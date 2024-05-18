PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Not only will the winner take home the Wanamaker trophy, but also a hefty paycheck
The PGA Championship is hotting up at the weekend in Louisville as the world's best golfers continue their quest to take home the Wanamaker trophy.
After his record-breaking start to the tournament, which saw him break the Valhalla course record, Xander Schauffele is looking to claim his first Major triumph after a near miss at last week's Wells Fargo Championship.
But the American will have to battle off several other stars, including fellow countryman Collin Morikawa and Ireland's Shane Lowry, who surged through the field after matching Schauffele's first-round 62.
In addition to the Wanamaker trophy, though, the winner of this year's PGA Championship will take home a tournament record cheque.
That's after the PGA of America confirmed a slight increase in their prize money for this year's edition, with $18.5million at stake at Valhalla, up from $17.5million at Oak Hill in 2023.
It also marks a staggering increase in the tournament's prize money in recent years, with this year's tournament paying out $7.5m more than the $11 million offered in 2020 at TPC Harding Park.
Despite the huge sums of money on offer this week, it is not the biggest purse in major championship golf, with the Masters and men's US Open both offering $20m purses.
Last year's winner Brooks Koepka collected a tidy $3.15million for his third PGA Championship but this year's winner will claim $3.33million for the victory.
Each of the top three will earn in excess of $1m, with the top 31 players all taking home more than $100,000.
Below is the prize money payout for this year's PGA Championship.
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY 2024
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,330,000
|2nd
|$1,998,000
|3rd
|$1,258,000
|4th
|$888,000
|5th
|$740,000
|6th
|$660,580
|7th
|$618,300
|8th
|$577,790
|9th
|$539,030
|10th
|$502,040
|11th
|$466,810
|12th
|$433,340
|13th
|$401,630
|14th
|$371,690
|15th
|$343,500
|16th
|$317,080
|17th
|$292,420
|18th
|$269,520
|19th
|$248,380
|20th
|$229,000
|21st
|$211,390
|22nd
|$195,530
|23rd
|$181,440
|24th
|$169,990
|25th
|$158,980
|26th
|$148,410
|27th
|$138,280
|28th
|$128,590
|29th
|$119,340
|30th
|$110,540
|31st
|$103,490
|32nd
|$97,330
|33rd
|$92,040
|34th
|$87,640
|35th
|$84,110
|36th
|$80,770
|37th
|$77,510
|38th
|$74,340
|39th
|$71,250
|40th
|$68,260
|41st
|$65,350
|42nd
|$62,530
|43rd
|$59,800
|44th
|$57,160
|45th
|$54,610
|46th
|$52,140
|47th
|$49,760
|48th
|$47,470
|49th
|$45,270
|50th
|$43,160
|51st
|$41,130
|52nd
|$39,190
|53rd
|$37,340
|54th
|$35,580
|55th
|$33,910
|56th
|$32,320
|57th
|$30,830
|58th
|$29,590
|59th
|$28,540
|60th
|$27,660
|61st
|$26,950
|62nd
|$26,440
|63d
|$26,000
|64th
|$25,590
|65th
|$25,190
|66th
|$24,800
|67th
|$24,430
|68th
|$24,060
|69th
|$23,690
|70th
|$23,340
|71st
|$23,060
|72nd
|$22,830
|73rd
|$22,650
|74th
|$22,470
|75th
|$22,350
|76th
|$22,230
|77th
|$22,140
|78th
|$22,100
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
