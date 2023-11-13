When Did Rory McIlroy Last Win A Major?

When Rory McIlroy lifted the PGA Championship's mighty Wanamaker Trophy in 2014, few would have guessed that a decade later he would have failed to add to his four Major titles.

The Northern Irishman was on top of the world and dominating the sport in 2014 - lifting the Claret Jug at Royal Liverpool to add the Open Championship to his previous US Open and PGA Championship triumphs.

McIlroy was unstoppable at this time, and won back-to-back Majors by winning a thrilling PGA Championship in the darkness at Valhalla just three weeks after his Open success.

That made if four Major wins in four years, and four of golf's biggest prizes tucked away in his trophy cabinet aged just 25, with the golfing world at his mercy.

It even prompted the great Jack Nicklaus to say: "Rory has an opportunity to win 15 or 20 majors or whatever he wants to do."

McIlroy now just needed to win the Masters to become just the sixth man to win the career Grand Slam, and it seemed just a matter of when not if that would ever happen.

However, for one reason or another, McIlroy has failed to win another Major since lifting the Wanamaker Trophy in August 2014, with now his wait for a fifth Major stretching to a decade.

And it's not like he hasn't gone close, but he's just not managed to get over the line on more than one occasion since then.

Rory McIlroy holds the Claret Jug at Royal Liverpool in 2014 (Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy has an incredible 20 top-10 finishes since his last Major success, including a top 10 in seven of the eight Major championships he played in 2022 and 2023.

He had some of his nearest misses recently, most notably at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews in 2022, when he looked to have the Claret Jug sewn-up only to be pipped on Sunday by a flying Cam Smith finish.

McIlroy also looked like breaking his drought at the 2023 US Open but just couldn't get anything going on the back nine on Sunday as he lost out to Wyndham Clark by a shot.

And Brian Harman's runaway Open victory denied McIlroy the chance to defend the Claret Jug he won at Hoylake, meaning his Major drought will stretch into a 10th year and counting.