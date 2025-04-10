10 Key Masters Terms You Need To Know

We've heard of some people playing Masters drinking games based on when certain Augusta-related terms are mentioned during the coverage.

We don't encourage such behavior, especially given the terms below will come up a lot during Masters week, and that can mean consuming a lot of Azalea cocktails.

Let's focus on what the key Masters terms actually mean, helpful perhaps if this is the first time you find yourself watching the first Major Championship of the season.

AMEN CORNER

Amen Corner is a very popular spot to watch the action (Image credit: Getty Images)

First christened at Augusta National in the late 1950s, Amen Corner is arguably the most famous three-hole stretch of holes in all of golf.

This wonderful trio consists of the par-4 11th, par-3 12th, and the par-5 13th, otherwise known as White Dogwood, Golden Bell, and Azalea.

The phrase was first used by renowned golf writer, Herbert Warren Wind in a Sports Illustrated article in 1958.

From the demanding approach shot on 11 through to the tee shot on 13, a par 5 that will see plenty of eagles and a good number of bogeys and worse, this part of the course never fails to create drama.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In between, of course, you have the most famous par 3 in the world, a short to mid iron over Rae's Creek.

Many people say that any golfer approaching Amen Corner must say a little prayer before teeing up on the 11th to escape without too much damage to their scorecard.

GREEN JACKET

Former champion Jon Rahm helps 2024 champion Scottie Scheffler into his Green Jacket (Image credit: Getty Images)

The iconic Green Jacket is presented every year to the winner, and has become one the greatest traditions at The Masters.

First introduced in 1937 for Augusta National members by the great Bobby Jones, who got the idea from a similar tradition at Royal Liverpool (Hoylake), the first champion to get one was Sam Snead in 1949.

The Masters champion is only allowed to keep his Green Jacket for a year, when it must then be returned to the club and only worn when on site.

There are rumors that a certain player kept hold of one, but we are not going to reveal the name of the legendary Spaniard who won twice at Augusta National.

CROW'S NEST

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Crow's Nest, which provides accommodation for the amateurs competing at the tournament, is located on the second floor of the clubhouse at Augusta National.

The Nest itself is situated above the library and Champion's Locker Room, and it's one of the most historic places on the property.

It can accommodate five people, but it's not somewhere you are going to find on booking.com.

AZALEA

The glorious azaleas... and a player in amongst them (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even golf fans who wouldn't regard themselves as keen gardeners with an interest in flowers get giddy with excitement when The Masters comes around each year.

One reason, aside from the perfectly manicured fairways and greens, is the sheer abundance of flowering shrubs, of which Azalea is one.

They're everywhere at Augusta National, and always a delight to look at each spring.

EISENHOWER TREE

The famous Eisenhower Tree was a 65-foot-tall loblolly pine that was estimated to be between 100 and 125 years old (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite suffering damage in 2014, which was so bad that it needed to be removed, Eisenhower Tree will never be forgotten.

This famous pine, which got its name because former US President and Augusta National member Dwight D. Eisenhower lobbied to have it removed, was located to the side of the 17th fairway.

Why would anyone want to have a wonderful pine chopped down? Well, Mr Eisenhower reportedly hit into it.

US Presidents have quite a bit of power, but not that much, apparently.

RAE'S CREEK

Rae's Creek lurks in front of the 12th green (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is the Masters term that will probably be mentioned the most during Masters week, because it can play such a such a pivotal role in the outcome of the tournament.

Rae's Creek is a body of water that winds behind the 11th green and in front of the 12th green - and it receives many a golf ball.

It gets its name from John Rae, an Irish trader who settled in Augusta 200 years before the first Masters.

PIMENTO CHEESE

The delicious Pimento cheese sandwich (Image credit: Getty Images)

There will be a time when you see a patron - quite possibly Golf Monthly's Elliott Heath this year - stuffing their mouth with a cheese sandwich from the Masters concessions menu.

The Pimento cheese sandwich is not just any sandwich, though - it's The Masters' signature sarnie, a mixture of cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, and pimentos (mild peppers) on white bread - which is probably as calorific as it sounds.

Tasty, though. Very tasty.

PATRON

Fans at The Masters are called patrons (Image credit: Getty Images)

They're not called spectators or fans at The Masters - they're patrons.

The label originates from the co-founder of Augusta National Golf Club, Clifford Roberts, who from the Major Championship's inception wanted the tournament to be a more distinguished experience for fans.

Roberts considered those who would pay money to come and watch to be an integral part of the tournament's essence, so he called them patrons - and it stuck.

THE BUTLER CABIN

The Butler Cabin is one of the most historic properties at Augusta National (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are numerous "cabins" on the property, but none more notable than the Butler Cabin.

It's where the winner’s interview takes place every year, and where The Masters champion gets to wear his Green Jacket for the first time.

American TV broadcasters also use the cabin during coverage of the tournament.

When it's not Masters week, it gets used as a place to stay for Augusta National members and their guests.

Magnolia Lane

Magnolia Lane is the entryway to Augusta National (Image credit: Getty Images)

The entryway to Augusta National Golf Club gives you goosebumps, so imagine how it feels to make you way onto the property if you're a player.

Magnolia Lane features lines of towering magnolias on either side, some of which are 150 years old.

Players arriving will often record the experience on their phone. Well, you would, wouldn't you?