PGA Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy On Course At Valhalla

PROS STRUGGLING WITH 256-YARD PAR 3 14TH Xander Schauffele is -2 for four holes after starting on the 10th but has reached the 14th where a lot of the pros are struggling. It is a long par 3 with four bunkers around it. Schauffele found the sand on the far side of the green but splashed out well from a tough downhill lie.

WOODS WEDGES ON TO THE PAR 4 13TH AND MAKES BIRDIE Tiger, fresh from his gutsy par on the 12th, has a putt on the 13th for 3 at the short par four which he makes to the delight of the huge crowds.

WOODS MAKE SUPERB PAR SAVE ON 12TH AFTER WEDGING OUT OF ROUGH Woods missed the fairway of the par 4 12th on the left side and had to wedge out on to the short grass from where he has found the green from 180 yards and has a testing putt to save par which he superbly makes to avoid slipping to +2.

McILROY DISAPPOINTED WITH TEE SHOT AT PAR 3 11TH McIlroy will still back himself to make par on the par 3 11th and stay -1 but he wasn't happy with his tee shot which finished on the far side of the two-tier green. He makes a par though.

McILROY OFF TO FLYER BUT WOODS DROPS SHOT ON HIS SECOND HOLE McIlroy opened with a birdie four at the par 5 10th to get to -1 but Tiger dropped a shot on the 11th after missing the green at the par 3.

SCHAUFFELE AND MCILROY BOTH MAKE BRIGHT STARTS AFTER RECENT DUEL Xander Schauffele was blown away by Rory McIlroy in the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship when the American's putter went cold and he limped home in a final round 71 but he is already -1 today after birdieing the 11th having started on the 10th. McIlroy , also starting on the par 5 10th, opened with a birdie. Rory McIlroy is picking up where he left off! #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/0VvPOL0RvaMay 16, 2024

WOODS UNDERWAY AFTER 293-YARD DRIVE Tiger Woods smashed a big drive down the middle of the fairway but pushed his approach to the par 5 10th into the right hand rough where he has a difficult chip from heavy rough over a bunker which he executes beautifully to give himself a birdie chance which slides by as he settles for par. "Takes a while to document all he's done at this Championship." 🐯#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/EQgGXGXVIwMay 16, 2024

NIGHTMARE FOR BLOCK WHO WILL STRUGGLE TO MAKE CUT Michael Block was one of the stories of last year's tournament as he came tied fifth but the club pro from California will struggle to make the cut this time around as he is +5 already. He bogeyed the first after going left off the tee and then amassed a quadruple bogey 8 on the par four second.

COUNTDOWN ON FOR RORY'S TEE TIME AT 9.25AM ET (2.25PM BST) Rory McIlroy won here at Valhalla in 2014 in his last Major triumph. He has returned in confident mood after winning on the PGA Tour on Sunday in the Wells Fargo Championship. His divorce proceedings have since become public with McIlroy refusing to take questions on the subject at his pre tournament press conference. He was asked: 'How are your energy levels, and just on a personal level, how are you doing? He replied: "I'm ready to play this week." (Image credit: Getty Images)

TIGER WOODS SEEN ON RANGE AHEAD OF HIS TEE TIME Woods, who won the PGA Championship four times including in 2000 at Valhalla, has been seen on the range ahead of his tee time at 9.14am ET (2.14pm BST). 🚨👀⛳️ #ARRIVAL — 4 time PGA CHAMPION Tiger Woods is on the range at Valhalla Golf Club. He tees off at 8:04 AM ET pic.twitter.com/AyIDlXeDr3May 16, 2024

BLOCK GETS THE TOURNAMENT UNDERWAY Last year's hero Michael Block,47, the club pro from California who came tied fifth in 2023, has got the tournament underway. Michael Block, PGA had the honor of the first tee shot of the 106th @PGAChampionship.Who's ready for some Major Championship golf? pic.twitter.com/kBrRvlOifOMay 16, 2024

KOEPKA FIRED UP FOR TITLE DEFENCE LIV star Brooks Koepka is defending his crown this week and seems to have a point to prove after only coming tied 45th at Augusta in the opening Major despite the best efforts of his team. He admitted: "I just apologised. Everybody put in a lot of hard work. Dedicated a lot of time and effort and then for me to go out and play like that is not what I expect of myself, I don't think what they expect of me. We had a good talk and just kind of put our nose down and kept grinding. It was long hours on the range. Just worked with everybody and really tried to go back to the fundamentals, and I think that was the important thing." (Image credit: Getty Images)

ABERG THE FIRST BIG NAME TO TEE OFF IN LESS THAN AN HOUR Ludvig Aberg , an 18/1 shot, is the first star name to tee off at 12.53pm GMT in less than hour. The Swede is fresh from his impressive runner-up finish at Augusta in his first Major. He has been nursing a knee injury which has seen him wear a brace as a precaution but insists he is fully fit. He believes his Masters experience will help him saying: "I think playing in contention at Augusta makes that a little bit easier."

ANTICIPATION GROWING AT VALHALLA AMONG FANS AND PLAYERS The countdown is on to the opening tee time with last year's hero Michael Block hitting the first shot to get the Major underway. Rise and shine, Valhalla! ⛅️The stage is set for Round 1️⃣ #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/HOc55RSKAvMay 16, 2024