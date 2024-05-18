Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa share the lead heading into the final round of the 2024 PGA Championship, but there's a stacked leaderboard right behind them.

The final group goes out at 2.35pm ET following Sahith Theegala and Shane Lowry at 2.25pm, with Lowry shooting just the fifth 62 in men's Major history on day three with a stunning bogey-free nine-under-par round.

Bryson DeChambeau, who eagled the 18th on Saturday afternoon, plays with Viktor Hovland in the third-to-last group, with Ryder Cup partners Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre just ahead.

View all tee times for Sunday's final round of the 2024 PGA Championship...

PGA Championship Final Round tee times:

All times ET

7.45am: Jeremy Wells, Alejandro Tosti

7.55am: Sebastian Soderberg, Brendon Todd

8.05am: Rasmus Hojgaard, Jordan Smith

8.15am: SH Kim, Dustin Johnson

8.25am: Andrew Putnam, Ryan Fox

8.35am: Talor Gooch, Stephan Jaeger

8.45am: Adam Hadwin, Erik Van Rooyen

8.55am: Gary Woodland, Grayson Murray

9.05am: Patrick Cantlay, Luke Donald

9.15am: Tommy Fleetwood, Jesper Svensson

9.25am: Joaquin Niemann, Rickie Fowler

9.35am: Patrick Reed, Cameron Young

9.45am: Braden Shattuck, Byeong-hun An

10.05am: Brooks Koepka, Nicolai Hojgaard

10.15am: Adan Svensson, Thorbjorn Olesen

10.25am: Alexander Bjork, Lucas Glover

10.35am: Tyrrell Hatton, Corey Conners

10.45am: Brian Harman, Martin Kaymer

10.55am: Brice Garnett, Min Woo Lee

11.05am: Kurt Kitayama, Will Zalatoris

11.15am: Ben Kohles, Cameron Smith

11.25am: Doug Ghim, Alex Noren

11.35am: Jason Day, Zac Blair

11.45am: Maverick McNealy, Billy Horschel

12.05pm: Max Homa, Tom Hoge

12.15pm: Scottie Scheffler, Mark Hubbard

12.25pm: Aaron Rai, Matt Wallace

12.35pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Ryo Hisatsune

12.45pm: Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim

12.55pm: Jordan Spieth, Russell Henley

1.05pm: Keegan Bradley, Taylor Moore

1.15pm: Thomas Detry, Lucas Herbert

1.25pm: Harris English, Austin Eckroat

1.35pm: Justin Thomas, Tony Finau

1.55pm: Dean Burmester, Lee Hodges

2.05pm: Justin Rose, Robert MacIntyre

2.15pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland

2.25pm: Sahith Theegala, Shane Lowry

2.35pm: Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa