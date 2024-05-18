PGA Championship Final Round Tee Times
The final group of Schauffele and Morikawa go out at 2.35pm local time in Sunday's PGA Championship final round
Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa share the lead heading into the final round of the 2024 PGA Championship, but there's a stacked leaderboard right behind them.
The final group goes out at 2.35pm ET following Sahith Theegala and Shane Lowry at 2.25pm, with Lowry shooting just the fifth 62 in men's Major history on day three with a stunning bogey-free nine-under-par round.
Bryson DeChambeau, who eagled the 18th on Saturday afternoon, plays with Viktor Hovland in the third-to-last group, with Ryder Cup partners Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre just ahead.
View all tee times for Sunday's final round of the 2024 PGA Championship...
PGA Championship Final Round tee times:
All times ET
- 7.45am: Jeremy Wells, Alejandro Tosti
- 7.55am: Sebastian Soderberg, Brendon Todd
- 8.05am: Rasmus Hojgaard, Jordan Smith
- 8.15am: SH Kim, Dustin Johnson
- 8.25am: Andrew Putnam, Ryan Fox
- 8.35am: Talor Gooch, Stephan Jaeger
- 8.45am: Adam Hadwin, Erik Van Rooyen
- 8.55am: Gary Woodland, Grayson Murray
- 9.05am: Patrick Cantlay, Luke Donald
- 9.15am: Tommy Fleetwood, Jesper Svensson
- 9.25am: Joaquin Niemann, Rickie Fowler
- 9.35am: Patrick Reed, Cameron Young
- 9.45am: Braden Shattuck, Byeong-hun An
- 10.05am: Brooks Koepka, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 10.15am: Adan Svensson, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 10.25am: Alexander Bjork, Lucas Glover
- 10.35am: Tyrrell Hatton, Corey Conners
- 10.45am: Brian Harman, Martin Kaymer
- 10.55am: Brice Garnett, Min Woo Lee
- 11.05am: Kurt Kitayama, Will Zalatoris
- 11.15am: Ben Kohles, Cameron Smith
- 11.25am: Doug Ghim, Alex Noren
- 11.35am: Jason Day, Zac Blair
- 11.45am: Maverick McNealy, Billy Horschel
- 12.05pm: Max Homa, Tom Hoge
- 12.15pm: Scottie Scheffler, Mark Hubbard
- 12.25pm: Aaron Rai, Matt Wallace
- 12.35pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Ryo Hisatsune
- 12.45pm: Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim
- 12.55pm: Jordan Spieth, Russell Henley
- 1.05pm: Keegan Bradley, Taylor Moore
- 1.15pm: Thomas Detry, Lucas Herbert
- 1.25pm: Harris English, Austin Eckroat
- 1.35pm: Justin Thomas, Tony Finau
- 1.55pm: Dean Burmester, Lee Hodges
- 2.05pm: Justin Rose, Robert MacIntyre
- 2.15pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland
- 2.25pm: Sahith Theegala, Shane Lowry
- 2.35pm: Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa
