'Can’t Look Less Cool If I Tried' - Max Homa After Launching Club At Phoenix Open
The American clearly wasn't too proud of his club-throwing antics at the Phoenix Open
Max Homa shared an angry moment on his Twitter feed from the WM Phoenix Open, admitting that he "can't look less cool" if he tried.
The six-time PGA Tour winner was seen in the clip hitting a fairway bunker shot at TPC Scottsdale before fully launching his club in disgust. Homa caught his bunker shot heavy, with it only going 100 yards, before throwing his club into the ground.
"Can't look less cool if I tried," Homa posted on social media after the clip was shared by Riggs from Barstool Sports, following his final round of 72 to finish T39th in the tournament.
Can’t look less cool if I tried https://t.co/bp1p0JFEjKFebruary 12, 2023
Tyrrell Hatton responded to the clip, saying: "Maybe we can have fairway bunker lessons together but il show you how to throw a club properly at the end of it?"
Homa replied with: "I'm nervous already," with DP World Tour player Chris Paisley saying: "Sounds like the sequel to @DPWorldTour ‘Anger management’ is already sorted."
The American, who is not known for his anger, won his sixth PGA Tour title at the Farmers Insurance Open last month and currently ranks at a career-high of 12th in the world.
He will tee it up at Riviera CC in his hometown Genesis Invitational this week, where he won his second PGA Tour title in February 2021. Tiger Woods is set to return to the PGA Tour, both as a player and host, as he tees it up in what is also his hometown event to make his first official start since July's 150th Open at St Andrews.
