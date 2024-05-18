PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

Not only will the winner take home the Wanamaker trophy, but also a hefty paycheck

Wanamaker Trophy pictured on the first tee at the PGA Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ben Fleming
By
published

The PGA Championship is hotting up at the weekend in Louisville as the world's best golfers continue their quest to take home the Wanamaker trophy.  

After his record-breaking start to the tournament, which saw him break the Valhalla course record, Xander Schauffele is looking to claim his first Major triumph after a near miss at last week's Wells Fargo Championship.

But the American will have to battle off several other stars, including fellow countryman Collin Morikawa and Ireland's Shane Lowry, who surged through the field after matching Schauffele's first-round 62.

In addition to the Wanamaker trophy, though, the winner of this year's PGA Championship will take home a tournament record cheque.

That's after the PGA of America confirmed a slight increase in their prize money for this year's edition, with $18.5million at stake at Valhalla, up from $17.5million at Oak Hill in 2023.

It also marks a staggering increase in the tournament's prize money in recent years, with this year's tournament paying out $7.5m more than the $11 million offered in 2020 at TPC Harding Park.

Despite the huge sums of money on offer this week, it is not the biggest purse in major championship golf, with the Masters and men's US Open both offering $20m purses.

Brooks Koepka with the PGA Championship trophy after winning in 2023 at Oak Hill

Brooks Koepka won last year's PGA Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year's winner Brooks Koepka collected a tidy $3.15million for his third PGA Championship but this year's winner will claim $3.33million for the victory. 

Each of the top three will earn in excess of $1m, with the top 31 players all taking home more than $100,000.

Below is the prize money payout for this year's PGA Championship.

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Position Prize Money
1st$3,330,000
2nd $1,998,000
3rd$1,258,000
4th$888,000
5th$740,000
6th$660,580
7th$618,300
8th$577,790
9th$539,030
10th$502,040
11th$466,810
12th$433,340
13th$401,630
14th$371,690
15th$343,500
16th$317,080
17th$292,420
18th$269,520
19th$248,380
20th$229,000
21st$211,390
22nd$195,530
23rd$181,440
24th$169,990
25th$158,980
26th$148,410
27th$138,280
28th$128,590
29th$119,340
30th$110,540
31st$103,490
32nd$97,330
33rd$92,040
34th$87,640
35th$84,110
36th$80,770
37th$77,510
38th$74,340
39th$71,250
40th$68,260
41st$65,350
42nd$62,530
43rd$59,800
44th$57,160
45th$54,610
46th$52,140
47th$49,760
48th$47,470
49th$45,270
50th$43,160
51st$41,130
52nd$39,190
53rd$37,340
54th$35,580
55th$33,910
56th$32,320
57th$30,830
58th$29,590
59th$28,540
60th$27,660
61st$26,950
62nd$26,440
63d$26,000
64th$25,590
65th$25,190
66th$24,800
67th$24,430
68th$24,060
69th$23,690
70th$23,340
71st$23,060
72nd$22,830
73rd$22,650
74th$22,470
75th$22,350
76th$22,230
77th$22,140
78th$22,100
Ben Fleming
Ben Fleming
Contributor

Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸