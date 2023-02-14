Tony Finau Admits He Misses LIV Golf Players
The PGA Tour player told TMZ Sports he's not seen his friends who joined the rival circuit in a year
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Ever since the emergence of LIV Golf, there have been questions over whether there is any animosity between players who opted to join circuit and those on other tours.
It was a subject that came into even greater focus in the build-up to January’s Dubai Desert Classic, where Rory McIlroy admitted his friendship with Sergio Garcia can’t be rekindled.
One player who doesn’t have any hard feelings, though is Tony Finau. The American spoke to TMZ Sports (opens in new tab) while he was competing in last week WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale and was asked: “Tony, are you still cool with the LIV guys?” He responsed: “Yeah, oh yeah.”
Finau was then asked who he misses the most, and he replied: “A lot of the international guys I miss – Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer." Then he revealed: "Brooks Koepka’s one of my closest guys on Tour,“ before saying: “I haven’t seen them in literally, like, a year.” When the reporter responded: “Damn, that sucks,” Finau simply admitted: “I know, it does.”
Over a year ago, Finau admitted he'd had an approach from the Saudi-backed organisation, and seemed open-minded about his future at the time, saying: “I mean, yeah, I've been approached just like I think most top guys, as you would expect. I don't have a stance on it yet. I think we're just like everyone, don't really know what's going on with that. But I'm grateful to be on the PGA Tour, it's been an honour for me to have an opportunity to play and display my talent in front of the world on a tour like the PGA Tour, so much history there.”
In the end, he stayed with the PGA Tour and enjoyed a remarkable 2022, where he claimed three victories. This year has not started badly for the 33-year-old either, with two top-10 finishes from his four appearances as his PGA Tour career continues to flourish.
Thankfully for Finau, he shouldn’t have too long to wait until he runs into some of his friends from the PGA Tour's rival. Augusta National announced in December that it will allow LIV Golf players to compete in The Masters. Two of the players Finau mentioned he misses – Ancer and Koepka – qualified, meaning a long overdue catch-up is now less than two months away.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 at the Genesis Invitational as Tiger Woods Returns
To celebrate Tiger Woods' return to the PGA Tour this week at the Genesis Invitational, DraftKings are allowing new users to bet $5, win $150 on their favourite bet this week.
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
Conor Sketches Returns With Hilarious Alternative Full Swing Trailer
The Irish impressionist pokes fun at the likes of Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy in his latest comic golf sketch
By Mike Hall • Published