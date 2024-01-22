Former World No.1 And Five-Time Major Winner To Make First LPGA Tour Start Since 2021
Five-time Major winner Yani Tseng will play in an LPGA Tour event for the first time in over two years
Some of the best players in the world will be in the field for the LPGA Tour’s Drive On Championship, but one of the most notable appearances will be from former World No.1 Yani Tseng, whose most recent appearance on the circuit came in 2021.
The Taiwanese player had been firmly on the road to becoming one of the all-time greats before poor form and injuries knocked her career off track. She claimed five Major titles between 2008 and 2011 – a quicker timeframe than even Tiger Woods took to accumulate the same number. In total, she also amassed 15 LPGA Tour wins and spent 109 weeks at the top of the world rankings, the fourth longest in the women's game.
A severe downturn in form followed her most recent LPGA Tour win in 2012, though, while a back injury sustained in 2019 forced her out of the game for almost two years.
Tseng returned to action in 2021, but she struggled to get back to her best. A low point came when she was disqualified from the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open when she failed to sign her scorecard after shooting a 16-over 87 in the first round, while she missed the cut in each of her other eight appearances that year.
Tseng’s most recent start on the circuit came at the Volunteers of America Classic in July of that year, but after almost three years out, she makes her long-awaited return at the Bradenton Country Club event just two days after her 35th birthday.
The field for the tournament includes 22 Major winners, but such was Tseng’s early career dominance that she heads into it with the most of any player, having won the Women’s PGA Championship in 2008 and 2011, the ANA Inspiration in 2010 and the Women’s British Open in 2010 and 2011. She also racked up four other top-10 Major finishes between 2008 and 2012.
More evidence of Tseng’s incredible ability comes in the fact that, even after 12 years without an LPGA Tour win, she remains just four points away from the threshold of 27 needed to enter the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame.
While Tseng will likely be using her LPGA Tour return primarily as a chance to assess the condition of her game, for one player in the field, the possibility of securing a place at the Hall of Fame is now tantalisingly close. After Lydia Ko eased to victory at season-opener the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, she now stands just one point away from the honour.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
In Hospital One Week And Scoring A Top-10 The Next - Charley Hull Opens Up On 'Crazy' Off-Season
The World No.8 finished T7 at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions just weeks after suffering from Covid-19 and salmonella food-poisoning
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
20 Things You Didn't Know About Pat Perez
The larger-than-life character has been one of LIV Golf’s biggest cheerleaders
By Michael Weston Published
-
In Hospital One Week And Scoring A Top-10 The Next - Charley Hull Opens Up On 'Crazy' Off-Season
The World No.8 finished T7 at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions just weeks after suffering from Covid-19 and salmonella food-poisoning
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Transgender Golfer Hailey Davidson Wins Women's Tournament But Says 'A Lot Of Work To Be Done' Still To Fulfil LPGA Tour 'Dream'
Despite a win on the NXXT Golf Tour, the Scottish player admits she is still "so incredibly far" from achieving her ultimate goal of teeing it up on the LPGA Tour
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Lydia Ko Eases To Victory At Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
The New Zealander held off the challenge of American Alexa Pano to win the opening LPGA Tour event of the season by two shots
By Mike Hall Published
-
Report: Lexi Thompson Splits With Golf Ball Sponsor After Six Years
Lexi Thompson has been with Bridgestone since 2018, along with high-profile names like Tiger Woods and Fred Couples
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Australian Pro Quadruples Last Season Earnings With Life-Changing Hole-In-One
Jess Whitting received a late 26th birthday present when she made a hole-in-one in the WPGA event in Australia to pick up a $62,000 BMW
By Ben Fleming Published
-
LPGA Boss Details Plans For Growth Of Women's Game - And There Is One Area Being Targeted Above All Else This Year
LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan has targeted an increase in fans as the top priority for the women's game in 2024
By Paul Higham Published
-
'Rio and Tokyo Were Some Of The Best Weeks Of My Life' - Lydia Ko Chasing 'Fairytale Ending' At Paris Olympic Games
Lydia Ko won silver and bronze in 2016 and 2020 - but is hoping to go one better at this summer's Paris Olympics
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Only 9% Of G4D (Golf For The Disabled) Golfers Are Female - But That Figure Could Be About To Soar
The European Disabled Golf Association has appointed Aimi Bullock to drive women and girls with a disability to join the game
By Alison Root Published