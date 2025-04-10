10 Key Masters Terms You Need To Know
Certain words will come at you thick and fast this week, so let's brush up on our Masters terminology
We've heard of some people playing Masters drinking games based on when certain Augusta-related terms are mentioned during the coverage.
We don't encourage such behavior, especially given the terms below will come up a lot during Masters week, and that can mean consuming a lot of Azalea cocktails.
Let's focus on what the key Masters terms actually mean, helpful perhaps if this is the first time you find yourself watching the first Major Championship of the season.
AMEN CORNER
First christened at Augusta National in the late 1950s, Amen Corner is arguably the most famous three-hole stretch of holes in all of golf.
This wonderful trio consists of the par-4 11th, par-3 12th, and the par-5 13th, otherwise known as White Dogwood, Golden Bell, and Azalea.
The phrase was first used by renowned golf writer, Herbert Warren Wind in a Sports Illustrated article in 1958.
From the demanding approach shot on 11 through to the tee shot on 13, a par 5 that will see plenty of eagles and a good number of bogeys and worse, this part of the course never fails to create drama.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
In between, of course, you have the most famous par 3 in the world, a short to mid iron over Rae's Creek.
Many people say that any golfer approaching Amen Corner must say a little prayer before teeing up on the 11th to escape without too much damage to their scorecard.
GREEN JACKET
The iconic Green Jacket is presented every year to the winner, and has become one the greatest traditions at The Masters.
First introduced in 1937 for Augusta National members by the great Bobby Jones, who got the idea from a similar tradition at Royal Liverpool (Hoylake), the first champion to get one was Sam Snead in 1949.
The Masters champion is only allowed to keep his Green Jacket for a year, when it must then be returned to the club and only worn when on site.
There are rumors that a certain player kept hold of one, but we are not going to reveal the name of the legendary Spaniard who won twice at Augusta National.
CROW'S NEST
The Crow's Nest, which provides accommodation for the amateurs competing at the tournament, is located on the second floor of the clubhouse at Augusta National.
The Nest itself is situated above the library and Champion's Locker Room, and it's one of the most historic places on the property.
It can accommodate five people, but it's not somewhere you are going to find on booking.com.
AZALEA
Even golf fans who wouldn't regard themselves as keen gardeners with an interest in flowers get giddy with excitement when The Masters comes around each year.
One reason, aside from the perfectly manicured fairways and greens, is the sheer abundance of flowering shrubs, of which Azalea is one.
They're everywhere at Augusta National, and always a delight to look at each spring.
EISENHOWER TREE
Despite suffering damage in 2014, which was so bad that it needed to be removed, Eisenhower Tree will never be forgotten.
This famous pine, which got its name because former US President and Augusta National member Dwight D. Eisenhower lobbied to have it removed, was located to the side of the 17th fairway.
Why would anyone want to have a wonderful pine chopped down? Well, Mr Eisenhower reportedly hit into it.
US Presidents have quite a bit of power, but not that much, apparently.
RAE'S CREEK
This is the Masters term that will probably be mentioned the most during Masters week, because it can play such a such a pivotal role in the outcome of the tournament.
Rae's Creek is a body of water that winds behind the 11th green and in front of the 12th green - and it receives many a golf ball.
It gets its name from John Rae, an Irish trader who settled in Augusta 200 years before the first Masters.
PIMENTO CHEESE
There will be a time when you see a patron - quite possibly Golf Monthly's Elliott Heath this year - stuffing their mouth with a cheese sandwich from the Masters concessions menu.
The Pimento cheese sandwich is not just any sandwich, though - it's The Masters' signature sarnie, a mixture of cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, and pimentos (mild peppers) on white bread - which is probably as calorific as it sounds.
Tasty, though. Very tasty.
PATRON
They're not called spectators or fans at The Masters - they're patrons.
The label originates from the co-founder of Augusta National Golf Club, Clifford Roberts, who from the Major Championship's inception wanted the tournament to be a more distinguished experience for fans.
Roberts considered those who would pay money to come and watch to be an integral part of the tournament's essence, so he called them patrons - and it stuck.
THE BUTLER CABIN
There are numerous "cabins" on the property, but none more notable than the Butler Cabin.
It's where the winner’s interview takes place every year, and where The Masters champion gets to wear his Green Jacket for the first time.
American TV broadcasters also use the cabin during coverage of the tournament.
When it's not Masters week, it gets used as a place to stay for Augusta National members and their guests.
Magnolia Lane
The entryway to Augusta National Golf Club gives you goosebumps, so imagine how it feels to make you way onto the property if you're a player.
Magnolia Lane features lines of towering magnolias on either side, some of which are 150 years old.
Players arriving will often record the experience on their phone. Well, you would, wouldn't you?
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
I Built Tiger Woods’ 2019 Masters Winning Bag From The Second-Hand Market!
PGA Professional Joe Ferguson has been taking a deep dive into Tiger’s bag for arguably the greatest victory of his career…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Spotted: Phil Mickelson's Masters Shoes Are Custom-Made And I Need To Get A Pair
Mickelson was spotted with custom Nike golf shoes at The Masters, and they might be the coolest thing I've seen this week.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
The 2025 Masters Begins As Honorary Starters Hit Opening Tee Shots On Beautiful Morning At Augusta National
Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Gary Player all hit tee shots down the first fairway at Augusta National Golf Club to begin the 2025 Masters tournament
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
What Is Bernhard Langer's Masters Record?
The German will be making his 41st and final appearance at the 2025 Masters, with Langer enjoying an incredible record around Augusta National
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Watch The Masters Round One: TV Coverage, Live Streams, Start Time For Today's Play
How to watch The Masters on Thursday April 10, with all the information on live streams, TV broadcasts, and free coverage for Round One at Augusta National.
By Patrick Fletcher Published
-
New Drivers And 11-Irons - The Crazy Equipment Changes Ahead Of The 2025 Masters
Take a dive into the equipment changes made by some of the world's best on the dawn of the 2025 Masters
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Every Player-Caddie Partnership At The 2025 Masters
Every professional player needs a caddie and, at The Masters, we take a look at each player-caddie partnership taking on Augusta National
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Brooks Koepka Confirms Driver Switch Ahead Of The Masters
The five-time Major winner heads in to Augusta National as one of the favorites, but revealed he had changed his driver following LIV Golf Miami last week
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Poppy McIlroy And Sammy Spieth Steal The Show As Augusta Rookie Wins 2025 Masters Par 3 Contest
Nico Echavarria defeated J.J. Spaun in a playoff to claim The Masters Par 3 title, with plenty of memories created along the way at Augusta National on Wednesday
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Could Dustin Johnson Make A Surprise Return To The Major Scene? The 2020 Green Jacket Winner Sounds Confident…
The LIV Golfer believes his game is trending upwards as he prepares for his bid to claim the Green Jacket for the second time
By Mike Hall Published