekend at 13th in the World Golf Ranking. Ultimately, I think this is an excellent opportunity to take a shot at a guy who’s playing well and knows the course like the back of his hand. Let’s lock in Tony Finau for the top 20.

GENESIS INVITATIONAL ODDS – LIVE ODDS ENTERING SUNDAY