10 Big Names To Miss The Cut At The AIG Women’s Open
There are some surprising names who are heading home early after missing the cut at St Andrews
On a thrilling Friday, the world’s best women came to the fore at the home of golf, in tough windy conditions at the Old Course St. Andrews, but there are also a number of big names who missed the cut at the AIG Women’s Open.
It’s the final Major of the year and, after 36 holes, we have an exciting leaderboard, which is stacked full of Major winners.
Women’s World No.1 Nelly Korda leads the way after a sensational four-under par 68 that catapulted her to the top of the leaderboard on eight-under-par. Defending Champion Lilia Vu, who won two Majors in 2023, showed the importance of making a score on the greens by taking just 59 putts in her first two rounds, placing her tied for second place alongside England’s Charley Hull on five-under-par.
However, although a host of big names are in contention, a number of the world’s best didn’t make the cut going into the weekend, as the extremely high winds at St. Andrews produced a four-over-par cut-line.
Below, we take a look at the players who missed the cut in Scotland, with Major winners and Solheim Cup stars failing to make it into the weekend.
MEGAN KHANG (+5)
Megan Khang was in great form in majors in 2023, with top-10 finishes in the Evian Championship (T9), the Women's PGA Championship (T3) and the Chevron Championship (T9), so if you were hoping for a odds-on each-way bet you may be disappointed.
Just one putt separated the American from making the cut-line after she shot a second round of three-over-par 75, including costly bogeys on holes 13 and 14 that put an end to her chances of a weekend in St. Andrews.
MADELENE SAGSTROM (+5)
Like Khang, Madelene Sagstrom is another player who will be cursing one too many missed putts, heading home by the narrowest margin of one shot after finishing on five-over-par.
The Swede had formerly finished runner-up in this tournament back in 2021 to Anna Nordqvist, when a last hole bogey cost her the AIG title at Carnoustie. But her performance then was enough for her to be named as one of the captain's pick wild cards in the Solheim Cup. Sadly, her form does not indicate that she will get that same honour this time around.
YANI TSENG (+6)
The former women’s World No.1 Yani Tseng cruised through the front nine holes today in one-under-par, helped by birdies at the first, third and ninth holes. It looked as though she would comfortably make the cut and be here for the weekend. But the Taiwanese LPGA Tour player, who holds the record for being the youngest player ever, male or female, to win five Major championships, completely fell apart on the back nine of the Old Course.
Disastrous double-bogeys at 13 and 17, where like several players today she hit her tee shot out of bounds into the gardens of the Old Course Hotel, contributed to a six-over-par back nine. She misses the cut-line by two shots.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
CATRIONA MATTHEW (+7)
The former victorious European Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew made an emotional last-ever walk up the hallowed turf of the 18th hole of the Old Course, St. Andrews this afternoon, stopping to wave goodbye to her fans on the Swilken Bridge, as she hangs up her tournament spikes for good.
Matthew, who turns 55 on Sunday, has enjoyed a stellar career, recording the most LPGA victories of any Scottish player. Playing in her 30th Open as a professional she managed to close-out her career in style by holing a crowd-pleasing birdie putt on the final green at the AIG Women’s British Open. It wasn’t quite enough for her final score to creep under the cut-line but she left the home of golf smiling.
ALLISEN CORPUZ (+7)
It was day one that did the damage for American Allisen Corpuz when she shot a six-over-par round of 78 and her Friday outing proved to produce only a catalogue of pars, with not a much-needed birdie in sight, sending Corpuz heading for an early flight home after shooting a second round of one-over-par 73.
The 25-year-old was one of the pre-tournament favourites coming into this week having won the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach back in July. She was even congratulated by former US President, and fellow Hawaiian, Barack Obama after her victory. She is normally a steady bet in Major championships based on recent form, as she also finished T-4 at the 2023 Chevron Championship.
JODI EWART-SHADOFF (+7)
Despite the Englishwoman being the first player to make it through final qualifying at Crail Golfing Society to earn her spot at this year's championship, she married an American and spends the majority of her time playing on the LPGA Tour, which probably explains why out of all of the GB&I players in the field at St. Andrews this week, she is the least used to having to grind a score out in tough weather.
Ewart-Shadoff has been part of the European Solheim Cup team on three occasions and has also finished runner-up in this championship before, back in 2017 when the AIG Women's Open was held at Kingsbarns.
MINJEE LEE (+9)
If anyone could make a come-back from a bad first round you would have put money on two-time Major champion Minjee Lee to do it. The Australian opened with a six-over-par round of 78 but that’s nothing when you consider that she came from ten strokes behind at the halfway point of the 2021 Amundi Evian Championship to take that title. It helped that she shot a sensational final round of seven-under-par 64.
Lee's maiden Major title came just two weeks after her younger brother Min Woo won the European Tour’s Scottish Open and she followed it up a year later with her second Major victory in the 2022 US Women’s Open.
Coming into the AIG Women’s Open this week she had finished in the top five in three of the last four years of the tournament, so missing the cut at St. Andrews by five shots is an unexpected shock.
GEMMA DRYBURGH (+10)
The home crowd Scottish favourite Gemma Dryburgh struggled in the high winds on day one shooting a seven-over-par first round of 79 around the Old Course, St. Andrews. It left her with a lot of work to do on Friday and conditions were once again not favourable to low scoring.
The 31-year-old was hoping for a show of better form as she bids for a captain’s pick to force her way into the European Solheim Cup team to take on the United States in Virginia next month. The Aberdeen native was a rookie in the European team who retained the trophy in Spain last year. But recent bad form, including a missed cut at the ISPS HANDA Scottish Open leading into this week, is making that all-important pick look a lot less likely.
ANNA NORDQVIST (+11)
The crowds will be sad that prolific Solheim Cup player Anna Nordqvist won’t be around for this weekend’s play at St. Andrews. The 37-year-old Swede will be hoping for a captain's pick to make her ninth appearance for the European Solheim Cup team when they take on the United States in Virginia next month. But she struggled in the high winds on day one at the home of golf, shooting a first round seven-over-par 79, followed up today by a four-over-76.
Nevertheless, Nordqvist, who will serve as an assistant captain for a second time at this year's Solheim Cup, is still one of the top choices for that captain's pick, given her excellent Solheim Cup track record. She also has three Major titles to her name, including the 2021 AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie.
STACY LEWIS (+12)
US Solheim Cup Captain Stacy Lewis produced rounds of 80 and 76 for a 12-over-par tournament total, missing the cut by eight shots this week. As the former Major champion here when she took the AIG Women’s Open title back in 2013 at St. Andrews, people might well have put money on her repeating that success this week.
Perhaps even more so because she claimed that title in high winds similar to that which the players are experiencing this week, and came from five strokes behind at the halfway stage. In fact she ended up having to play 36 holes on the final day as the weather had caused havoc with the tournament play.
Carly Frost is one of the golf industry’s best-known female writers, having worked for golf magazines for over 20 years. As a consistent three-handicapper who plays competitive club golf at Parkstone and the Isle of Purbeck courses in Dorset every week, Carly is well-versed in what lady golfers love. Her passion for golf and skill at writing combine to give her an unbeatable insight into the ladies game.
Carly’s role at Golf Monthly is to help deliver thorough and accurate ladies equipment reviews, buying advice and comparisons to help you find exactly what you are looking for. So whether it’s the latest driver, set of irons, golf ball, pair of shoes or even an outfit, Carly will help you decide what to buy. Over the years Carly has been fortunate to play some of the greatest courses in the world. Her view ‘from the ladies tee’ is invaluable. She ranks Sea Island, Georgia, USA, where she met her husband, world-renowned golf coach Dan Frost, among her favourite golf resorts. Their aptly-named eight-year-old son Hogan is already hitting the ball as far as Mum and will undoubtedly be a name to watch out for in the future. Carly is a keen competitor and her list of golfing achievements are vast. She is a former winner of the South West of England Ladies Intermediate Championship, a three-time winner of the European Media Masters and she once beat an entire start-sheet of men to the title of Times Corporate World Golf Champion. She has played for both the Dorset and Surrey County Ladies first teams and is known for her excellent track record at matchplay.
Carly holds the ladies course record (68) at her home club Parkstone and her lowest competition round (seven-under-par 65) was carded in the pro-am of the Irish Ladies Open at Killeen Castle, playing alongside Solheim Cup superstar Anna Nordqvist. Although her current handicap index has crept up to 3.7 since Covid she has her sights firmly set on achieving that elusive scratch handicap and hopefully playing for her country when she’s 50.
Carly’s current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Max, 10.5°
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 15°
Hybrids: Titleist TS2, 19°, 21°, 24°
Irons: Mizuno JPX900, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX, 52°, 56° and 58°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5
Ball: 2021 Callaway Ladies SuperSoft
-
-
Watch A Frustrated Rory McIlroy Throw His Club In The Water At BMW Championship
A frustrated Rory McIlroy reacted to a bad drive at the BMW Championship by tossing his club into the water
By Paul Higham Published
-
AIG Women's Open Tee Times: Round Three
World No.1 Nelly Korda takes a three shot lead into the weekend at the AIG Women's Open, and she's out with defending champion Lilia Vu in Saturday's final group
By Carly Frost Published
-
AIG Women's Open Tee Times: Round Three
World No.1 Nelly Korda takes a three shot lead into the weekend at the AIG Women's Open, and she's out with defending champion Lilia Vu in Saturday's final group
By Carly Frost Published
-
Putter Switch Pays Off As Nelly Korda Takes AIG Women's Open Lead At St Andrews
Nelly Korda's pre-tournament putter switch looks to have paid off as she took the second-round lead at the AIG Women's Open
By Paul Higham Last updated
-
PING Reveals Team Europe's Solheim Cup Uniforms
Europe's Solheim Cup team are set to make a bold statement in their team uniforms
By Alison Root Published
-
Where Is The Solheim Cup In 2028?
The 2028 Solheim Cup heads to a venue that's been no stranger to high-profile occasions over the years
By Mike Hall Published
-
Charley Hull Leads At AIG Women’s Open After Windy First Round
Charley Hull carded a brilliant five-under 67 to claim a one-shot lead over Ruoning Yin and Nelly Korda after a challenging, windy first round at St Andrews
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Is There A Women's Version Of The Presidents Cup?
The Presidents Cup allows non-European International players to compete against the US in a Ryder Cup-style match, but is there a women's equivalent?
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Much The Winning Caddie Makes At The 2024 AIG Women’s Open
With the total purse for the AIG Women's Open getting a boost this year, the winning caddie will likely make more than any other looper in the event's history
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
How Fast Are The Greens At St Andrews For The AIG Women's Open?
R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers has explained why the greens have been slowed down at St Andrews for the AIG Women's Open
By Paul Higham Published